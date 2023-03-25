Government must sponsor more programmes on community radio stations: TRAI

Over the years, community radio stations have been facing a plethora of issues that are restricting their overall market growth and expansion. Besides facing issues related to advertising duration and market expansion, community radios have been struggling to get their names on the list of eligible organisations over the last few decades. After considering all comments received from stakeholders during the consultation process and further analysis of the issues, the TRAI has finalised its recommendations as the Ministry of Indian Broadcasting requested them to provide recommendations, under section (11) (1) (a) (ii) and 11 (1) (d) of the TRAI Act, 1997.

Discussing the duration of advertisements on community radios, the reports state that the duration of an advertisement on a CRS should be increased from seven minutes per hour to 12 minutes per hour, which gives a wider scope to the advertisers to expand their horizons on justifiable grounds.

Besides giving details on advertising duration, the reports state that not-for-profit companies established under section 8 of the Companies Act 2013 are already covered in the extant eligibility criteria for CRS. Also, the existing criteria prescribed in MIB guidelines barring certain types of entities for setting up community radio stations are equally applicable to section 8 companies. In addition to this, the not-for-profit organisations operating in multiple districts, should be allowed to set up multiple community radio stations in their area of operation and the organisation should be allowed to set up a maximum of six CRS throughout the country. Apart from this, an organisation seeking to set up multiple stations should submit an undertaking confirming that the programs will be prepared locally and not sent from other CRS.

Talking more specifically in the discourse of providing financial avenues to the community radios, TRAI recommended that MIB may actively pursue with central and states government to sponsor more programmes on CRS for helping them in their sustainability. The reports also say that all the central and state government universities may be provided with budgetary support to establish and operate community radio stations.

Apart from providing recommendations on entity issues and budgetary issues, TRAI focused on other licencing issues as the report includes that present policy guideline for extension and renewal of CRS license are adequate and should continue to be the same. In addition, the community radio stations will be required to obtain continued service reports from the SDM of the concerned district for a grant of license extension.

