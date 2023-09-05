TRAI recommends govt to allow private FM radio to broadcast news bulletins
The authority has also recommended delinking annual licence fee of a FM radio channel from NOTEF
TRAI has released recommendations on FM radio broadcasting in order to discuss various issues related to FM Radio broadcasting, the Authority held a meeting with representatives of AROI on 5th August 2022. e4m staff
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released its recommendations on "Issues related to FM Radio Broadcasting".
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) vide its reference dated May 1 2022 has sought recommendations of the Authority, on removal of the linkage to Non-Refundable One Time Entry Fee (NOTEF) in the formula for annual fee as prescribed in the FM Ph-Ill Policy Guidelines. And additionally, to extend the existing FM licence period of 15 years by three years.
In order to discuss various issues related to FM Radio broadcasting, the Authority held a meeting with representatives of AROI on 5th August 2022. Representatives of AROI, inter-alia, raised the following issues for consideration of the Authority:
(i) Permitting private FM Radio channels to broadcast independent news bulletins
(ii) Availability of FM Radio receivers in mobile handsets
After considering all comments or counter-comments received from stakeholders during the consultation process and further analysis of the issues, the Authority has finalised its recommendations. The salient features of the recommendations are given below:
(1) The annual licence fee of a FM radio channel should be de-linked from NOTEF.
(ii) The license fee should be calculated as four percent of the Gross Revenue (GR) of the FM radio channel during the respective financial year. GST should be excluded from Gross Revenue (GR).
(iii) The Government may take appropriate measures to provide relief to the FM radio operators to address challenges posed due to Covid-19 pandemic.
(iv) Private FM Radio operators should be allowed to broadcast news and current affairs programs, limited to 10 minutes in each clock hour.
(v) The program code of conduct as applicable to All India Radio for news content may also be applied to Private FM Radio channels.
(vi) Functions or features pertaining to FM radio should remain enabled and activated on all mobile handsets having the necessary hardware. Built-in FM radio receivers in mobile handset must not be subjected to any form of disablement or deactivation.
(vii) A Standing Committee, headed by a senior officer of Joint Secretary or above level, to oversee and monitor the compliance by mobile phone manufacturers (or importers) may be established by MeitY. The committee should include key stakeholders such as MIB, AROI, MAlT, and ICEA.
(viii) An online grievance redressal portal should be provided for submitting information or complaints of case of any noncompliance as regards enablement of FM radio functionality in such mobile handsets that have the necessary functionality for FM receivers.
Radio City posts 20% YoY growth in Q1 revenue
The company’s digital business is up 33% over Q1FY23
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 28, 2023 1:32 PM | 2 min read
Music Broadcast Limited (MBL) has reported 20% growth YoY in revenues for the first quarter and year 2024.
The radio company posts Q1FY24 top line of Rs 53.0 crores and EBITDA of Rs. 12.7 crores along with 45% growth in EBITDA for Q1FY24 over Q1FY2023. Moreover, the company has maintained a strong position with a 19% Volume Market Share.
Commenting on the results Shailesh Gupta, Director said, “I am delighted to report that our revenue has grown by 20% year-over-year and EBITDA growth is 45%, resulting in an improvement of 420 basis points in operating margins. The expansion in margin was the result of our efforts to reduce costs over the past few years coupled with top-line growth, which led to better operating leverage.”
“We are able to maximise the value we offer to customers by leveraging our omnichannel presence and marketing to tap into the power of our extensive network,” Gupta added.
Mentioning how different categories have performed in recent years, Gupta further said, “The real estate industry experienced a 24% year-over-year increase in advertising expenditures. The pharmaceutical market expanded by 4%. The education industry made a turnaround and posted the highest growth rate of 87%. The auto industry grew by 58% in comparison to the previous year. The sectors of electronics and appliances and food and soft beverages grew by 10% and 24%, respectively.”
Elaborating more on the radigitalization strategy, Gupta further said, “During the quarter, the digital business grew by 33% over Q1FY23. By utilising our in-house knowledge and expertise, we have paved the way for the creation of high-quality content and increased audience engagement. This is consistent with our radigitalization strategy, which emphasises radio-centric digital connections.”
