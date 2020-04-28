MY FM RJs to feature on ABP News' morning show Namaste Bharat

As part of the alliance, ABP news morning anchors Vikas Bhaudauria, Pratima Mishra & Kumkum Binwal will appear in the morning show of MY FM across all the stations

MY FM, the radio arm of Dainik Bhaskar Group, recently joined hands with India’s leading news network, ABP News, with an aim to give a much-required cheerful start to everybody’s mornings. The move comes amid all the stress and negativity building due to the current global pandemic. TV and Radio are the only two mediums right now that bring Live-content, daily. TV brings authentic news and information while Radio brings positivity and entertainment. The collaboration hopes to spread positivity and cheerfulness along with credible and timely information all around.

As a part of the month-long venture, various MY FM RJs from different cities will daily feature on ABP News’ morning show, Namaste Bharat, to share their take on the respective city’s response in the current context. The show, hosted by ABP anchors Vikas Bhaudauria, Pratima Mishra and Kumkum Binwal, has till now featured RJ Kartik, RJ Meenakshi, RJ Viny, RJ Navneet, RJ Archana, RJ Darshana, RJ Mohit, RJ Animesh and RJ Rajan as a part of the alliance. The RJs, all in their respective styles, shared how they are motivating listeners to follow lockdown and safety measures. Likewise, ABP news morning anchors Vikas Bhaudauria, Pratima Mishra and Kumkum Binwal appear in the morning show of MY FM across all the stations.