The next round of auctions will increase radio penetration: Abraham Thomas
The CEO of Reliance Broadcast Network spoke to e4m on TRAI’ recommendations for the sector, going big on innovations, new advertisers and the expansion in tier cities
The revival of growth post the pandemic has been largely driven by tier markets, rather than the metros, says Abraham Thomas, CEO, Reliance Broadcast Network. Gujarat and Maharashtra have been the top two states in advertising on radio, he shared during an interaction with exchange4media.
Thomas also spoke extensively on the recent recommendations from TRAI, the auction of FM radio stations, the company’s growth strategies and support from the government.
Excerpts:
The government is planning a fresh auction of FM radio stations to take it to tier 2 and 3 cities. How will it impact the market expansion of FM radios? Also, do we expect Big FM to participate in the upcoming auctions?
One of the trends that emerged following COVID-19 has been the increasing penetration of radios into tier two, three and four markets. The growth revival has been largely driven by these cities, rather than metropolitan areas. Gujarat and Maharashtra have been the top two states with the highest levels of advertising. Cities like Indore, Nagpur, Jaipur and Surat are also growing rapidly due to the expansion of categories such as real estate, education and retail. Meanwhile, national advertisers are also beginning to use radio. We often receive 20 different creatives from a single client because we operate in so many states, each with its unique strategy.
Radio is a powerful tool for achieving live and local reach. Although there may be some implementation issues, such as minimum flow price, I am optimistic that the next round of auctions will be able to increase radio penetration even further. Also, since nothing has been announced so far, it’s too early to comment on whether we are participating or not. But clearly, radio is the medium, and local is where the action is. We are seeing the old revival of radio in tier 2 and tier 3 markets.
As per the TRAI recommendation report, the duration of advertisements on community radio stations should be increased from seven minutes to twelve minutes per hour. Will this have any significant impact on the radio advertising business?
Certainly, community radio holds significant importance for society and many such stations are effectively fulfilling this role. However, numerous restrictions in place limit their ability to generate revenue, making it difficult for commercial radio stations to capitalise on the audience. Despite this, there is potential to expand their reach, even into terrestrial and FM radio. While there are many opportunities for collaboration and synergy, the primary obstacle is monetisation, as it is not the main objective of these community stations. We have discussed potential solutions with some players, including the possibility of monetising their audiences and amplifying their content to a larger area.
Would you prefer the government to be a major stakeholder in the broadcasting market?
The government has kind of reduced its spending on radio, but there are a lot of other categories that are growing – services, real estate, FMCG, automobile, banking and financial sectors. They are very heavy spenders on the radio. Secondly, the growth of digital consumption post-Covid gave a lot of impetus. We're also realising that radio and digital are the new normal. So, we make sure that our content is now available across multiple touchpoints. We have partnerships with five different platforms where our content can be played.
Radio is now that local mass-range medium, which can create an impact and bring about a change. Again, the narrative of influencer marketing is growing and they are becoming critical in terms of driving communication. Radio plus digital is a big area for us.
One of the major constraints is music rights, which we only have for FM transmission, and that requires some amount of work so that we are also able to offer a live radio on the main FM radio through a digital medium. So, I think that's an area where we'll be working to try and see if we expand the reach. Also, a lot of it is getting addressed by the government and we are optimistic that by the time you're ready for the next round of auctions a lot of the earlier bottlenecks will be cleared. We’re on our way to having a much better, more robust kind of industry.
How much revenue does Big FM generate from brand advertisements quarterly and which brands are likely to participate in the coming years?
We certainly see some categories doing exceptionally well on local reach mediums like radio. We've seen certain markets that are doing good and growing fast. There has been a change in the kind of advertisers pre and post Covid. This year, we think we will cross the pre-COVID revenue. The ad volumes have grown too.
Real estate, FMCG and retail continue to be big categories for radio. So have been education, banking and financial services. They have been traditionally extremely strong on radio and we can see them growing. eCommerce is also now beginning to spend substantially higher revenues on radio and so these will continue to be the main advertising categories.
What strategies does Big FM have to grow the company in the coming years?
