‘The propensity of our TG to consume TV news is very high’
Sheena Kapoor, Head Marketing, Corporate Comm & CSR-ICICI Lombard on the brand’s approach towards advertising and how TV news gives brands access to consumers
As part of its Women’s Day initiatives, ICICI Lombard introduced two women-centric offerings this year. Sheena Kapoor, Head Marketing, Corporate Communications & CSR- ICICI Lombard speaks in-depth about the brand’s approach towards advertising and how TV News gives brands access to consumers.
What was the idea behind the initiatives that ICICI Lombard launched for women?
We have launched two campaigns. The first one was a more women centric offering from the ICICI Lombard stable in which we were offering 24*7 motor and road safety assistance for the first 10,000 women across the country, irrespective of whether they are policy holders or not. In case they have a car breakdown, an emergency pickup, etc when they are stranded somewhere, women can simply contact us. We would have somebody to assist them. We are also offering complimentary diagnostic health check-ups for women across the country. It is on a first come first serve basis for the first 10,000 women.
Over and above this, for our women centric channel partners and brokers, we have embarked on a women centric recruitment campaign. The idea behind it is to encourage and promote SME women entrepreneurs. Along with this, we are also offering knowledge-based training workshops and series to impart training and to empower women with necessary tools so that they are able to go out and sell in the market to their customers.
What was the media mix of the campaign?
We have launched our product led campaign, specifically for our health insurance products called Health Advantage Plus and Be Fit Cover. It is a combination of these two products and there are two films, which are running on multimedia standpoints. It is live on Television, Digital and Social. The idea behind it was to use the plank of human insight as the proposition. The campaign received a humongous response as ICICI Lombard was the first in the industry to launch cashless OPD cover.
Which medium do you aggressively use for your brand visibility and why? Can you elaborate on how you allocate your marketing budget on various platforms?
We plan the media mix depending on what the objective of the campaign is. For instance, if I have to drive up down the road for a flagship of ILTakeCare, I would focus predominantly on Digital or on mobile advertising to convert more and faster. We have better micro-targeting, segmenting, and better efficiencies of scale. The way I look at campaigns is that, I observe the metrics in terms of overall awareness and driving brand reach. Then we typically look at an omnichannel media strategy. We look at multiple touchpoints because I always believe that going for an integrated marketing approach always works better than a narrow, one-pointed communication strategy.
How do you bifurcate spends on advertising?
It differs according to the campaign objective. For example, our current campaign is a product campaign. So my objective here is a mix of having to drive conversions and generate policy codes, because finally I want the consumer to land on either the call to action or visit ILTakeCare app which is our mobile app solution or the website. In this case, I definitely will have about 45 to 50% of the spends going towards Digital. But given that I want to also bring in that awareness and reach to increase the overall visibility, I have to also include television in my marketing mix.
TV news is a very popular medium of communication due to its reach and loyal viewers. Do you think brands should advertise more on TV as compared to other media platforms?
I have been very focused and narrowed down on television, given that it's also an expensive buy. The reason why we choose news channels as the medium is because we know that the news genre enjoys high affinity among viewers and I can target the right customer segment or TG with it. For instance, mid last year, we had launched an entirely industry first campaign which was targeted at the SMEs Business Insurance Solution. We went with the communication which wasn't product led. With this campaign our objective was clearly about building affinities with the SME customer base and the target audience. And so, ICICI Lombard took a heavy television approach and kept the Digital spends limited. The brand took a 360-degree approach and also included Print and Radio as the mediums to reach the right target audience.
Can you share some insights on how you market your brand via TV?
Globally, Television is the predominant medium for reaching out to masses. In India, 2022 was probably the first time when Digital overtook television as a medium. Yet, even today, if your primary objective is to have massive awareness and scale Television is still one of the best mediums. That being said, it's also very expensive. It has a higher cost of acquisition. It also has a higher spill over. Adding to this, there is the challenge of attribution and tracking from the conversion perspective.
On television, I prefer mainly the news genre, because we are targeting the 25 to 40-year-old male. The propensity of this segment to consume news channels is very high. Also, compared to the GECs, the news genre is not as expensive.
Is news TV considered in the marketing mix specifically during slowdowns? What are your views on this?
