ICICI Lombard's 'unbelievable' new offering makes aliens and dragons more believable

ICICI Lombard announced the launch of phase two of its multimedia campaign for the Health AdvantEdge Plus & BeFit Cover. In its improved avatar, the cover will now include maternity benefits, cashless medicines, and lab tests, along with its already existing features of cashless OPD, virtual consultations, physiotherapy, and wellness benefits. To communicate the same, #UnbelievableButTrue campaign, launched last year, its Phase-2 unfurl on Health AdvantEdge Plus & Befit health insurance cover offers access to general, specialist, and super-specialist doctors online or at the clinic for everyday health needs that do not require hospitalization.

The second phase of the #UnbelievableButTrue campaign will see the release of 2 films across television, digital and social media platforms, to highlight the numerous benefits of the policy, which offers comprehensive health coverage customized to meet the changing needs of modern-day individuals and families. It is a 360-degree integrated communication campaign involving TV, Digital, and social media across all mainstream News Channels (Hindi, English), Digital platforms (Google, Meta, and Affiliate) and social media.

Speaking at the launch, Sheena Kapoor, Head of Marketing, Corporate Communication and CSR at ICICI Lombard, said, "As India's leading private general insurer, health and wellbeing is a key focus area. We were the first in the country to launch cashless OPD product and now are offering a holistic product, 'Health AdvantEdge Plus & BeFit cover' that covers a gamut of features including maternity, diagnostic or lab tests, pharmacy etc making this a truly unique and innovative offering. Our campaign thus emphasises the 'UnbelieveableButTrue' proposition through films which are quirky and witty coupled with an endearing banter about how a science professor matter of factly alludes to aliens and dragons. We are deploying an integrated communication approach across TV, digital and on ground with our channel partners and have garnered a lot of positive feedback as we do a rerun of this campaign, having already won us several awards and over 40.27 mn views and a lot of customer love.”

Speaking about the campaign conceptualised by Ogilvy India, Talha Bin Mohsin & Mahesh Parab Executive Creative Directors said, “For an insurance provider to go down to the very basics of healthcare and provide such a comprehensive healthcare cover is unheard of. When we add the cashless aspect to that, it makes the offering even more commendable. Undoubtedly, the campaign would need to convey the magnanimity of an offering like Befit Cover. We knew the reactions it would draw from the Indian masses were going to be massive. And with that, we didn’t have to look very far to get inspiration for our #UnbelievableButTrue campaign.”

The post-pandemic society has undergone significant transformation and has changed its perceptions of general medical infrastructure and healthcare processes, with preventive healthcare taking centre-stage as consumers are far more aware of and take conscious decisions towards improving their health and well-being. Owing to the new consciousness, pathological tests have emerged as a new touch point for consumers to take care of their physical well-being. Additionally, bearing in mind the medical journeys expectant mothers take, the Health AdvantEdge Plus & Befit Cover has expanded its ambit to include maternity benefits and laboratory tests. Outpatient healthcare is being perceived and delivered differently in today’s world. To keep up with this new normal, the Health AdvantEdge Plus & Befit Cover has been tailored to meet clients' ever-changing needs and is completely cashless.

Through its insurance products, ICICI Lombard, among other companies, provides end-to-end wellness solutions to its valued customers. As good health and immunity become more important, this one-of-a-kind solution will become more useful and relevant than ever.