We are driven to build on two things. The first one is business excellence. We want to be the best in class – in terms of the number of brands advertising, the market share of the business, the cost optimization.
The second pillar is innovation. Because there's so much disruption happening. We want to continuously keep raising the bar on innovation, and we will be the most innovative company because we're able to then offer innovative solutions to advertisers.
We were the first to do a metaverse event. We did a ‘super-duper dhamaka’ with Govinda as the face. With such innovations, we have continuously pushed the bar.
‘Private radio broadcasters must be permitted to broadcast news, if not current affairs’
Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, shares why the radio industry needs government support, the sector’s performance in 2023, radio ad revenue and much more
By Tanya Dwivedi | Mar 8, 2023 9:20 AM | 7 min read
Radio constitutes a small but significant part of the media and entertainment industry and despite facing several stumbling blocks, as a medium, it continues to be impactful, said Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, during a conversation with e4m.
Narayanan also explained how measures by the government to support the industry is the need of the hour. She also spoke on the sector’s performance in 2023 so far and shared many other insights.
Excerpts:
What changes would you like to see in the radio industry?
Despite facing certain stumbling blocks, radio as a medium continues to be impactful. Private radio operators still remain prohibited from broadcasting news and current affairs. Furthermore, high license fees restrict new players to enter the radio industry and create complexities to run the business by increasing operational costs. As a radio evangelist who believes in the tremendous possibilities of radio, I hope the norms are eased.
Relaxation in the licensing fees is essentially important to allow more players to enter the industry. Also, deregulation in the radio sector is vital to be even more experimental with content on radio. We need to create more flexibility in the industry by providing more opportunities for new players and hopefully, it will positively impact the overall growth of the radio sector.
How will the commercial broadcasting sector evolve when new norms about broadcasting news and current affairs are introduced in the radio industry?
Unequivocally, 20% of the content broadcast on the radio is local. Talking specifically in the discourse of Red FM, around 80-90% of our content is hyper-local. It is our indispensable pillar. Coming to news and current affairs, broadcasting AIR news is allowed to private broadcasters, but at a certain fee, which does not create much impact. Publishing AIR news, following Prasar Bharati’s guidelines, brings not enough value to private FMs. Also, it does not create differentiation among the radio players in the market. Private broadcasters must be allowed to get the news from other news agencies like ANI, Reuters and PTI to share the news content with the listeners. Also, to build the control mechanism, policymakers must focus on the broadcast code of news, and an organisation should be penalised in case of violating that code of conduct.
While we are at it, I would also like to highlight a key differentiation between news and current affairs. Private broadcasters must be permitted to broadcast news if not current affairs. News can be observed objectively whereas current affairs with their more inclined approach toward discussions and debates are subjective. Our aim should be to inform and educate the audience by disseminating more factual and researched content to the listeners.
Has Red FM achieved pre-Covid advertising volume?
We are back to our pre-Covid levels but after a stagnant period of struggle. The recovery has been through FTC businesses, various on-ground events, and digital properties as well. It is because of Red FM’s 360-degree approach with various verticals that we have been able to add to the growth fund. Moreover, the volumes are back, but the issue is the pricing. Advertisers brought down their ads. It has been difficult to bring back the value proposition. The biggest concern with the radio industry remains that we are in a dire need of a measurement system. If we look broadly at the other mediums, we see that television has a TRP rating, newspapers have IRS, but radio rating is based on IRS, which is readership. These facts don’t add up well for the radio industry.
How does the global economic slowdown affect the radio business?
I believe whenever a recession hits the first thing that gets cut down is the advertising budget. Since radio depends largely on an advertising revenue model, it definitely makes an impact. This is where our 360-degree approach becomes our parachute, with activations, digital, and RJs becoming content creators and influencers, we are able to make do.
We are creating boutique festivals, whether it is South Side Story or our upcoming music festival Swag Fest. We are focusing on ensuring that businesses are not run unilaterally but with more partnerships. We pool in strengths to create joint IPs to make them larger than life.
