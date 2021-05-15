Sunil Jain, Managing Editor, Financial Express succumbs to covid-19

Sunil Jain, Managing Editor, Financial Express succumbed to covid-19 related complications at AIIMS on Saturday.

“My brother, Sunil Jain, passed away this evening after post-Covid complications. He suffered a cardiac arrest earlier in the day, but was revived, and finally passed after another cardiac arrest around 8.30 p.m. The doctors and all medical staff at AIIMS did their best and more. I thank you for standing by us in this dark hour,” his sister Sandhya Jain said in a statement.

“Shocked to hear about the sad passing of senior journalist Sunil Jain today evening. He fought very bravely, but succumbed to post-Covid complications at AIIMS. No words for the pain & sorrow. Deepest condolences to his family, sister Sandhya, friends & colleagues. Om Shanti”, Tweeted Senior Journalist Siddharth Zarabi.

Prior to Financial Express, Jain was Senior Associate Editor at Business Standard where he also looked after its opinion pages.

“The bad news continues. Senior Journalist Sunil Jain passed away this evening due to covid complications. Spoke to him just a few weeks ago, can’t believe he is no more. My best to the family. May God bless him”, Tweeted Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18.

After finishing his Masters from the Delhi School of Economics in 1986, Jain began his career as a consultant conducting market surveys and techno-economic feasibility reports and then moved to FICCI where has was in charge of the export policy desk for a little over a year.

He then moved to journalism where he has spent nearly two decades so far. After starting his journalistic career as a reporter in India Today magazine in 1991, he was the magazine’s Business Editor for a year, and then moved on to heading all business and economy coverage for The Indian Express. After working for six years in the Express, he worked with Business Standard for 8 years.

