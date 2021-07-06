At Beginnen Media, we are building a consumer-centric model: Bharat Kumar Ranga

Ranga, Managing Director, Beginnen Media, shared that it's not easy to shift from a creative-centric to a consumer-centric model, which may take 2-3 years for the establishment

When Beginnen Media launched the Hindi GEC Azaad TV, the company's first offering, in May of 2021, it knew that there was no dearth of premium TV channels in the market. But the channel was poised to cater to a different audience, where it was a veritable pioneer. "It's a first premium rural entertainment channel," said Bharat Kumar Ranga, the MD of Beginnen Media.

Spearheaded by Ranga, also the former Head- International and new Domestic businesses at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd for over 18 years, Azaad TV is positioned as India's first premium Hindi Entertainment platform to target the rural audience and prioritise them when it comes to fresh content.

The media house has forayed into this unique space with an intent to understand the mindset of the rural audience with its first Hindi GEC. Ranga also believes that premium means a superior thought and a certain vision, not just the high cost and quality.

Ranga shared that the industry's current model follows a supply-based model, where the content created for urban audiences is dished out to rural audiences in a simple delayed fashion.

"The content created for urban audiences is served to rural after 2-3 years, because of the common belief that rural as a part of Free-to-Air (FTA) and FTA is not paying for it and if they're not paying for it, they must wait and get it late, and that model seems to be working right now," shared Ranga.

Most of the segments in the TV industry grew based on this model, said Ranga. He further explained that the model was also followed by the regional broadcasters where they were airing national content dubbed in different regional languages. Though the model was working for many, those markets were still underserved. Later the broadcasters identified those underserved needs and addressed them by creating original content in their languages.

Elucidating the core target area for the channel, Ranga said that people with the rural mindset are the core target area that the channel is looking at. "As of today, because of the Internet, TV, and DD FreeDish proliferation, most of the content produced for urban audiences has already reached rural markets; therefore, they are not unexposed to what is being produced for urban people. Those people have already been reached out but what is not being addressed is the mindset."

Currently, the channel is airing some old TV shows and is available on DD Free Dish along with 40 other cable operators. Ranga shared that they are also in talks with major MSOs and DTH operators.

The channel is also looking at a different model that has not yet been explored. Ranga refused to share the investment amount, said that it's a reasonable level of investment that will take care of three years of operations. "We wanted to start participating only when we are properly capitalized," said Ranga.

He also shared that the media house has invested a reasonable amount of time in structuring a model. The investments are actually a result of that model.

In the GEC, the investments required are upward of $200-$300 billion. Still, there would be no assurance whether those investments would yield the results because the model that is being chased is probably started long back by the first broadcasters.

"At Beginnen Media, we are attempting to build the third model. We should look at our entertainment industry, not from the creative's but the consumer's perspective. After pay-TV, the sector saw the FTA model, wherein networks acquire syndicated content and put together a channel for free to air audiences. This shift itself gives a way to create a new model. Creative has an expiry date; what is trendy today may not be popular tomorrow, and we keep searching for new creativity all the time, which is where the wastage is very high. One of the reasons that the pay GEC model is inefficient is because it's too general. Following a consumer-centric model won't require a new formula every time. We might take two to three years to establish this model," explained Ranga.

He also mentioned that the current GEC model, both pay and free, is in trouble, especially the pay TV model.

Speaking about the group, Ranga said that Beginnen Media is looking at reimagining our M&E industry. It's not easy to shift from a creative-centric to a consumer-centric model. If we get our first piece right, and if we start seeing the traction in the first year, it's easier for us to look at other segments, said Ranga. He further added that 68% of our population is rural, therefore, there is a scope for multiple franchises in the market. "Many people consider FTA and Rural similar, but it's not. FTA is an economic choice, but rural is not about economic choice. Some audiences can pay a lot more than the urban audience for the content."

The company is also looking at a digital presence. Ranga shared that they have partnered with an OTT platform for now. Whether to launch its digital platform or not will be decided later.

Discussing marketing and promotion plans, Ranga shared that it is a challenge to market the channel in a consumer-centric model. "The segment doesn't have a stable marketing vehicle apart from FTA channels, including Doordarshan and some print presence in those areas. Also, in urban areas, there are some rural pockets to which we don't know how to reach out? We are looking at innovations and activations. But in this model, we are looking at content investment in marketing."