Someone who is a loyal consumer of news will do so whether or not it's an economic downturn or whether or not it is the ‘India shining story’ at its speed. There are those who will swear by the morning newspaper because they are hardcore news readers. Television allows news to be presented in an interesting audio-visual format, which is always a lot more engaging, particularly the primetime shows. They have a loyal viewing, and that's got nothing to do with the economic slowdown.
Yes, there are business news channels which are targeted at the markets and the investor community. You have loyalists there as well - individuals and industries. We in the BFSI space are consuming business news content regularly because we want to keep abreast of what's happening. So, I don't really agree with the premise that it's only during the slowdown that advertisers look towards the news channels.
Who wins in the TV vs. Digital debate?
It should be seen in the context of the brand campaign and its objective. Both these factors are very important in deciding on our media strategy. While digital has overtaken traditional mediums, the latter are still around. Every medium has its pros and cons. For instance, on Digital I am not able to get the kind of reach and eyeballs that I can get on Print or Television. But there are many strengths to the Digital medium that the traditional media of advertising do not really provide. Getting the right media mix also depends on what life stage the brand is in - is it a new entrant, a challenger brand, etc. There are certain brands which do not advertise at all as well.
Can you tell us about the brand journey? What are some of the innovative marketing strategies you use to reach out to the masses?
ICICI Lombard completed about 21 years of its brand journey. We are the largest and number one private general insurer in the country. We are also the number two general insurer in the country. A lot of this has been built on our leadership stance and on the promise and strength of the brand. It has been a mix of having customer centricity alongside innovation in our DNA. This has been the cornerstone of the philosophy that ICICI Lombard stands for. It is reflected in the grand narrative of ‘Nibhaye Vaade’ which really is about fulfilling promises. For the insurance category, customer centricity plays a huge role. Last year, our '#SalaamMSME' campaign was conceived around a new category and brand proposition.
‘TV News as a genre has really worked for us’
Abhishek Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, shares insights about the brand journey and how television news is an effective medium
By NATIVE CONTENT | Apr 4, 2023 9:03 AM
Against the backdrop of the ‘Guaranteed Returns’ campaign, Abhishek Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance talks in-depth about the brand journey and how television news is an effective medium for them to reach the right target audience.
What was the idea behind the ‘Guaranteed Returns’ campaign?
If you look at insurance as a financial instrument, it solves two very broad purposes of protection and long-term wealth creation. While everybody is fairly aware about the protection aspect, awareness around protection insurance as an instrument of wealth creation is low given the extremely volatile external environment. We have a situation where banks are failing and the interest rates are heavily fluctuating. We also have a situation where predictability of the markets and therefore the interest rates and the savings rate would fluctuate. It is not so easy to predict all of this. We believe there is definitely a need, from a consumer side, for an instrument which offers guaranteed returns over a longer period of time because, ultimately, insurance is a long-term instrument. That was the thought behind coming up with the product and this campaign.
Which mediums were utilized to market this product and to reach the right target audience?
Our target audience is primarily males within the age group of 25 to 50 years. There are females as well because they actually play a double role in this. Women are influencers with a major say in purchase decision and they are also the primary purchasers. So we are targeting both men and women in the age group that I mentioned. We are actually doing a full 360-degree campaign. We are running the campaign on TV in select markets. We are doing outdoors across the country, and all of this is being supported Digitally. We are also supporting the product through on ground activities at places where our customers are.
Which mediums do you use to effectively target the right audience?? Can you elaborate on how you distribute your advertising budget across various platforms?
Our advertising budget is divided predominantly between three major mediums - TV, Outdoor, and Digital. 40% of it goes towards TV, 40% towards Digital and the remaining 20% towards Outdoor at a broad level.
What are the factors that influence your choice of medium, Digital or TV?
This would be dependent on the purpose of my reach. If the purpose is a product launch, then I would focus on digital; when it is a sales-driven campaign, where I am launching a new product, I am looking at getting certain numbers from that particular product. Therefore, for any campaign which has an immediacy of numbers attached to it, I would go with Digital.
But suppose if I am doing a brand campaign around festivals or around generic protection plans, generic investments or guaranteed plans, my primary medium would be TV because we are not just looking at immediate results but also at building my brand attributes and saliency for a longer period of time.
TV news is one of the popular mediums of communication due to its reach and loyal viewers. Do you think brands should advertise more on TV as compared to other media platforms?
