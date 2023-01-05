AIDCF goes to court against TRAI tariff amendment
The Kerala High Court is likely to hear the petition this week
The All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) has petitioned the Kerala High Court against the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's tariff amendment - NTO 3.0. The case is still pending and will most likely be heard this week.
AIDCF has requested HC to issue directions to TRAI to examine and fix the maximum retail price for television channels genre-wise and with a maximum cap on the price of any channel in order to ensure the orderly growth of the digital cable television sector as mandated by the TRAI Act, 1997.
AIDCF is India's apex body for Digital Multi System Operators (MSOs). AIDCF works towards the overall growth of the sector and creates an environment for not only complete digitization of cable TV under regulatory guidelines but also delivers the benefits of digital services to the people of India thus fulfilling the dream of 'True Digital India.'
The federation has told the court that TRAI has failed to consider and address the foremost challenge faced by the entire broadcasting and cable services industry, and that there is a trend of constant decline in subscribers base for MSOs and DTH operators. TRAI’s own data shows that in the last eight quarters the total active number of DTH subscribers has decreased from 70.99 million to 68.89 million. Similarly, the number of total active subscribers of major MSOs/HITS operators having more than a million subscribers has decreased from 47.58 million to 45.55 million.
The cable federation also stated that TRAI failed to consider that this trend of decline is disturbing for the authority and all stakeholders in the broadcasting and cable industry, except the large broadcasters, who have a presence in the alternative space of OTT services.
AIDCF in its petition said TRAI has taken no steps to address that the MRP of driver channels of premiere broadcasters have increased between 200- 400% in a period of around two years of time, i.e. from 2019 to 2021. While the MRPs of such channels were already increased between 150-200% during the implementation of New Telecom Regulatory Framework/the Principal Regulations in 2019, the prices have yet again been increased by the broadcasters by further 20-30% in 2021. This has Ied to consumers to shell out over approximately 200-400% of additional costs on the MRPs of the premiere channels since 2019, the body said.
In the new amended tariff order and regulation, TRAI has gone back to the maximum retail price (MRP) cap of Rs 19 for a channel to become a part of the bouquet while replacing the twin conditions with a new clause that caps bouquet pricing at 45% of the sum of a la carte rates of all the channels in a bouquet.
Adani Group to pay additional price for NDTV shares bought under open offer
The additional price is to match the money paid to buy out stake of founders
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 3, 2023 5:46 PM | 1 min read
Adani Enterprises on Tuesday said it will pay an additional Rs 48.65 a share to NDTV stockholders who tendered their shares in its open offer. The decision has been made to match the price the company has paid to buy out the stake of founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy
The group in a BSE filing said it will pay the additional amount per share to investors who sold their shares in an open offer between November 22 and December 5. This will take the payout to Rs 342.65 a share. NDTV's open offer price was ₹294 per share and the promoter transfer price was ₹342.65 per share.
Adani Enterprises launched the open offer to acquire an additional 26% stake in NDTV from November 22, 2022 till December 5, 2022. Adani Enterprises Ltd, through subsidiaries RRPR Holding and Vishvapradhan Commercial, now owns 64.72% of NDTV.
MIB grants licences to two new MSOs
The total number of registered MSOs now stands at 1,748
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 3, 2023 2:24 PM | 1 min read
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) granted two new licenses to Multi-System Operators (MSOs) between November 30, 2022- December 31, 2022. The total number of registered MSOs stands at 1,748 as of December 31, 2022.
SLJ Fiber Networks Pvt. Ltd and Deepanshu Cable Network were the two MSOs granted licences on December 12, 2022.
MIB also granted three provisional registration to Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation Ltd, Godfather Communication Pvt. Ltd and M/s Intermedia Cable Communication Pvt. Ltd.
On the other hand, MIB cancelled two MSO licences including Digi Space Network Pvt. Ltd and Mahalaxmi Cable Network.
