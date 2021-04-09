Edu sector ad vol grows on TV, Digital, degrows on Print, Radio in Jan-Mar ‘21: TAM AdEx

The education sector witnessed a significant growth in advertising volume on TV and digital while print and radio witnessed de-growth, according to the latest TAM AdEx report. The sector’s ad volume grew on television by 23% during Jan- March 21(data considered till March 26, 2021) compared to the same period the previous year, as per the report on the education sector across media.

On digital, the sector witnessed the highest growth of 91% in ad insertions during Jan-Mar’21 compared to Jan-Mar’20. While significant degrowth was seen on Radio medium of 38% during the same period; whereas on print, indexed growth in ad space declined by 10%.

On television, ecom-education and multiple courses together contributed to 79% of the ad volume share of the education sector. The top ten advertisers accounted for 75% share of ad volumes during Jan-Mar’21 from which Think & Learn topped the list. Interestingly, there were more than 280 new brands observed and Whitehat Jr. was the top new brand followed by Byjus Classes.

As per the report, the top two-channel genres on TV together accounted for more than 60% of ad volumes share for the education sector during Jan-Mar’21 with the news genre topping the list followed by infotainment.

On print, coaching/competitive exam center sector leads the list of top ten categories of Education sector. Fiitjee was the top advertiser with a 10% share of overall sector ad space during Jan-Mar’21. The top ten advertisers had a 28% share. Moreover, more than 6800 new brands was seen during the same period and Aakash IIT-JEE emerged as the top new brand followed by Square Panda Early Learning Programme.

As per the report, the Hindi language was on top with a 47% share of ad space and the top five publication languages together added 88% share of the sector’s ad space. The General Interest publication genre added a 98% share of the sector’s ad space. Also, among the sales promotion’s advertisers, Utkarsh Classes topped with 54% share of ad space followed by Vedantu Innovations during Jan-Mar’21.

Unlike, TV and print, on radio, schools ruled with 46% of the total ad volumes’ share of the education sector. Top 10 Advertisers added a 28% share of ad volumes during Jan-Mar’21 from which Parul Arogya Seva Mandal was leading the list.

On the sigital medium, the ecom-education category was on top with 50% of sector’s advertising share and the top ten advertisers accounted 48% share of ad insertions during Jan-Mar’21 with Think & Learn leading the list.

Also, the ad network topped with 80% share of the education sector’s ad insertions for digital advertising during Jan-Mar’21 followed by the direct method in the second place.

