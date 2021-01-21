Radio saw 5 times rise in average ad volumes/day in Unlock compared to lockdown: TAM AdEx

The report centres on understanding the advertising trends compared to the past 5 years, monthly trends, top spenders, city and state contribution on radio ads

In the latest TAM AdEx report: ‘Mirroring Y 202o Radio Advertising report’ showcases the trends of Lockdown vs the Unlock period. This report has monitored 90+ Radio Stations (In association with RCS India). The report centres on understanding the advertising trends compared to the past 5 years, monthly trends, top spenders (categories, advertisers & brands), city and state contribution on radio ads. The advertisements were released by advertisers which find the commercial radio a good medium to take their message to their preferred target audience.

The world has evolved due to the pandemic. The advertising industry saw a slowdown during the Lockdown Period. Since the Unlock, Businesses are trying their best to catch up with the changed market scenario. During the Unlockdown period, advertising on Radio saw significant improvement.

In the section: Advertising Snapshot during Unlockdown Period compared to Lockdown. It has been reported that the Unlockdown period saw 180+ hours of average ad volumes/day 5 times more compared to the Lockdown period. In this section, we have showcased the advertising scenario in Unlockdown compared to the lockdown period on radio medium.

The advertising trends stated, that there is a 5 times growth during the Unlockdown period. 5 times growth in average ad volumes per day was seen during the Unlockdown period compared to the Lockdown period. The tally of categories grew by 78%, whereas that for advertisers and brands rose by 5.8 Times and 6.1 times during the Unlockdown period.

70+ categories and 340+ advertisers saw positive growth during Unlockdown period. In the Unlockdown period, advertisers that were spending on Radio were coming from properties/real estate categories. Maruti Suzuki among advertisers saw the highest increase in ad second ages with the growth of than 20 times compared to the lockdown period. Growth in regards to %, cellular phones-smart phones category and Zota Healthcare advertiser had the highest growth % among the Top 10.

The automobile category was a close second with 19 times growth compared to the lockdown period. The advertiser that followed Maruti Suzuki was K P Pan Foods, a new advertiser.

Tallying the categories, advertisers and brands during the Lockdown and Unlockdown period, the Lockdown period saw 1030+ count of advertisers. Whereas, the Unlockdown period saw 5980+ count of advertisers. The count of brands during the lockdown period was recorded at 1170+, whereas the Unlockdown period saw 7180+ count of brands.

The growth in average ad volumes per day in pre-Lockdown times was 200+ hours/day, during the Lockdown period it de-grew to 84% and after Unlock period, it has increased by 5% from the Lockdown period.

