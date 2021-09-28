ICICI Lombard’s new campaign urges customers to start tracking their calories

2021 saw a sea shift of people changing their lifestyles and adopting healthy life choices due to the ongoing pandemic. This has given birth to a new cohort of consumers who are proactive in staying healthy through wellness-oriented products and apps. These include demand for regular engagement regimes to monitor their physical and mental health, choosing technology-powered apps and wellness coaches in virtual or physical forms to guide them. Keeping the spirit of a healthy lifestyle alive, this World Heart Day, ICICI Lombard introduced a new campaign to unveil its new feature ‘Cal Scan’ on their signature health and wellness app ‘IL TakeCare’.

Through this unique campaign, the company brings to life World Heart Federation’s theme for 2021, which focuses on harnessing the power of digital health to improve awareness, prevention and management of cardiovascular diseases. The campaign, containing two ad films, encapsulates the significance of eating the right amount of calories on the backdrop of a busy lifestyle characterised by faulty food habits, high-calorie intake and a sedentary lifestyle, partially aggravated by the pandemic lockdown.

In its bid to get the audience fit and healthy through this campaign, the first ad film opens with a scene from a typical halwai shop where a person is buying samosas. Upon packing the samosas, the shopkeeper tells the customer the calorie count instead of the price of the food items. He then goes on to suggest making the calorie count a round figure by adding two more samosas. To this, the customer declared a specific calorie count, took the samosa and walked away happily. The second ad shows a food delivery guy delivering food and affirming the accurate calorie score to the customer according to his food order. Both the ad films end with the thought that our food vendors will not be able to tell us the exact calorie count of the food consumed, hence with the IL TakeCare app’s new feature 'Calorie Scan', consumers can now get a personalised recommendation of their calorie intake and the tips to burn those extra calories. Through these films, the insurer guides the audience towards a behavioural change wherein they see the value of the food not in terms of money, but also the number of calories consumed.

On the campaign, Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director at ICICI Lombard General Insurance, said, "While the pandemic has turned people towards a holistically healthy lifestyle, it is equally important to add the element of measurement to all our health endeavours. Considering the significant increase in the usage of wellness and health-oriented apps recently, we have introduced this new feature of ‘Calorie Scan’, which will act as a counter and encourage the user to stick to their recommended calorie budget. ICICI Lombard aims to offer not only comprehensive coverage to our consumers but also innovative solutions to them, thereby serving as a partner in the customer’s wellness journey.”

The insurer launched the IL TakeCare App in accordance with their resolve to bring about a positive and long-lasting change in the way people view their health.

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, ICICI Lombard’s Creative and agency, the ad films are being promoted across ICICI Lombard’s social media assets and digital platforms.

On this occasion, Talha Bin Mohsin & Mahesh Parab, ECD, Ogilvy India commented, “The ICICI Lombard World Heart Day campaign has had a long history of great work aimed at making people conscious of the challenges to their good health. This year, we sought to open a new chapter by going a step further and joining them in their journey towards holistic wellness. Not just by helping them count their calories, but giving them tips on how to burn them and stay fit on a regular basis too.”







