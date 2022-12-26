Ranveer Singh to play 'sutradhar' to Radio One's travel show with ICICI Lombard
‘Get Some Sun’, now in its 7th edition, covers the 7 wonders of the world, the remarkable travel journeys of influencers while building awareness about international travel insurance
As we are witnessing an exponential rise in international travel - a phenomenon termed ‘revenge travelling’, we are consequently seeing a higher demand for Travel Insurance. In line with this trend, ICICI Lombard has collaborated with Radio One’s travel show – ‘Get Some Sun’. The flagship show has roped in Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh, who will be lending his voice to speak about his travel bucket list across geographies globally and share his sun-chasing experiences.
This is the sixth year that Ranveer has been associated with this property. The show will be hosted by Radio One’s Host - Hrishi K. The company aims to increase awareness about its international travel products through the radio platform by reaching out to a very niche audience across major metro cities in India. A recent survey conducted by ICICI Lombard revealed that over 94% of globetrotters purchase travel insurance for their trips - giving rise to a new breed of 'safety-first' travellers.
Speaking about the new campaign, Sheena Kapoor, Head – Marketing, Corporate Communication and CSR, ICICI Lombard, said, “Today, more and more people are returning to international travel for both business and leisure alike. The spike in this travel trend has led to a higher number of cancellations and visa rejections. Hence, we want to amplify the importance of travel insurance as a basic item in people’s travel checklists. With Ranveer Singh as a sutradhar on ICICI Lombard sponsored ‘Get Some Sun’, we would like to urge the country’s voyagers to take preventive measures and cover, to protect their travel escapes so they can have a seamless and worry-free experience.”
ICICI Lombard has been associated with the radio show ‘Get Some Sun’ since its inception. The show enjoys a good positioning amongst the office-goers and executive populace, which comprises an important target group for ICICI Lombard. The brand is one of the leading insurers in travel insurance that provides a gamut of coverages and plans to suit every individual’s needs. ICICI Lombard’s travel insurance assures quality health care with a medical cover of up to 5 lakh USD. The various offerings of ICICI Lombard cover travellers from 3 months to 85 years without any medical check-up for policy issuance. The policy covers your safety and provides value-added services for your family back home.
MIB declares 24 community radio stations to act as nodal points
As per MIB, these stations will lead in the dissemination of information relating to the community radio movement in India
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 14, 2022 8:09 AM | 1 min read
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has declared 24 community radio stations as Lead Community Radio Stations.
MIB stated that these stations will act as the nodal point in the region for the dissemination of information relating to the community radio movement in India.
They will also identify and create a data bank with basic information on the potential aspirants for the CRS in the region, which may be shared with MIB for its outreach programmes. These stations will provide hand-holding to community radio aspirant organizations in the region, and support them with necessary information.
The stations will also be required to set up a standing help desk facility to facilitate organizations with a helpline mobile/phone number, which may be publicized on their website and other platforms.
RAM Ratings Week 41'22 - 44'22: Fever FM on top in Mumbai and Delhi
Big FM led in Bangalore whereas Radio Mirchi maintained top spot in Kolkata
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 8, 2022 8:29 AM | 1 min read
According to RAM Ratings for Week 41'22 - 44'22 (between October 9th and November 5th ), Fever FM stayed on top in Mumbai and Delhi charts. BIG FM and Radio Mirchi led in Bangalore and Kolkata.
In Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM continued to top the charts as erstwhile leader Radio Mirchi trailed in the second spot. Fever gained 18.2% share. Mirchi had 16.1%. Red FM took the third spot with 15.3%. Listenership peaked between 10 am and 11 am.
In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM bagged the top position with a 22% share. Radio Mirchi FM stayed steady with a 14.4% share. In the third position was Punjabi Fever with a 13.2% share. Most listeners tuned in between 9 am and 10 am.
In Bangalore, Big FM took the lead with a 31.9% share. The second spot was bagged by Radio City with 27.7% share. At the third spot was Radio Mirchi with a 15.3% share. Most listeners tuned in between 7 am and 8 am.
Kolkata yet again saw Radio Mirchi topping the charts, staying steady with a 28.4% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 23.7%. Fever FM had a 13.8%. In Kolkata the listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.