Sharing insights on some of the top categories adding more revenues to the company, Gupta said, “We are able to generate 38% of our revenue from created businesses such as properties, proactive pitches; digital, sponsorship and special days, and we have the second highest client count share in the industry with 41% in Q1 FY24.
Our liquidity position continues to remain strong. As of June 30, 2023, the cash reserves of the company stood at Rs. 302 crore.”
'Radigitalization' can play a lead role in amplifying company’s revenue: Ashit Kukian
CEO of Radio City, Kukian spoke to e4m about the company’s performance in 2023, speculations for 2024, advertising revenue, market expansion plans and more
By Tanya Dwivedi | Jul 25, 2023 2:23 PM | 8 min read
Radio City's commitment to high-quality content, audience engagement and our 'Radigitalization' strategy will likely remain key drivers of success in the upcoming financial year, says Ashit Kukian, CEO of Radio City. He also spoke on the company’s marketing plans and speculations on the auction bidding prices.
According to Kukian, the company will further expand the market to tier cities after evaluating the potential of growth and overall listenership in different cities across India.
Edited Excerpts
How Radio City performed in the financial year 2023 and what speculations can we make for the year 2024?
In the financial year 2023, Radio City delivered a strong growth performance. Our company achieved a notable 18% growth in revenues, reaching a top line of Rs 198.9 Crores. This growth can be attributed to our sustained market presence, maintaining a strong position with a 19% volume market share. Additionally, we experienced a significant boost in profitability, with our EBITDA increasing by 54% to Rs. 42.8 Crores. This growth in EBITDA is certainly attributed to the company's efforts to reduce costs and improve operating leverage.
Looking ahead to the financial year 2024, there are promising growth prospects for Radio City. With our strong market position and volume market share, we are well-positioned for potential revenue expansion. Furthermore, we aim to enhance our EBITDA performance, utilizing our cost reduction initiatives.
Apart from this, we are planning to increase the digital sales share and capitalize on our Omni-channel presence, as digital has significantly contributed to the company’s overall revenue. The digital sales share increased to 8% in FY23 from 5.8% in FY22 and 1.7% pre-COVID.
What is the advertising revenue of Radio City in Q4 and what do we expect in Q1?
There has been a steady upsurge in advertising revenue in the last couple of quarters. The ad revenue of Radio City in Q4 FY 22-23 was 51.40cr and we expect similar growth in Q1 FY23-24.
Radio City is present in 39 cities across India. Are you planning to expand the market in the coming months?
Radio City currently operates in 39 cities across 12 states in India, which already represents our significant presence across the length and breadth of the country. As a dynamic and evolving company, we may consider expansion opportunities in the future to further enhance our market reach. Our expansion strategies involve entering new cities or regions where we see the potential for growth and increased listenership.
Last year, Radio City announced an exclusive strategic tie-up with Eenadu E FM in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana markets. With this tie-up, Radio City has added a total of six radio stations in the region, including the two that are already operational at Hyderabad and Vizag and the four envisioned in Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, and Warangal. We look forward to many more such strategic tie-ups with the aim of mutual benefits.
The government is planning a fresh auction of FM radio stations this year to take the FM radio to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Do you want to comment on the bidding prices?
The bidding prices for the fresh auction of FM radio stations, which the government is planning to conduct this year, would depend on several factors such as market conditions, demand, geographical coverage, and regulatory guidelines. These factors play a crucial role in determining the reserve price or bidding prices for FM radio stations.
As the government aims to expand FM radio coverage to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, it will likely consider setting competitive prices that attract potential bidders while ensuring a fair and sustainable market for the industry. Ultimately, the specific pricing details will be determined by the government and relevant regulatory authorities involved in the auction process.
According to the TRAI report, the duration of the advertisements on community radio stations should be increased from seven minutes per hour to twelve minutes per hour. How do you define this recommendation and how it is going to impact the overall radio advertising business?
The community radio station serves the purpose of highlighting social causes and the objective of these stations is to focus on larger social change rather than focusing on commercial viability. As per the recommendation, we believe that there might be a change in the approach to community radio stations functioning.
How is Radio City’s content different from the other competitors in the radio industry?