Indian M&E ad revenue to grow by 14% in next fiscal: CRISIL
The sector will log a 12-14% revenue growth (Rs 1.6 lakh crore) in FY24, said the analytical company
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 3, 2023 1:04 PM | 2 min read
According to CRISIL, the Indian media and entertainment1 (M&E) sector may log revenue growth of 12-14% on-year to Rs 1.6 lakh crore in fiscal 2024, against the 16% growth expected this fiscal.
Advertisement (ad) revenue, which accounts for 55% of the sector’s revenue, will grow by 14% given its strong correlation with economic activity. Also, the general elections expected in mid-2024 will trigger an increase in ad spend in the last quarter of next fiscal.
Subscription revenue, accounting for the balance of 45%, will grow at a slower pace of 12%, led by a strong recovery in films. Excluding film exhibitions, the revenue growth would be modest at 4-5%.
Says Naveen Vaidyanathan, Director, CRISIL Ratings, “While television (TV) will continue to dominate ad revenue share given its wider reach, digital will lead in growth, rising 15-18% annually over the medium term. It has emerged as the medium of choice in the past few years amid accelerated adoption of over-the-top (OTT) platforms, online gaming, e-commerce, e-learning, and online news platforms. After the pandemic, digital has become the second-largest segment after TV in terms of ad spends. Together, they account for over three-fourths of the ad revenue for the M&E sector, followed by the print segment with a one-fifth share.”
Says Rakshit Kachhal, Associate Director, CRISIL Ratings, “Increasing digitalisation would affect TV and print subscription in the long run, necessitating accelerated integration of digital media into traditional segments. Moreover, while moviegoers are back in cinema halls, increased OTT consumption could impact theatrical collections. Some of the pandemic-driven changes in consumer behaviour may lead to structural changes in business models in the M&E sector over the long term and will need to be monitored.”
‘NDTV’s commitment to independent journalism will be preserved and nurtured’
The channel’s commitment to independent journalism and its much-valued culture are as important & valuable to our new stakeholder as to us, says NDTV Group President Suparna Singh in a letter to staff
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 31, 2022 9:37 AM | 3 min read
The channel’s commitment to independent journalism and its much-valued culture are as important and valuable to our new stakeholder as to us, says NDTV CEO Suparna Singh in a letter to the employees
As Adani Group on Friday announced that it has acquired a majority stake in NDTV, Group President Suparna Singh wrote a letter to the staff about the “very big transition”.
“As all of you know, we are in the midst of a very big transition. Thank you for working with exceptional commitment through the past few months. It would have been easy to be distracted; instead, we have won some of the biggest awards for journalism during this period. Only Team NDTV could have accomplished this,” read the letter accessed by e4m.
“Radhika and Prannoy informed the company on the 23rd of their decision to divest most of their stake in NDTV to the AMG Media Network, which is now the single-largest shareholder of NDTV. Radhika and Prannoy have today resigned as Co- Chairpersons.”
“Radhika and Prannoy have been the heart and soul of NDTV, its IQ and its EQ. Most people hunt high and low for one North Star; we were blessed with two. They are exemplary journalists, the most generous of leaders, and exceptional mentors. They have set record landmarks in the world of television news; for so many of us, they are what drew us to this profession. We hold on fiercely to everything they have taught us and aspire to make them proud of the institution and the team that they created.”
“NDTV is legendary for its collective spirit and concern. We look out for each other, and work with transparency and trust. This remains our guiding principle as we move ahead, always mindful of how we got here. For that, we now and forever thank Radhika and Prannoy. I owe them an infinite debt of gratitude. I know you feel the same.”
“The management team, our editorial team, and I have met with Sanjay Pugalia, CEO of the AMG Media Network, and held extensive discussions about how we will operate. Sanjay has assured all of us that the DNA of NDTV, its commitment to independent journalism and its much-valued culture (we are family, NDTV is our home) will be preserved and nurtured, and that these principles are as important and valuable to our new stakeholder as to us.”
Markand Adhikari’s hard-hitting column on Bollywood & OTT becomes top trend on Twitter
The column, which talks about Bollywood’s lacklustre show and what it needs to do to redeem itself from the crisis, was trending at No 3 for more than five hours on Friday
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 31, 2022 9:40 AM | 3 min read
Bollywood ’22: Big Screen succumbs to small screen, the recent column by Markand Adhikari, Chairman and Managing Director of Sab Group, became a top trend on Twitter pan-India.
