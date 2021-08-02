Mini Ipe takes charge as Managing Director of Life Insurance Corporation of India

Prior to taking charge as Managing Director, she was Executive Director at the Legal Department of LIC of India

Mini Ipe has taken charge as Managing Director of Life Insurance Corporation of India. She was appointed as Managing Director vide Government of India notification dated 5th July, 2021.

Ipe is a post graduate in Commerce from Andhra University and has joined LIC in 1986 as a Direct Recruit Officer.

She has rich and diverse experience in LIC having worked in various capacities. Prior to taking charge as Managing Director, she was Executive Director, Legal Department, LIC of India.

Ipe was the first woman Zonal Manager (In-charge) of LIC and headed SCZO, Hyderabad. She has also worked as Executive Director (International Operations), Director & CEO of LICHFL Financial Services Ltd. and was instrumental in taking LICHFL Financial Services Ltd. to new heights in business revenue and profits during her tenure.

She has also worked as Regional Manager (P&IR) and Regional Manager (Estate) of Western Zone.