Radio City stands out in the radio industry owing to its unique and innovative content strategy, Setting it apart. Being the first private FM radio broadcaster in India, Radio City has been Instrumental in tapping into the pulse of the audience and invoking a sense of city pride by emphasizing on indigenous content. The brand philosophy “Rag Rag Mein Daude City” reflects our commitment in capturing the local culture, traditions, and preferences of each city we operate in with the recent introduction of our new station sound #CityKiNayiVibe, we aim to cater to the young and vivacious Gen Z audience who sought coolness quotient in their experiences.
The newly launched jingle of Radio City has been designed to give the radio station a young, lively, and fun-filled vibe striking a perfect chord with the audience across 39 markets.
Radio City focuses on curating programs and shows that are not only entertaining but also socially relevant and impactful. One such example of our innovative approach is Radio City’s strategic partnership with the Jagran Institute of Management and Mass Communication (JIMMC) to revolutionize radio education. This collaboration provides aspiring radio professionals with real-world experience and industry insights, bridging the gap between classroom learning and practical radio operations. Under this visionary alliance, Radio City, known for its innovative approach and commitment to excellence, aims to lend radio industry expertise to JIMMC students. Our commitment to embracing digital platforms is another key differentiator.
With the introduction of our radigitalization strategy, we have been offering holistic solutions to advertisers and listeners through the conjunction of radio with digital. Additionally, we have established notable partnerships with various cricketing teams, further expanding our reach and offering unique content around popular sports events.
With initiatives like the new jingle #CityKiNayiVibe, Radio City Business Titans our prestigious international property to felicitate business leaders, the recent introduction of our new on-air IP Music Fest, and a focus on localized content, Radio City continues to captivate its audience and solidify its position as a leader in the radio industry.
Radio City is disseminating content across eight to nine genres presently. Are there any plans to launch any new genres in the upcoming months?
Radio City has been disseminating content across multiple genres such as personal finance, love, relationships, entertainment, sports, humour, celeb interviews, music, indie culture, city updates, food, and much more in multiple regional languages to cater to the varied interests of our listeners spanning across 39 markets. To widen our reach and as a part of our commitment to deliver uniquely engaging content, we are working towards introducing new genres such as mental health, astrology, automobile, technology, OTT, and others in the near future.
We understand the importance of staying relevant and adapting to the changing preferences of our audience. Thereby with the introduction of new genres, we aim to provide a diverse range of content catalogue that appeals to different tastes and ensures an immersive listening experience for our listeners. As Radio City continues to innovate and expand its offerings, it remains dedicated to delivering high-quality content across multiple genres.
Which category is leading in radio advertising and what brands have invested in Radio City in the last few months?
We have been actively engaging with clients across categories such as Real Estate, Healthcare, Finance, Automobile, Retail, Services, Education, Public Sector Companies and others.
How has digital helped the radio industry grow its reach in the fast-evolving technological arena?
Radio has always maintained its stance of being one of the most creative and innovative communication platforms owing to its reach and relevance. In today’s digitally inclined world, the next phase of growth for the radio industry is being fronted by digitalization. This seamless transition will allow radio players to utilize the power of digital technologies and establish a presence around the globe by offering refreshing digitally-led content while maintaining the core essence of the business through on-air offerings.
Digital technology has greatly benefited the radio industry by expanding its reach in the fast-evolving technological arena, allowing radio stations to reach a global audience, and transcend geographical boundaries. The popularity of podcasts has soared, offering on-demand content, and attracting new listeners. Social media integration has facilitated deeper engagement and community-building opportunities.
Digital technology has made it possible for RJs to communicate with their listeners beyond on-air hours via social media platforms. This phenomenon has played a pivotal role in making RJs avid social media influencers. Additionally, digital platforms provide targeted advertising capabilities, optimizing ad campaigns based on user data and analytics. These advancements have revolutionized the radio industry, enabling it to stay relevant, connect with a wider audience, and provide a more personalized and interactive listening experience.
We, therefore, believe that in the long run, digital technology will play a substantial role in the progression of the radio industry.
Govt plans to auction 808 radio channels in 284 cities
120 community radio stations added in the last 2 years, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting has said
By Tanya Dwivedi | Jul 24, 2023 3:42 PM | 2 min read
The government is working to expand the reach of radio with the auction for 808 channels in 284 cities, Anurag Thakur, Minister of Information and Broadcasting has said.
