‘Only 13% drop in radio’s ad volume in the second half of Y2020 compared to Y2019’

The Covid-19 pandemic had put a dent in advertising across the M&E sector, and radio was no different. However, the subsequent unlock period did see things picking up for the medium. Radio’s ad volumes registered only 13% drop in the second half of Y2020 compared to Y2019, which shows a recovery during the unlockdown period. This has been stated by the latest TAM AdEx: Mirroring Y2020 report for radio advertising.



The report has monitored more than 90+ radio stations (in association with RCS India). The intent is to compare the advertising trends of the past five years, monthly trends, top spenders (categories, advertisers & brands), city and state contribution towards radio ad volumes.



In the section ‘Leading sectors of radio advertising’, the Personal Healthcare segment is one of the new entrants with a considerable upsurge. Topping the list is the Services sector which has a 26% share of ad volume on radio. The BFSI sector comes at the second position with a 12% share. The Life Insurance category is at the third position. The top 3 sectors together added 50% share of ad volumes. The other new entrants in the list were BFSI, F&B, Building, Industrial & Land, Materials/Equipment.



Tracking the leading categories, the report states that the Life Insurance category shifted up seven positions in the ‘top 10 categories’ list. Properties/Real Estate category triumphs over other categories on radio with a 10% share of ad volumes. The Properties/Real Estate, Cars, and Retail Outlets-Jewellers categories maintained their ranks. Three out of the Top 10 categories (ranked 5th, 8th, and 9th) belonged to the retail sector. Multiple Courses category was the new entrant in the ‘Top 10 categories’ list. The Life Insurance, Hospital/Clinics and Ecom-Media/Entertainment/Social Media categories saw a positive rank shift.



When it comes to leading advertisers, it was noticed that the top 10 advertisers invested 17% share of their ad volumes on radio. LIC topped the advertiser list of Y2020, followed by Maruti Suzuki. LIC moved up five positions. LIC, SBI, and Samsung observed a positive rank shift compared to Y2019. Mother Dairy Fruit & Veg, Amazon, GCMMF (Amul), and Ultratech Cement were the new entrants in the Top 10 advertisers list of radio.



In the list of leading brands of Y2020, LIC was on the top position followed by Rajashri Pan Masala. LIC moved up nine positions. During Y2020, there were a total of 10.6K+ brands on the radio. Four out of the Top 10 brands were from the BFSI sector and two were from the F&B sector.