RAM Ratings Week 40'22 - 43'22: Fever FM leads in Mumbai, Delhi
Radio Mirchi stayed ahead in Kolkata while Big FM topped in Bangalore
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 30, 2022 7:57 AM | 1 min read
According to RAM Ratings for Week 40'22 - 43'22 (between October 2nd and October 29th ), Fever FM maintained its top spots in Mumbai and Delhi charts. In Bangalore and Kolkata, BIG FM and Radio Mirchi led respectively.
In Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM continued to top the charts as erstwhile leader Radio Mirchi trailed on the second spot. Fever gained 18.1% share. Mirchi had 15.7%. Red FM took the third spot with 15.6%. Listenership peaked between 10 am and 11 am.
In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM bagged the top position with a 22% share. Radio Mirchi FM stayed steady with a 14.3% share. In the third position was Punjabi Fever with a 13.2% share. Most listeners tuned in between 9 am and 10 am.
In Bangalore, Big FM took the lead with a 31.5% share. The second spot was bagged by Radio City with 27.8% share. At the third spot was Radio Mirchi with a 15.2% share. Most listeners tuned in between 7 am and 8 am.
Kolkata yet again saw Radio Mirchi topping the charts, staying steady with a 27.7% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 24%. Fever FM had a 14.1%. In Kolkata the listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.
RAM Ratings Week 39'22 - 42'22: Fever FM reigns supreme in Mumbai, Delhi
Radio Mirchi trounced the competition in Kolkata while Big FM stayed ahead in Bangalore
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 25, 2022 7:47 AM | 1 min read
According to RAM Ratings for Week 39'22 - 42'22 (between Sep 25th and October 22nd ), Radio Mirchi has Mumbai and Kolkata charts, while Fever FM ruled in Delhi and Big FM in Bangalore.
In Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM toppled Radio Mirchi again on the charts, gaining a 17.7% market share. Mirchi was relegated to the second position with 16.3%. Red FM took the third spot with 15.6%. Listenership peaked between 10 am and 11 am.
In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM bagged the top position with a 21.8% share. Radio Mirchi FM stayed steady with a 14.2% share. In the third position was Punjabi Fever with a 13.3% share. Most listeners tuned in between 9 am and 10 am.
In Bangalore, Big FM took the lead with a 31% share. The second spot was bagged by Radio City with 27.9% share. At the third spot was Radio Mirchi with a 15.3% share. Most listeners tuned in between 7 am and 8 am.
Kolkata yet again saw Radio Mirchi topping the charts, staying steady with a 27.8% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 24.3%. Fever FM had a 13.7%. In Kolkata the listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.
RAM Ratings Week 38'22 - 41'22: Fever FM stays on top in Mumbai and Delhi
BIG FM reigned in Bangalore and Radio Mirchi in Kolkata
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 18, 2022 1:39 PM | 1 min read
According to RAM Ratings for Week 38'22 - 41'22 (between Sep 18th and October 15th) , Radio Mirchi topped Kolkata charts, while Fever FM ruled in Mumbai and Delhi; Big FM stayed ahead of rivals in Bangalore.
In Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped the charts, gaining 17.6% market share. Radio Mirchi was still in second position with 16.6%. Red FM took the third spot with 15.4%. Listenership peaked between 10 am and 11 am.
In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM bagged the top position with a 21.7% share. Radio Mirchi FM stayed steady with a 14.4% share. In the third position was Punjabi Fever with a 13.2% share. Most listeners tuned in between 9 am and 10 am.
In Bangalore, Big FM took the lead with a 31% share. The second spot was bagged by Radio City with 27.8% share. The third spot was Radio Mirchi with a 15.4%. Most listeners tuned in between 7 am and 8 am.
Kolkata saw Radio Mirchi topping the charts, staying steady with a 28.2% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 24.7%. Fever FM had a 13.7%. In Kolkata the listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.
ENIL buys stake in music e-learning platform Spardha
The company said that the partnership signals its interest in strategic investments to build shareholder value in the long term
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 16, 2022 9:19 AM | 2 min read
Entertainment Network India Limited (ENIL), which operates the FM radio channel Mirchi, has acquired a significant minority stake in music e-learning startup Spardha. This is ENIL’s first external investment. The company said that this partnership signals its interest in strategic investments to build shareholder value in the long term. Also, this would make Mirchi’s own digital transformation as a mobile-first entertainment brand.