He was speaking at the inaugural session of Community Radio Sammelan. Thakur shared the roadmap ahead for community radio stations in India. While addressing the session, he mentioned how the government is all set to create a better future for community radio stations in India.
Discussing the count of community radio stations, Thakur mentioned that 450 Community Radio Stations are actively working across the country and 120 stations have been added in the last two years.
“The government has made earnest efforts to reduce the time taken to establish such community radio stations. Where earlier acquiring a license was a time-consuming and tedious process taking around four years and involving thirteen processes, today this has been reduced to eight processes and a licence can be acquired within six months. The Ministry is making all efforts to reduce this time further. The application process is now online on Broadcast Seva Portal and is connected to Saral Sanchar Portal,” Thakur said.
Commenting on the expansion of the reach of radio in India, Thakur said, “While today 80% of the geographical area of the country and over 90 per cent of the population is covered by Radio, the government is working to expand this reach further and auction of 808 channels in 284 cities under the 3rd batch of e-auction is a big step in that direction.
Thakur also conferred the National Community Radio Awards during the inaugural session of the two-day Regional Community Radio Sammelan (North).
Radio players positive of AdEx growth in coming quarters
The upcoming festive season and a host of cricket events set to give the sector’s ad volumes a much-needed push, say industry heads
By Tanya Dwivedi | Jul 12, 2023 11:05 AM | 6 min read
The advertising volume on radio has grown 20% in 2023 compared to 2021, shows data from TAM AdEx radio advertising quarterly report for January-March 2023. Is this uptick momentary or here to stay?
As per Rahul Namjoshi, Chief Executive Officer, MY FM, said, “Yes, the radio AdEx is bound to increase in the coming quarters as the festive season is round the corner and many cricket series, including the World Cup, is lined up. Also, the recent quarter Q1 has shown a positive trend.”
Nisha Narayanan, COO and Director, Red FM and Magic FM, is also looking at substantial growth in AdEx for the sector. “We expect AdEx to further grow in the coming months. Regional markets are driving AdEx volumes, and our inventories are fully utilized. It's time for radio players to seek realignment of pricing and withdraw bonus offers to prioritize delivering the best entertainment to listeners and maximise earnings. We remain committed to providing maximum entertainment and listening joy to our audience for better advertiser mileage.”
Adding on, Abraham Thomas, Chief Executive Officer, Big FM, Reliance Broadcast Network Limited, said, “While we anticipate a marginal increase in ad volumes, the significant boost in AdEx is likely to come from radio companies exploring alternate revenue streams. We remain optimistic about the overall growth potential in the coming quarters as the industry continues to adapt and innovate.”
Ashit Kukian, Chief Executive Officer, Radio City, said, “We are optimistic that the coming quarters will showcase positive growth owing to factors such as the onset of the festive season, upcoming elections, etc. India is among the fastest-growing countries and one of the top investment destinations in the world. With the growing advances in the SME as well as start-up sector alongside other industries, radio will continue to be an effective medium of advertising for brands in the ecosystem.”
Back to pre-Covid ad rates?
When we deep dive into industry numbers, we found that the industry’s struggle to achieve pre Covid ad rates is in full swing. Mentioning ad rates, Kukian, said, “The radio industry is currently operating at 70-75% of the pre-Covid rates. As the market has already come to normalcy and the advertisers showing an increased inclination towards increasing their ad spends, we are expecting at least a 20-25% increase in our current operating rates.”
As for Namjoshi, “Not completely, we are making conscious efforts to get back to pre-Covid ad rates. However, all players in the category need to make a conscious effort if a few continue to extend discounts then rate recovery will become an uphill task.”
Narayanan said, “Approximately 60-65% of cities, particularly medium and smaller ones, have made remarkable progress towards reaching pre-pandemic levels. Local brands have played a crucial role in this recovery by seizing the opportunity and capitalizing on uncluttered media exposure in the absence of national campaigns.
By doing so, they have not only gained valuable visibility but also experienced significant brand growth. However, there is cause for concern as a few major metropolitan cities, such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, and some cities in the West, are still operating at 70-75% of pre-pandemic rates. It remains our strategic focus to restore these cities to their former levels as soon as possible.”