MIB has sought authority recommendations on issues such as removing the linkage to a non-refundable one-time entry fee (NOTEF) in the formula for an annual fee and extending the existing FM license period of 15 years by three years. How this is going to impact the radio industry?
If the licence fee is based on revenue sharing then it will significantly boost the industry. This way it will be based on the revenue we are making, which a lot of other radio stations are struggling with, and maybe for larger groups like us, the scale works. When some markets are not doing well, it compensates for other markets which are doing extremely well.
The moment you delink it with the NOTEF what will then happen is the basis of the revenue if you're paying an X percentage share, it makes it a lot easier to breathe to facilitate operational work and allows more ease of work. The other recommendation that has come to us because of Covid and two years completely lost is if the license period could be extended by three years. In this case, the industry will get a boost and there won't be too many players who may want to pack up and go, but probably more players who would want to come in and invest in the radio industry. This return will be a good step toward the overall growth of the industry.
The union government has recently announced the FM auction. Is Red FM participating in the recent auctions?
Red FM is one of the leading players in the radio industry. With 69 stations we are present across the country. We believe the current business needs to stabilize itself before we move to take on new responsibilities. Therefore, if need be, there are some newer towns that we will consider spreading our footprint towards. As I’m of the opinion that growth is outside the metros, which is why it will be a welcome change to have auctions and participate.
Do we expect a further increase in the revenue share in the radio industry in 2023?
The amount that you mentioned will surely increase. We really need to work on increasing the ad pie to come into a much more competitive space. The radio industry needs to reach a point that it hasn't reached in the last two decades. Therefore we need to have easier regulation of more players, more frequencies, and more variety of content in terms of news and current affairs to be allowed as well. This will further increase the revenue share for the radio industry in the upcoming years.
What are RED FM’s plans for this year?
Our focus has always been on inclusion and diversity. It’s not about one size fits all. We are working more towards building communities like Swag Fest, which is a Punjabi-Rap-Hip-Hop Music Festival. Then there is South Side Story, which is about South Indian Music, and is a bigger platform in markets outside of South. The content being disseminated on radio platforms has changed over the last few years. We have come a long way from playing 100% Bollywood music to supporting indie artists by playing 40% independent music on the radio. The medium empowers. It is live. Since, the airwaves are always reachable, when all else fails radio thrives. For instance, in Bombay when the flood happened or when a flood or cyclone happened in the east, the radio worked at the front covering all the stories. The medium which has survived the onslaught of television, digital, and changing technology, will remain unaffected always. It only seeks a more enabling approach by the policymakers to reach its highest potential.
NCLT admits insolvency plea against Reliance Broadcast Network
The plea has been filed by IDBI Trusteeship Services on behalf of L&T Investment Management Limited over the non-clearance of debt worth Rs Rs 174 crore
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 28, 2023 10:41 AM | 1 min read
National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has admitted the insolvency plea by IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited against Reliance Broadcast Network, which runs BIG FM. Rohit Ramesh Mehra has been appointed by NCLT's Mumbai bench as the insolvency resolution professional.
According to the plea by IDBI Trusteeship Services on behalf of L&T Investment Management Limited, the radio broadcast company has failed to clear a debt of Rs 174 crore.
L&T Investment Management Limited has subscribed to Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 200 crore issued by the network in three tranches.
“We are of the considered view that since the Registered office of the Corporate Debtor is in Mumbai this Tribunal has territorial jurisdiction over the present subject matter by virtue of Section 60(1) of the Code,” said the bench.
Prior to the petition, the counsel for the network argued that the Mumbai bench of NCLT has no jurisdiction in the matter since both parties have given nonexclusive jurisdiction to New Delhi Tribunals in case of disputes. The counsel also argued that there is no crystallisation of the debt and the petitioner (IDBI Trusteeship) has not provided any particulars of the claim of Rs 174 crore.
In a retort to this, the counsel to IDBI Trusteeship said that the debenture holder issued a notice on July 14, 2021 to Reliance Capital to clear the dues by Reliance Broadcast Network.