Spardha, founded in 2020, caters to individuals with specific learning demands and addresses problems in music education. The music e-learning startup offers various courses for all age groups by curating an extensive curriculum and onboarding certified trainers for students.
Speaking about the investment, ENIL CEO Yatish Mehrishi, was quoted by media reports saying that the company is keen to explore a number of new areas and e-learning was one such space. “Over the past two decades, Mirchi has become synonymous with best-in-class music and entertainment. Even as we transform into a mobile-first entertainment brand and are busy building out our Mirchi Plus app engine, we are keen to explore a number of new areas. We can build those in-house, or we can invest outside. E-learning was one such space, that we were interested in building from a D2C standpoint, but it was best that we invest in a sector leader like Spardha, rather than build inside ENIL”, Mehrishi said.
Spardha founder-director & CEO Saurabh Srivastav expressed happiness over the partnership with Mirchi and said that Mirchi’s strong presence in the markets will help Spardha optimise its branding & marketing strategies to penetrate deeper into those international markets at a faster pace. “I feel thrilled about this new partnership with ENIL. We at Spardha strongly believe that there are multiple opportunities where Spardha & Mirchi can collaborate in the common interest of helping Spardha grow faster & improve its brand visibility in the market”, Srivastav said.
“Spardha looks to gain from Mirchi’s prowess in building strong consumer-facing brands, its deep engagement with the film & music industry as well as its ad-revenue and B2B sales ecosystem. On behalf of team Spardha, I would like to thank ENIL management for their investment in Spardha. Looking forward to an exciting & successful partnership with Mirchi”, Srivastav further added.
ENIL Q2 revenue jumps 50% to Rs 108.5 crore
EBITDA for the quarter up 115.6% to Rs 20.96 crore
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 12, 2022 8:01 AM | 2 min read
Entertainment Network India Limited (ENIL) has reported a 50% growth in consolidated revenue at Rs 108.5 crore in Q2 FY23 compared to Rs 72.4 crore in Q2 FY22. The company said the revenue growth was primarily driven by a 45.7% growth in radio and 57.7% in solutions.
Operating expenditure increased 40.2% to Rs 88.37 crore from Rs 63 crore. The company noted that the cost economisation initiatives continued to reap benefits as operating costs (excluding digital business and DVC) were lower than in Q2 FY20.
EBITDA for the quarter jumped 115.6% to Rs 20.96 crore from Rs 9.72 crore. The company stated that the EBITDA would have been even better if it excludes the Rs 5.8 crore investment in the digital platform. The company's net loss shrank 95.1% to Rs 50 lakh compared to Rs 10.8 crore.
ENIL has made an impairment provision of Rs 15.15 crore in its Mirchi US and Bahrain businesses on account of Covid-19, the weak global economic situation, and the business environment in most countries.
It noted that this impairment has no impact on ENIL consolidated results as losses were already booked in earlier years. Further, the company has made a provision of Rs 2.63 crore for the relevant onerous contracts in international markets which it intends to discontinue from its operations.
Commenting on the results, ENIL MD Prashant Panday said, "After two consecutive Covid-impacted years, we had a good Covid-free Q2 this year. Mirchi’s business rebounded strongly with solid growth of 50% in revenues and 186.3% in EBITDA over the last year. Mirchi’s market share has grown by nearly 4% since Q2FY20. It is heartening to note that core EBITDA is now just 7% short of the pre-pandemic year FY20. We expect strong growth from here on. Our Solutions business and the new digital platforms – the Mirchi Plus app and the MPing audio ad network – have received a warm welcome and will drive Mirchi’s growth in the coming years.”
The company said its digital platform Mirchi Plus App, which was launched in India on July 1, 2022, has received an encouraging response.
It has signed an agreement to acquire an initial stake in Spardha Learnings.
ENIL has also expanded its digital products portfolio with the launch of MPing.
As on 30th September, the company's balance sheet remains strong with cash reserves of Rs 227.1 crore.