Adding on, Thomas, said, “At BIG FM, our focus lies on delivering greater value rather than solely on rates. We have witnessed a positive response from the market to our rate hikes, which has contributed to our ongoing recovery. In the last two years, we have been able to consistently increase our yields year on year based on delivering better solutions and better outcomes for our clients.”
Leading brands and advertisers
The TAM report also says that the services sector retained its position as the top advertised sector in January-March 2023 with 32% of ad volume share followed by BFSI with a 13% share.
Talking about the expected leading categories and brands in the upcoming quarters Narayanan said, “In this quarter of April-June, we have witnessed significant traction in the Education and service sectors, along with increased promotional activities by the Government in preparation for the upcoming elections. Real Estate, Auto, and Health/Pharma are prominent categories driving advertising expenditure. Additionally, with the commencement of colleges, Consumer Durables and IT sectors have become more active, focusing on gadgets, appliances, and related services.”
Elaborating why the BFSI category is always leading in the categories, Namjoshi said, “The Jan-Mar '2023 quarter has always seen the BFSI category getting active primarily because the FY is coming to an end and a lot of people plan to save from tax point of view. So that’s the primary reason. Also, radio is the best medium to explain complicated things simply through explainer format content.”
The report also says that 180 categories registered positive growth in 2023. Mentioning the factors responsible for the increase in overall advertising categories Thomas said, “The increase in advertising across more than 180 categories can be attributed to several factors. Advertisers across various sectors are seeking integrated solutions to effectively target their consumer base, and radio presents itself as a one-stop shop for targeted advertising.
Additionally, the government's "Vocal for Local" initiative has propelled regional advertising, tapping into the local pulse and offering regional advertisers a cost-effective and impactful value proposition. Moreover, the growth coming from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities also gives us an advantage with advertisers recognizing the potential of these markets and seeking effective ways to reach the consumers in these regions.”
Growing Markets
Emphasizing the leading market in radio advertising, Thomas further said, “According to the Aircheck data for FY 23, Gujarat has emerged as the leading state with a substantial 23% share of ad volumes on radio, closely followed by Rest of Maharashtra (ROM) at 17%. As we move into Q1 of FY 24, the trend continues, with Gujarat maintaining its position at the forefront with 19% of ad volumes, while ROM follows closely at 16%.
Based on the past and current booking trends, it is highly likely that Gujarat will continue to lead in the running quarter as well.”
Narayanan said, “Gujarat and Maharashtra, being states with the highest number of stations in adex mapping, naturally contribute more volumes. However, we are currently facing inventory overflow in several cities beyond Maharashtra and Gujarat as well.”
Radio ad volume grew 20% in Jan-March 2023 over 2021
As per TAM AdEx quarterly report, 3.9k exclusive brands advertised in radio in 2023 with LIC leading the list
By Tanya Dwivedi | Jun 28, 2023 12:09 PM | 2 min read
The advertising volume on radio grew by 20% in 2023 compared to 2021, shows data from TAM AdEx radio advertising quarterly report Jan-March 2023.
The ad volume in January-March 2023 was almost similar compared to the same period in 2022.
The report stated that amongst the leading sectors, Services & Banking/Finance/Investment retained their 1st & 2nd positions during Jan-Mar’23. The top three sectors including Auto accounted for a 55% share of ad volumes. Moreover, Durables was the new entrant in the Top 10 list of Sectors in the fourth quarter.
The report stated that properties/real estate were among the leading categories that saw the highest increase in ads with a growth of 14% followed by hospitals and clinics, cars, Retail Outlets- Jewellers, Life Insurance, Housing/ construction loans, Retail outlets, Health and Pan Masala. Amongst the new entrants were Health/Accidents General Insurance and Pan Masala.
LIC of India took the top position during Jan-Mar’23 with a 3% share of ad volumes. The top ten list of advertisers also includes HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company, Vishnu Packaging, Indian Oil Corporation & Nissan Motor Corporation. According to the report, Kedia Homes was the Exclusive Advertiser present during Jan-Mar’23.
The report states that the top five brands belonged to the BFSI sector in the fourth quarter. LIC Housing Finance ascended to 1st position followed by HDFC Ergo Health Insurance, Vimal Pan Masala, Kedia Sezasthan, Mirchi Plus, Nissan Magnite, LIC, LIC Dhan Varsha, SBI, and Himalaya Ashvagandha. Apart from LIC Housing Finance & LIC, all the brands were new entrants in the list of brands during the quarter.