Radio in 2023: Players tuning into growth frequencies
Industry heads say that the sector's revenue is likely to cross pre-pandemic levels with growth driven by tier 2 and tier 3 markets
By Tanya Dwivedi | Feb 13, 2023 8:48 AM | 7 min read
The radio industry is expecting to draw better ad volume and ad revenue in 2023. Backing up this positive prediction is TAM’s report for the sector, according to which there was a 25 per cent growth in ad volume in 2022. The TRAI September quarter report also says radio ad revenue was up 11 per cent.
As of 30 September, 2022, there were 388 operational private FM radio channels in 113 cities run by 36 private FM radio operators, the TRAI report states.
This data further supports the significant curiosity amongst brands, advertisers, and radio companies about the sector’s scope of growth this year. We took insights from radio industry experts on the latest trends, about the investment interest among brands and advertisers, and the challenges that lie ahead.
The feeling is postive
DB Corp Chief Executive Officer Rahul Namjoshi believes the outlook is positive and the signs are clear that the sector is set to expand. “The radio industry should benchmark FY20 as the base year, and look forward to growing double digits over that in FY24.”
As for Ashit Kukian, CEO, Radio City, “The year 2022 focused on economic recovery after the two years of lull caused by the pandemic. The radio industry witnessed a positive sentiment among consumers as well as advertisers to spend, especially during the festive season. This led to the growth of radio advertising in 2022 and we expect this phenomenon to continue gaining momentum in 2023 as well.”
Sharing Radio City’s strategies for this year, Kukian said, “At the heart of our operations, Radio City is an advertising solutions company that caters to two sets of audiences - listeners, and advertisers. Earlier the core focus was providing radio-specific solutions, but with the advent of our ‘radigitalization’ strategy, we have started providing holistic solutions that include radio plus digital offerings. We are confident that with this approach, radio is pegged to grow further in 2023 and beyond.”
Abraham Thomas, CEO, of Reliance Broadcast Network, says the revenues are expected to cross the pre-pandemic levels with growth being driven through tier 2 and tier 3 markets. “While the metro markets will continue to grow, those in Gujarat, Maharashtra, UP, Rajasthan and MP will grow faster driven by Nagpur, Jaipur, Indore, and Surat.”
Who is going to lead the way?
According to the TAM reports, in 2022 the properties/real estate category witnessed the highest increase in ad secondages with a growth of 80%, followed by hospitals/clinics at 73% growth. Sharing his prediction for the category expected to lead growth, Namjoshi said his bet is on the dotcom and app business that has got some traction apart from regular radioactive categories like real estate, lifestyle and education.
About categories that are likely to participate in radio advertisement this year, Kukian, said, “The radio industry was majorly supported by advertising from sectors such as Real Estate and Healthcare. This year, along with these categories, we are seeing a growing interest from sectors such as finance and auto to make the leap in terms of ad volumes followed by retail, services and education.”
Appreciating the real estate sector, Thomas, said, “Thanks to the sustained faith of the real estate industry in radio as a medium, it has maintained its foothold as a consistent spender during and post the pandemic. Health, fitness and pharma have been the other emerging categories. This includes gym equipment and supplements. This sector has grown by 80% over FY20.”
Tracking the challenges
Before the Union Budget, experts in the radio sector highlighted how rationalisation of the GST structure is essential for the overall growth of the industry, and how manufacturing of radio equipment within the country could make the sector self-sufficient. According to Kukian, “The advent of multiple formats of content consumption poses a challenge for the radio industry. But, consider these challenges as opportunities to keep thriving by introducing innovative and unique concepts to stay relevant and add value to the lives of our audiences.”
Sharing the advertisers’ perspective, he further said, “Radio has always been a popular medium for entertainment and advertising. However, emerging technologies are playing a role in altering radio's appearance where future technologies may modify the structure of radio waves, resulting in a diverse environment. The ultimate objective of the radio industry is to enhance the theatre of mind experience of listeners, allowing them to enjoy their favourite broadcasts and expanding radio's reach to all regions, especially across smaller markets. Another important aspect is adapting to the latest developments in the industry such implementation of influencer marketing and artificial intelligence in the radio broadcasting industry.”