The column, which talks about Bollywood’s lacklustre show in the year and what it needs to do to redeem itself from the crisis, was trending at No 3 for more than five hours on December 30, 2022. At one point, it trended at No 2 spot too. The top three most-talked about issues on the day were #HeerabenModi, #RishabhPant and #E4mBigScreenSuccumbsToSmall.
Twitter was abuzz with users commenting and counter commenting on the facts presented in the article.
“As said our Bollywood is full of talented and creative people, now it must raise the bar and deliver robust, high quality content. Otherwise, only English and South Indian films doing real business are not good indicators for cinema halls,” wrote a Twitter user.
Another user posted, “Big budget films nowadays are not able to compete with small budget movies on OTT given the difference in content and this needs to be addresses if Bollywood has to survive”
If you look at 2022, big stars like Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh failed to draw in cinegoers despite big budget movies, great music and a pan-India marketing blitzkrieg. In the hard-hitting article, Adhikari pointed out various reasons why Bollywood needs to up its game.
“Only three films, ‘Bhool Bhulaiya’, ‘Drishyam 2’ (a remake of a Malayalam hit), and ‘The Kashmir Files’ (many have suspicions about its success but the figures speak for themselves) were proven hits. There was also a Rs 400-crore film that was a “designer” hit – half of its budget was spent on proving it a hit” wrote Adhikari.
He further added, “Yet, Bollywood makers are not much worried. They only have to recover their print and advertising (P&A) costs or a maximum of 20-25% of their budget and the rest is “OTT malik”. In short, for Bollywood makers, film release has become merely a formality, since 75% of the cost is borne by OTTs irrespective of the film’s performance in theatres. Thus, the big screen has succumbed to the small screen and has come to totally rely on it. This is ironic because they used to look down upon it in the past.”
As per Ormax Media’s ‘The India Box Office Report’, the Hindi film industry has only contributed 33 per cent to the Rs 9,024 crore collected at the box office in India during January-October 2022, while it usually contributes 40-45 per cent to India’s domestic gross box-office collections in a year. Even within that, more than a third has come from Hindi versions of south Indian films.
Adani Group completes majority acquisition of NDTV
Acquires 27.26% shares from Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy for over Rs 600 crore
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 30, 2022 5:59 PM | 1 min read
Adani Group on Friday announced that it has acquired a majority stake in NDTV. The development comes days after NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika shared that they are selling most of their stake in the media company to Adani Group.
“We hereby inform you that RRPR, an indirect subsidiary of the Company and member of the promoter/promoter group of NDTV, has acquired 27.26% equity stake in NDTV from Mr. Prannoy Roy and Mrs. Radhika Roy (“Sellers”) by way of inter-se transfer under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011,” the group informed the BSE.
According to the filing made with the stock exchanges, RRPR will now hold a 56.45%equity stake in NDTV, as RRPR already held a 29.18 per cent equity stake in NDTV. The acquisition of shares from Roys was completed on 30 December.
The statement by Adani Enterprises says that the company acquired the 27.26% stake from Roys at the price of ₹342.65 per share. This means that the company paid over ₹600 crore to Roys for the shares. According to the regulatory filing made by NDTV last week, Prannoy Roy transferred 86,65,209 equity shares and Radhika Roy transferred 89,12,467 shares to Adani group. This means both promoters transferred a total of 1,75,77,676 equity shares.
TRAI wants MIB to fix renewal period for multi-system operators at 10 yrs
As per the regulatory body, a shorter period of renewal could be counter-productive
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 30, 2022 9:09 AM | 1 min read
TRAI has asked the MIB that the renewal period for multi-system operators should be 10 years, say media reports.
According to the regulatory body, a shorter period of renewal is counter-productive to a capital-intensive business like cable TV that has a long gestation period.
TRAI has also suggested that Rs 1 lakh should be charged as processing fee from the MSOs during renewal.
The application process is to be made completely digital with a provision for an extension in case an application hasn't received the approval.