This will also depend on the brand’s journey and the objective behind the campaign. If the objective is awareness, then there is no better medium than TV currently. TV offers a reach that no other channel can offer at that cost. So, if I look at cost per thousand as a parameter, TV is the most effective medium. But if you want to run a precisely targeted campaign, then Digital is the way to go.
Can you share some insights on how exactly you use TV to market your brand now?
We figure out what our customers are watching and there are two very clear genres which emerge. One is News and the other is Sports which are very relevant for us on TV. Between these two we always have to take a call and we either choose one of them or we look at an optimum mix of the two. We generally decide to go with one. And we have gone ahead with TV News as a genre because what we have observed is that it has really worked well for us.
Sports is highly event driven, and we can use it only during IPL or any other series going on. And so, unlike with news, where I have the flexibility to plan my campaign around my timelines, with sports, I have to plan it around those events.
That’s why we prefer news and within news once we have selected the genre, we then look at the affinity on the basis of which channels are finally selected. After selecting the news channels, we select the time slots where we want to be present. This is actually a clear-cut decision between the budgets we have and the kind of reach we want to get.
Is TV News considered in the marketing mix specifically during slowdowns? What are your views on this?
I do not agree with that. The marketers will go where their customers are. Thankfully there's something or the other always happening in this world which makes the news channels evergreen. Also because of they offer a very interesting viewpoint on mundane affairs. That’s why the news channels have got a huge number of viewers. So, it doesn't matter whether it is a slowdown or not. For us, news will remain a number one priority whenever we have to advertise on TV. I don't agree that marketers tend to go towards news channels only during a slowdown. Marketers will go where the customers are.
Can you shed some light on your brand journey and how ETLI has strengthened over the years. Also, what are the other innovative marketing strategies ETLI uses to reach masses?
As an 11-year-old company, we are still the youngest life insurance company in the country. We operate in a very crowded marketplace with 24 other players. It is also highly polarized with the market leader having 50% plus market share. It is extremely crowded from a communication perspective also.
When we started our business, we decided to focus on consumer needs only and therefore we began the brand with the positioning ‘Insurance se badhkar hai aapki zaroorat’. It was launched in 2012. We went a step further where a couple of our advisors went back to customers in the early stages of business saying that, currently, we don't have a product as per your need, but we have something more and better to offer you.
Over a period of time, what we realized is that this need-based approach became stable, not just for life insurance but also for wealth management. After 6-7 years of ‘Insurance se badhkar hai aapki zaroorat’ we decided to move towards our new positioning in which we tried to meet the aspirations of the consumers. That’s when we launched ‘Zindagi Unlimited’. We are into life insurance business and therefore our positioning now is ’Zindagi Unlimited’. At a very broad level, we are into the business of helping customers overcome limitations in their lives. We believe this positioning has found favour with customers as well as with our distributors who are an extremely important part of our business.
The future of advertising is here: Admattic's new CBO Vibhor Bansal shares his vision
Talks about leadership, technological influence, expansion strategy, and competitive advantages in the market
By NATIVE CONTENT | Apr 3, 2023 3:28 PM
Admattic has earned its reputation as a distinguished and trustworthy partner in the fiercely competitive ad tech industry by providing exceptional advertising solutions and creating tailor-made approaches for each client.
Vibhor Bansal, the newly appointed Chief Business Officer, joins us to discuss his vision for Admattic, including its leadership, technological influence, expansion strategy, and competitive advantages in the market.
Edited Excerprs
Why did you choose to join Admattic over other companies in the ad tech industry, and what sets Admattic apart from its competitors in your opinion?
I was really impressed by the company's unique approach to advertising and its commitment to creating customized solutions for each client. What makes Admattic stand out from the competition, is our ability to use the right solutions to drive targeted advertising and deliver impactful solutions.
As the new CBO of Admattic, what is your leadership vision for the company, and how do you plan to execute it?
As the new CBO, I'm all about pushing Admattic to the next level! I want us to be experimentative, growth-oriented, and constantly adapting trends, while also staying focused on what matters most: making sure our clients are happy and delivering outstanding results that are beating the industry benchmarks. Our goal is to keep numbers as the foundation of our company decisions.
What kind of technological impact do you see Admattic having on the ad industry, and how is the company staying ahead of the curve in terms of technological innovation?
Admattic is always at the forefront of using cutting-edge technology! We are constantly looking for new ways to improve our services and stay ahead of the competition. Our team has been hard at work developing some novel and out-of-the-box solutions for the ad tech industry.