As for Thomas, “While the radio industry, too, has been affected by the overall economic downturn, many new trends are emerging. Only those organizations that can adapt and innovate will be best positioned for success. Multiple revenue streams like Solutions, Digital products, Influencer marketing, and activation/amplifications and events are growing rapidly and will contribute up to 30% of revenues for this sector. Regional IPs and spikes are gaining a lot of traction and emerging markets are growing at a faster pace and crossing pre-pandemic levels.”
Talking about the measurability issue, he said, “The major challenge for the radio industry continues to be measurability with increasing competition from New Media, but the shift to outcomes over outputs is helping radio + digital to become a potent option.”
Further, Namjoshi shared how the music royalty issue is not yet sorted and how broadcasters are dealing with multiple litigations.
“Talent retention is another challenge that the Radio Industry is having, and most importantly we should get back our FY 20 rates back,” Namjoshi said.
Trend Watch
According to the TAM reports, 30 to 40-second commercials were the most preferred on radio in 2021 and 2022.
Elaborating on the radigitalisation strategy, Kukian said, “There have been major digital transformations across industries and radio has also adapted to this transformation led by digitisation.”
“Radio City is at the cusp of its ‘radigitalisation’ strategy, where the focus lies on the unification of offering radio plus digital solutions to the audience. Through our cutting-edge approach, we strive to effortlessly connect with the audience by developing content that accurately reflects their preferences. The current trends in the radio industry include offering regional podcasts for hyper-local reach, harping on the indie culture, offering value-added solutions to the advertisers, collaborating with on-ground events, and much more to position radio for its next phase of growth.”
Elaborating on the concept of how radio works beyond radio, Namjoshi said, “Brands no more see radio as just radio. We now work as 360-degree solution providers in the retail market. Our solutions are a mix of radio, digital, on the ground, depending on what is the client's objective from the campaign.”
Focusing on technological transformations, Abraham said, “Radio’s technological transformation has made it possible for its content to now be enjoyed across audio streaming platforms and also through different mediums such as podcasts, audiobooks, smart speaker’s solutions, chatbots and gamification amongst others. AI will continue to become more perceptive with the influx of new technologies. It will become a powerful tool to analyze data and provide solutions. Radio campaigns have started focusing on Automation via Bots, Gamification, etc. Metaverse too is gaining traction and will lead to some disruptive changes which will be more immersive and interactive. This belief system is visible as more and more digital brands such as Online Games, Fintech, and Edtech amongst others are counting on Radio for better reach and engagement.”
Revenue Growth
On the TRAI report’s findings about the increase in revenue in the September quarter, Namjoshi said, “The growth is majorly from retail market advertisers. We are hopeful that Q4 will also register growth.”
According to Kukian, “The radio industry with its new age multimedia strategy is expecting 25 per cent growth.”
Sharing the sentiment was Abraham, “We expect the radio industry’s growth to continue, with categories like Services, Real Estate, Retail, Pharma and Automobile leading this recovery.”
Radio ad vol grew 25% in 2022 over 2021
As per TAM AdEx data, more than 10K advertisers tuned into radio in 2022 with LIC leading the list
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 8:48 AM | 2 min read
The advertising volume on radio grew by 25% in 2022 compared to 2021, shows data from TAM AdEx - Rewinding Y 2022 for Advertising on Radio.
The report stated advertising on radio witnessed 29% growth in 2021 over the COVID-hit 2020. Average ad volumes increased by 18% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of the same year. In 2022, March and October recorded the highest ad volume share.
The service sector registered 33% of ad volume, followed by retail at 12%. Also, services, retail, banking/finance/investment together contributed to 50% share of ad volumes. In terms of overall percentage share, the report shows properties and real estate led with 14% ad volume share in 2022, followed by hospitals/clinics, retail outlets-jewellers, and cars. More than 410 categories advertised on radio in the last year.
The report further states LIC India topped both advertisers’ and brands’ lists in 2022. Also, Vicco Laboratories, Reliance Retail, SBS Biotech, and Sobek Auto India observed a positive rank shift as compared to the previous year.
