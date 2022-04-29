BARC releases industry-first CER data

Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India has released industry-first Customised Event Report (CER). BARC has defined CER as reporting of an event in a single day in a financial year.

As per the BARC report, Aaj Tak’s coverage of Jehangirpuri encroachment demolition gave it a growth of 188% in 15+ HSM, 225% in 2+ Pay India and 182% in 2+ All India on April 20.

The news channel has said that it has regained its first position in terms of daily average reach at 20.6 million.

The growth for Aaj Tak is significant when compared to the previous week. On April 13, the data for 15+ HSM was 216000.

Following the Jehangirpuri encroachment demolition, most channels dedicated their prime time to discussions and debate on the channel.

While making the CER announcement in February, BARC said it would issue three non-transferable CERs per quarter to each channel based on specific request. This data will be based on unrolled data for events such as special news events, and show premieres.

Unlike the unrolled data that cannot be used publicly, broadcasters can use CERs for social or marketing communications and sharing with trade/media.

According to media experts, unrolled database is meant to help channels understand the impact of programming decisions on their audiences and that would be fully visible to them in that database.