The future is far more exciting, as greater opportunities await us. We are constantly testing new techniques in the beta stage and will soon be able to show them to the rest of the world.
Admattic has been expanding its reach and services in recent years. What is the strategy behind this expansion, and how do you plan to continue to grow the company in the coming years?
Our primary goal for expansion is to provide clients with integrated marketing services while keeping their needs at the forefront of our work. We intend to continue growing by enhancing our range of services and abilities. Our plan involves extending our reach to additional GCC, European, and SEA countries to better serve clients and partners in those regions.
In a highly competitive ad tech market, what do you believe is Admattic's biggest competitive advantage, and how do you plan to leverage it to stay ahead of the competition?
At Admattic, we know that data is the ultimate key to unlocking the full potential of advertising. Our data-driven approach is what makes us stand out from the crowd and keep ahead of the game. We're all about meeting our clients' expectations, and we know that people want that personal touch when it comes to reaching out to customers, and that's exactly what we deliver.
We're committed to investing in the latest technology and tools, so we can keep pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the world of advertising. So if you're looking for a partner who can deliver customized, effective campaigns that get real results, look no further than Admattic!
Admattic expands into Vietnam, strengthening presence in Southeast Asia
Vietnam was chosen for its seventh office due to the significant number of partners the company has in the country
By NATIVE CONTENT | Mar 30, 2023 10:21 AM
Admattic, a reliable, publisher-driven, and brand-safe advertising solution provider, has opened its seventh office in Vietnam, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth journey. Founded in 2020, Admattic has grown to become a unique and trustworthy partner for both brands and publishers in the ad tech industry.
Admattic's primary focus is leveraging its in-app inventory to deliver the key performance indicators that its clients seek, whether that's driving sales, increasing brand awareness, or improving engagement with their target audience. Today, Admattic has over 150+ clients and works with more than 400+ partners globally.
The company has a strong presence globally, with offices in the USA, Mumbai, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Indonesia, and the UK. Vietnam was chosen for its seventh office due to the significant number of partners the company has in the country. With this, Admattic aims to better serve these partners, expand its reach to brands based in Vietnam, and build stronger relationships with its clients by establishing a physical presence in the country.
Speaking about their new office in Vietnam, Himanshu Pandey, COO, Admattic said, “Our new office in Vietnam marks a significant milestone in Admattic's global expansion strategy. We are excited to establish our presence in such a dynamic market and tap into the immense potential that Vietnam offers. With this new office, we are confident in our ability to serve our clients better and accelerate our growth trajectory as a global leader in the ad tech industry.”
The demand for advertising services in Vietnam has been on the rise, with the industry growing at a rate of 200%. Admattic sees this growth as an opportunity to tap into the growing demand and offer its expertise and solutions to help brands achieve their advertising goals in the country.
Chi Nguyen, Country Head of Admattic (Vietnam), mentions that Vietnam offers incredible opportunities which will help Admattic expand their operations in the region. Nguyen further adds that "Vietnam is a land of incredible potential and opportunity, and we are excited to expand our operations here with Admattic. With our commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, we look forward to bringing unparalleled value to businesses and consumers alike throughout this vibrant and dynamic country."
From left to right : Nguyen Viet Huy (Head of Demand, Vietnam), Himanshu Pandey (COO, Admattic), Chi Nguyen (Country Head, Vietnam), Xuan Long Dao (Head of Supply, Vietnam)
Admattic's journey so far has been filled with numerous highlights, including onboarding 150+ clients in less than 18 months, launching a global consumer insight tool, and closing successful ad tech events in Dubai, India, UK and beyond.
Buoyed by the huge demand and encouraging response from the clients, Admattic plans to expand its presence in the SEA, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and European markets. It is also working towards venturing into other verticals, such as gaming and the D2C industry, and looks forward to establishing more offices in the future.
In conclusion, Admattic's expansion into Vietnam is a significant move for the company and a testament to its commitment to providing exceptional service to clients in the region. With a strong focus on building trust and delivering results, Admattic is poised for further growth and success in the ad tech industry.
