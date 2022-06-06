New Hindi GEC Atrangii to launch today

A new Hindi general entertainment channel, Atrangii, will be launched today. Backed by Vibhu Agarwal, the channel will feature programming line-up from 7PM in the evening to 11.30PM at night.

“The eclectic content line-up will also have some of the most watched shows from OTT platforms and production houses that will be brought to the television screens of the audiences. Atrangii is targeted towards engaging with the HSM audiences across the length and breadth of the country with a slate encompassing expansive gamut of genres,” the channel said.

The channel's programming line-up will begin with a show titled Bheja fry at 7PM, followed by Dil-E-Ghumshuda from 7.30 to 8.30 PM. The unheard story of greatest sage warrior Parshuram will be aired at 8.30PM to 9PM. Hara Sindoor, follows the extra ordinary journey of a young girl Rani, who stands against the monarchy of the village dictator to liberate the villagers from the shackles of the monarch. This prime-time show will telecast at 9 PM. Then 9.30 PM slot will showcase disruptive, quality content from the web, to be enjoyed by the audiences from the convenience of their homes and that too without any subscription fee with the show titled Bestseller. From 10.30 to 11PM Parshuram will be repeated. The show Jaghanya will alert with audiences, showcasing some of the soul-trembling, heinous crimes that have plagued our society and will hour from 11PM to 12 midnight.

Speaking on the launch of the much-awaited channel, Vibhu Agarwal, Founder & CEO ATRANGII channel shared, “We are elated to roll-out our first Hindi general entertainment channel ATRANGII. We have been curating gripping content for the channel for the past couple of months now and we take pride in launching it with four hours of programming. From here on, we aim to further bolster the original content line-up. We have invested heavily in expanding our creative pool, bringing talent both behind and on-screen to put out shows that resonate with the Hindi heartland. Our concerted focus with ATRANGII is to partner with established production houses and independent creators to showcase content that will give us a definitive edge over currently produced shows in the Hindi GEC space. We aim to emerge as the go to destination for entertainment across both satellite and digital space”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)