Automotive Fuel witnessed the highest increase in ad secondages with a growth of 44 times followed by Pan Masala at 3.7 times during Jan-Mar’23 as compared to Jan-Mar’22. In terms of ad volume difference, the Properties/Real Estates category witnessed the top position with 47% growth among the Top 10.
In the leading Exclusive Advertisers and Brands in Jan-Mar’23, Kedia Homes lead in the advertisers' list and Kedia Sezasthan topped in the list of leading brands. Around 3k+ Advertisers & 3.9k + Brands were exclusively promoted during Jan-Mar’23.
Melvin Louis creates hook step for Radio City's new station sound #CityKiNayiVibe
The choreographer was joined by Radio City’s RJ Archana who grooved to the tunes of the new jingle
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 23, 2023 4:07 PM | 2 min read
Radio City recently took the music industry by storm with the launch of their peppy station sound #CityKiNayiVibe. This vibrant composition has quickly become a favourite among Gen Z listeners, gripping them with its upbeat rhythm and catchy lyrics. To amplify the excitement and engagement surrounding the jingle, choreographer, Melvin Louis came forward to create a hook step that perfectly complements the beats of the track. The choreographer was joined by Radio City’s RJ Archana who grooved to the tunes of the new jingle.
Mr. Ashit Kukian CEO, Radio City said, "We are thrilled that our new station sound #CityKiNayiVibe has become an instant hit among the audiences and famous choreographer Melvin Louis came on board to create an exciting hook step for our new jingle. His creative talent and infectious energy perfectly complements the vibrant spirit and Gen Z vibe of the new rendition of Rag Rag Mein Daude City. We are assertive that the jingle hook step will create new-found excitement among our audience and entice them to follow the dance moves."
Melvin Louis, known for his incredible dance moves and innovative choreography, expressed his excitement about the collaboration with Radio City. He said, "I would like to congratulate Radio City on introducing a peppy new jingle at the most apt time, as it beautifully captures the vibe of the new age Gen Z audience. Singers Nikhita Gandhi and Divya Kumar have added magic to the jingle by making Radio City’s new track super catchy and youthful. The moment I caught Radio City’s new jingle #CityKiNayiVibe, I instantly started grooving to the upbeat music and was certain to create a hook step around it. I had a gala time creating an energetic hook step on this new radio jingle. With this, I would like to urge all my followers and Radio City’s followers to take up this fun challenge and follow the hook step of #CityKiNayiVibe!"
The launch of Radio City's refreshing jingle, coupled with the captivating hook step by Melvin Louis, is set to create a wave of excitement among listeners and music enthusiasts. It has set a new benchmark, capturing the hearts of the audience with its contagious sound, catchy lyrics and Gen Z appeal. The combination of the peppy music, dynamic vocals, and Melvin's choreography is sure to make #CityKiNayiVibe a sensation across digital platforms and dance floors. The radio network continues to innovate and entertain its listeners, solidifying its position as a trendsetter in the realm of radio entertainment.
RED FM celebrates 'World Music Day' with 'Hunar Qaid' campaign
The campaign is in collaboration with India Vision Foundation
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 4:25 PM | 1 min read
93.5 RED FM launched its latest campaign “Hunar Qaid” on the occasion of World Music Day. In collaboration with India Vision Foundation, the campaign marks the celebration of artistic expression and showcases the power of music to transcend boundaries.
Rupesh, a talented artist with an extraordinary story, has overcome immense challenges, having once been confined behind prison walls. His journey from imprisonment to musical brilliance serves as a testament to the transformative power of talent and the indomitable human spirit. Led by RJ Raunac on Morning No 1 show, the campaign highlighted Rupesh’s journey. A special song “Abhi aasman baqi hai '' with Dr. Palash Sen from Euphoria & Rupesh was launched.
Red FM and India Vision Foundation invite music lovers and enthusiasts from all walks of life to join in celebrating World Music Day. Stay tuned in to listen to the heartfelt song and witness the incredible journey of Rupesh and the impact of music on his life.
