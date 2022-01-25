Sheena Kapoor joins ICICI Lombard as Head – Marketing, Corp Comm & CSR

In this role, Kapoor will focus on developing and strengthening corporate advertising and branding, and customer-oriented awareness strategies, across all company product lines

ICICI Lombard, a private general insurance company has appointed Sheena Kapoor as its new Head – Marketing, Corporate Communications & CSR. In this role, Sheena will focus on developing and strengthening corporate advertising and branding, customer-oriented awareness strategies, across all company product lines and geographies.

She will spearhead the company’s innovative efforts with an enterprise-wide focus, thereby aiding in scaling the company’s overall brand positioning among other players. Sheena Kapoor brings with her over two decades’ experience in the field of marketing and corporate communications.

Speaking on the appointment, Jerry Jose, Head Human Resources, ICICI Lombard General Insurance said, “We are delighted to welcome Sheena into the ICICI Lombard family. Her experience will be instrumental in combining customer insights, analytics and innovation to develop sharp branding and communication thereby making her the perfect fit to take the brand awareness to the next level.”

Commenting on her appointment, Sheena Kapoor said, “With a wider remit than ever before, the industry needs to cultivate a deeper connection with new-age customers today. I am thrilled to accept this new role and look forward to being a part of a brand whose ethos serves to make insurance convenient, transparent, and easily accessible for its customers.”

Sheena joins ICICI Lombard from Edelweiss Financial Services where she was the Head Corporate Marketing, leading strategy and corporate branding across the group and later Heading Marketing and PR for Edelweiss Wealth Management. She has also worked with Times of India Group spanning 11 years as Head of Innovations and earlier as Head of Marketing for their real estate and financial services divisions.