Consumers in India becoming savvy shoppers amid rising inflation: Criteo Report
The findings of the survey show how inflation has affected the shopping behaviour of Indian consumers
By NATIVE CONTENT | Mar 30, 2023 9:00 AM
Rising inflation has the potential to bring drastic changes in consumer behaviour and spending habits. Criteo, a commerce media company, in its latest report titled 'The Rise of Savvy Shopper Study' has highlighted five major inflation trends that advertisers should consider. The survey conducted with over 1,400 consumers in India states that shoppers are now heading to online platforms in search of best offers for the products they love. The study reveals that 81% of consumers in India are spending more time online searching for the best deals and prices before making a purchase compared to 71% of global shoppers. Moreover, 80% of shoppers are finding products at better rates online than at physical stores as compared to 65% shoppers globally. The report further adds that at present, 77% of shoppers say they shop more online as compared to 57% of global shoppers.
The Criteo report aims to understand how inflation is impacting shopping behaviour and preferences. The study reveals that economic uncertainty and rising costs are creating smarter shoppers who are eager to get the best value for their money without giving up on items they love. It adds that the consumers’ forward-thinking mindset is accelerating some purchases as they are shopping effectively to maximize their spending power. As many as 74% of consumers are believed to get more value for their money by buying essential items like detergent, tissues in bulk while 61% of consumer buy high-value items like appliances, and furniture sooner because prices are going up. Meanwhile, 51% of consumers buy gifts for future holidays or birthdays in advance thinking that the prices may go up while 59% of Indian consumers have cancelled or postponed plans to buy items due to price surge.
According to the findings, consumers are looking out for high-quality products even when prioritising saving money on their purchases. Though saving money is top of mind, shoppers still want great quality products that last long. "Product quality is the most important factor for consumers, outpacing free shipping and discounts/coupons," the report underlined. The study shows that 95% of consumers in India consider product quality when making a purchase, 90% consider free shipping as an added bonus while 89% look for discounts and coupons to get the best deal while making a purchase.
Lastly, the report highlights that shoppers want more from brands than just discounts. 83% of consumers consider loyalty points as a strong motivator to make a purchase, 90% of consumers consider brand values to be the add-on feature while buying a product while 88% want their brands to be eco-friendly.
Taranjeet Singh, Managing Director, South APAC, Criteo, said, “The recent inflation has affected the budget of many shoppers. This has given rise to smart shoppers who know how to save their budget by utilizing both online and offline channels and finding the best deals and offers. The study especially suggests the key role of online, as many shoppers spend time doing thorough research before purchasing a product. It is important for marketers to build a strategy that covers every shoppable moment - all touchpoints throughout the customer journey need to provide a seamless and rich shopping experience to customers.”
To know more about the five major inflation trends for advertisers to consider, download the Criteo report here.
‘We’ve been heavily advertising on TV, since Doordarshan days’
Krishnarao Buddha, Senior Category Head – Marketing, Parle Products on the company's marketing strategies, media mix and more
By NATIVE CONTENT | Mar 29, 2023 9:17 AM
Krishnarao Buddha, Senior Category Head – Marketing, Parle Products talks about Parle’s innovative marketing strategies, the optimal media mix and how the brand employs different mediums to increase its reach and visibility.
Can you shed some light on your brand journey and how it has strengthened over the years? Also, what are the innovative marketing strategies you use to reach out to the masses?
As a brand, Parle started its journey way back in 1929 with confectionery. Our entry into the biscuits category happened ten years later. In 1939, when we decided to enter into the biscuits category, it went on to become a big opportunity for the country.
During pre-independence and even post-independence, we saw a significant rise in consumption of biscuits and confectionery. Back then, only imported biscuits were available in the country, and they were quite expensive. Not everybody was privileged enough to afford them. So, the promoters thought why should biscuits be available to only a select few. Can we do something to provide India with an affordable biscuit? And with that began Parle’s journey and soon we were able to transform into the ‘Bharat ka Apna Biscuit’ brand.
As we progressed in our endeavours, we were able to provide India with an easy, affordable and exciting range of biscuits, confectionery, salty snacks, bakery products, breakfast cereals, and now even packaged aata. We have been extremely successful in providing our consumers with quality products at an affordable price. At Parle, it has been our constant effort to come up with innovative products. Innovation has, therefore, been our first and foremost strategy as far as reaching out to consumers or filling the need gap is concerned.