Meanwhile, more than 10,000 advertisers and 13,000 brands tuned in to radio in 2022.
In the growing categories, the report stated that properties/real estates were among categories that saw the highest increase in ad secondages with a growth of 80% followed by hospital/clinics that grew 73% in 2022 as compared to 2021. In terms of growth, the face wash category witnessed the highest growth among the top 10.
Focusing on the most exclusive advertisers in the year 2022, Rochaldas Sons stood as the top exclusive advertiser in 2022 as compared to 2021. More than 6,000 advertisers were aired during 2022 as compared to 2021.
The report also focused on the cities and states, which contributed majorly to the radio sector in 2022. Gujarat and Jaipur had the highest share in terms of radio advertising in 2022.
Out of all the creative trends, ad commercials with 20-40 seconds were the most preferred for advertising on radio during 2021 and 2022.
Also, evening was the most preferred time band on Radio followed by morning and afternoon time bands. As per the report, evening and morning time bands together added more than 65% share of ad volumes.
Radio ad revenue up by 11% in Sep quarter to Rs 385.86 crore: TRAI
As of 30th September 2022, there have been 388 operational private FM radio channels in 113 cities run by 36 private FM radio operators, according to data reported to TRAI
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 6, 2023 5:21 PM | 1 min read
According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Performance Indicators Report for the Quarter ending September 2022, radio advertisement revenue grew 11% to Rs 385.86 crore as against Rs 345.12 crore of 388 private FM radio channels for the previous quarter ended on the 30th June 2022.
The advertising revenue for the 31st March 2022 quarter was Rs 362.63 crore and for 31st December 2021 was Rs 421.74 crore.
Apart from the radio channels operated by All India Radio, there are 388 operational private FM Radio channels in 113 cities run by 36 private FM Radio operators.
According to the report, as of 30th September 2022, 374 Community Radio stations are operational as compared to 366 for the quarter ended 31st June 2022.
ENIL posts 20% consolidated revenue growth YoY
The growth has been led by strong growth in non-FCT revenues, the company has said
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 3, 2023 10:11 AM | 1 min read
Entertainment Network (ENIL IN) has reported rebased consolidated revenue growth of 19.7% YoY, up 14.6% QoQ, but down 15.9% against Q3FY20 (pre-COVID level).
The growth has been led by strong growth in non-FCT revenues (up 55% YoY) along with radio business’s growth by 8% YoY.
Traditional media continued to face headwinds leading to radio volume growth deceleration but despite that, volumes grew 15.8% YoY.
ENIL has reported a rebased consolidated profit of Rs 7.3 crore, down 29.2% YoY (up 9x QoQ; down 26% versus pre-pandemic).
RAM Ratings Week 49 '22 - 52 '22: Fever FM tops charts in Mumbai and Delhi
BIG FM topped in Bangalore and Radio Mirchi in Kolkata
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 3, 2023 8:37 AM | 1 min read
According to RAM Ratings for Week 49 '22 - 52 '22 (between 4th December and 31st December 2022), Fever FM maintained its top spot in Mumbai and Delhi charts. BIG FM and Radio Mirchi also held on to their leading positions in Bangalore and Kolkata.
In Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM continued to stay on top with an 18.3% listenership share. Radio Mirchi was in the second spot with 16.3%. Red FM took the third spot at 15.7%. Listenership peaked between 10 am and 11 am.
In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM peaked with a 21.8% share. Radio Mirchi FM stayed steady with a 14.7% share. Punjabi Fever ranked third with a 13.3% share. Most listeners tuned in between 9 am and 10 am.
In Bangalore, with 5.5 million listeners, BIG FM took the led with a 32.5% share
Big FM took the lead in Bangalore with a 32.4% listenership share. The second spot was bagged by Radio City with 28.2% share. At the third spot was taken by Radio Mirchi 13.2% share. Most listeners tuned in between 7 am and 8 am.
Kolkata yet again saw Radio Mirchi topping the charts with a 28% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with 23.9%. Fever FM had a 14.4%. In Kolkata, the listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.