We have always been firm believers in brand building and have done that by advertising our brands on the most prominent mediums available. Before television came to the country, we advertised heavily in magazines and newspapers (print media), outdoor medium and Radio as well. And once TV came into existence, we started advertising big time on it, right from Doordarshan days till today. So, we're quite aggressive as far as television as a medium is concerned. Now we see that there is a change in consumption, in terms of media where a lot of the audiences have moved towards digital. And so, we have made sure that we have a significant digital presence so as to ensure that we are continuously reaching out to and engaging with our audience. That's been our second approach.
We have always looked at all other popular avenues to reach out to our consumers through BTL promotions, out of home, in-cinema, or by participating in various events that attract a huge crowd. For example, we have been consistently present at the most significant events and fairs in the country like ‘Nauchandi’, ‘Pushkar Mela’ and the ‘Kumbh Mela’. These are all very large-scale events with extremely high footfall, which gives us great visibility for our brands.
The next strategy has been to ensure that the product pricing is apt. We have always believed in delivering high value to our consumers. Over the years, we have offered our consumers good quality products, at the right price and the right value proposition. This has enabled us to win the trust of our consumers and sustain as well as grow our consumer franchise. Many such strategic initiatives have ensured that our journey and relationship with our consumers is a highly successful one.
Likewise, we have always ensured that our conventional trade partners who have helped us reach the last mile, have been adequately rewarded and taken care of. We have always looked at our field force and our trade partners as a source of feedback, which is most valuable for us. For these reasons, we have continuously changed or tweaked our strategies to cater to the desires of both our consumers and trade partners.
Which medium do you aggressively use for increasing your brand visibility and why? Can you elaborate on how you allocate your marketing budget on various platforms?
We have been spending predominantly on television even today. However, the digital medium has also started growing manifold for us. Just about five years ago, digital was a meagre 2% of our marketing spends. Today it has grown up to a significant 10 to 13% of the budget. So, straight away it has gone up by about five times. We are estimating that this number may further go up to about 20 to 25% in the next three to five years.
Marketing budget is allocated based on the requirement. Just as an example, if I have 100 rupees as my budget, I'll deploy maybe 70-75 rupees for television and about 12 to 15 rupees for digital and the balance will be used for other mediums. But five years ago, almost 80-85 rupees was allocated for television. So, we are witnessing a change in media consumption trends and patterns, and commensurate to that my budget allocation for different mediums is also changing. It is basically about following the customer, where he or she is.
What is the marketing mix of your brand campaigns? Do you think post-pandemic, the brand messaging and propositions in India have changed?
To an extent, yes, even though it looks like we are almost back to normalcy or the new normal. Since 2022 the majority of the organizations or businesses have reopened. People are back in offices. But still there are some businesses and functions that are still operating from home or from remote locations. So, based upon that, we have tweaked our communication.
For example, if, as opposed to pre-covid, a lot more audiences are still going to be operating from home, then the communication will be slightly different from what it would have been had all of them been in office or simply out of home. And this is because there are some categories like confectionery and salty snacks that are predominantly for out of home consumption. So, there was a certain impact on these categories during covid. But now that schools, colleges and offices have all resumed, we are seeing a significant increase in their consumption. Further, the pandemic has also increased consumption of out of home categories within the homes as people purchased these items to munch at home for satisfying their late-night cravings during the lockdowns. That's a noticeable change in the consumption pattern.
TV news is a very popular medium of communication due to its reach and loyal viewers. Do you think brands should advertise more on TV as compared to other media platforms?
At this point in time, Television is the primary medium of advertising for Parle. Our dependence on it is as high as 75-80%. However, for certain brands we have already started exclusive digital advertising. So, to address the change after the pandemic, we have started coming up with exclusive DVCs or digital video commercials which are focused on a digital savvy audience. To reiterate, Television is still the primary medium for us. It is followed by digital.
Do you still advertise on news channels? Can you share some insights on how you market your brand via TV?
When it comes to advertising on TV, we are not really heavy on news. If you look at the range of Parle's products, the majority of our brands are targeted at either housewives or kids. So, that's our primary TG for most of the confectionery, salty snacks, and biscuit brands. There are very few brands that are targeted at adults, which is why we do not have a significant presence on news genres. But other genres like GECs, kids, music, movies, infotainment, English entertainment, and English youth GECs are important for us, and therefore, we strive to maintain a significant and continued presence there.
Times Innovation Lab: – It’s where all the magic happens
The Innovation Lab will work with brands and agencies to create innovative solutions in print
By NATIVE CONTENT | Mar 28, 2023 1:48 PM
Times of India is known for its pioneering spirit and has been the torchbearer for print innovations in the country. From a French window to a talking or 3D newspaper to unique use of content, the innovation team at TOI has always managed to create exciting options for brands to create impact and get talked about.
All this happens in what is now branded as “Times Innovation Lab”, a collaborative space where diverse minds come together to create the next big innovation idea.
The Innovation Lab will work with brands and agencies to create innovative solutions in print, designed to meet specific brand objectives and enhance the effectiveness of a campaign.
"We are thrilled to formally launch Times Innovation Lab and continue our commitment to driving innovation in the print industry," said Malcolm Raphael, Senior Vice President, Times Response. "As one of India's leading media companies, we understand the importance of staying ahead of the curve and providing our clients with ideas that not just use the latest printing technologies, but also integrate available technologies to enhance a consumer’s engagement with an ad and bring alive a brand’s promise in the best way possible.”
Let’s have a look at some recent innovations in The Times Group publications:
Rocket Boys 2 Archival Jacket: Recreating history with this iconic innovation, Sony Liv launched the second season of the hit series Rocket Boys using a jacket ad that replicated the front page from The Times of India marking an important milestone in India’s journey of progress. This was the second time that the OTT platform used this innovation, following the launch of the first season of the show.
OnePlus 3D Vantage: OnePlus decided to make the unboxing experience for its new OnePlus 11 truly out-of-the-box with a unique Front Vantage innovation with 3D effect that immediately grabbed reader attention and made for a more immersive introduction to the latest phone as they turned the page and revealed the contents of the sleek red box.
Hyundai Augmented Reality Innovation: A futuristic innovation for a futuristic brand, Hyundai’s ad came alive upon scanning the QR code, allowing the readers to view and interact with Spot, the cutting-edge robot right on top of their newspaper.
If you have a brand brief requiring customised solutions or if you are a technology/gadget provider looking to collaborate with us, then please write to timesresponse@timesgroup.com.
How Vi-John leveraged Magh Mela to solve men’s shaving concerns
The 'Shaving Se Snan Tak' campaign encouraged devotees to get a shave along with the holy dip during the Magh Mela festival at Sangam, Prayagraj
By NATIVE CONTENT | Mar 15, 2023 11:35 AM
Magh Mela, an annual festival with a fair held in the month of Magha (January/February) at Sangam, Praygraj. It is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world and attracts millions of devotees every year. This mela attracted a footfall of more than 9 Cr devotees in the duration of 45 days. Certain dates such as the Amavasya and the Makar Sankranti are considered particularly sacred, attracting a larger gathering. The festival is marked by a ritual dip in the waters, but it is also a celebration of community commerce with fairs, education, religious discourses by saints, daan and community meals for the monks and the poor, and entertainment spectacle.
Scores of devotees tend to stay for almost 45 days besides the banks of Sangam as they follow rituals and take baths in the river as per Hindu religious beliefs.
While governments and multiple organizations tend to take care of multiple needs of devotees, the grooming needs of the devotees staying there were largely ignored.
It is to fill this gap, Vi John as a brand stepped in. Vi John, which is India’s largest-selling shaving cream by volume, started a unique campaign called "Shaving Se Snan Tak". The initiative encouraged devotees to get a shave along with the holy dip.
The brand offered absolutely free shaving opportunities to devotees by establishing Shaving Zones near the ghats where they tend to take dips in Sangam. The stall attracted multiple devotees who wanted to enhance their grooming through a shave done professionally by barbers. Devotees also had the option of self shave in the shaving zones with VI John products such as Shaving Foam and After-shave lotions.
Commenting on the initiative - Ashutosh Chaudharie, GM Marketing, VI John stated “ We saw a specific need gap with respect to grooming for such a large congregation of devotees and as a brand with the national appeal made ourselves available at the right spots in the mela. The brand received a lot of love and we could give more than 12,000 consumers VI John Shaving experience.”
The brand was also prominently visible through hoardings, inflatables in mela grounds. It also was running a sales stall in the activation zone offering interesting deals to consumers which saw heavy consumer engagement.
Overall, this was one of its kind initiative from VI John as Shaving Zones is a unique concept and have not been attempted earlier in religious gatherings. “Shaving Se Snaan Tak” activation was in that sense true testimony to the brand vision of VI John which is “Grooming India”.
