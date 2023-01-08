Prashant Singh of Zee Business Digital joins ET Now Digital as Sr. Editor
Singh has over 16 years of experience across Print, Electronic and Digital media.
Prashant Singh former Deputy Editor Zee Business Digital has joined ET Now Digital as Sr. Editor.
Singh has over 16 years of experience across Print, Electronic and Digital media. He has been part of leading media houses like Financial Express, News18.com, Dainik Jagran, DD News in the past.
Prior to joining ET Now, Singh was associated with Zee Business Digital for close to four years. He has also worked at Financial Express Digital as Assistant Editor for almost two years and Zee Media as Correspondent and News18.com as Chief Sub Editor apart from other leading media houses.
Singh hold post graduation in Journalism from Punjab Technical University and MBA from IMT Ghaziabad.
Senior journalist Seema Chishti joins The Wire as Editor
Chishti joins The Wire after decades of experience as a reporter, author, researcher, educator, broadcaster and editor
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 2, 2023 8:03 PM | 2 min read
Senior journalist Seema Chishti has joined The Wire as Editor.
As per reports, she will be in charge of The Wire’s English, Hindi and Urdu editions and be accountable to the Editorial Board, comprising the three Founding Editors, whose primary role will remain setting the broad editorial direction and policy of The Wire, expanding its reach and ensuring its financial sustainability.
Chishti joins The Wire after decades of experience as a reporter, author, researcher, educator, broadcaster and editor. She has reported and written extensively on virtually all the major issues of the past three decades, beginning with the 1990 reforms and the demolition of the Babri Masjid, which she covered for Hindustan Times Television, a video magazine that predated the advent of news television channels in India.
Most recently, she has been working as an independent writer, publishing in both the national and international media. She is also one of the founders of The India Cable newsletter. Before that, she had been associated with The Indian Express for 14 years in various capacities, including Resident Editor, Delhi, before leaving the newspaper as Deputy Editor in 2020.
At the BBC, where she worked for several years before joining The Indian Express, Chishti served as Editor, Hindi and Head of Delhi Bureau, BBC World Service. She was also a producer and then anchor of a daily Hindi primetime news bulletin, working first out of London and then New Delhi between 1994 and 1998.
Bollywood ’22: Big Screen succumbs to small screen
Guest Column: Markand Adhikari, the Chairman and Managing Director of SABGROUP, examines the real reason why Bollywood has been lagging behind and how it must raise the bar to deliver better content
By Markand Adhikari | Dec 29, 2022 11:29 AM | 5 min read
Bollywood’s last hope of 2022 was a ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’-starrer, but it was as if it suo motto jumped from a flying aircraft from a height of 35,000 feet. If the chief star of that film had posted his vacation photos on Instagram, that would have gotten more likes than the audiences who went to theatres to watch that film.
Only three films, ‘Bhool Bhulaiya’, ‘Drishyam 2’ (a remake of a Malayalam hit), and ‘The Kashmir Files’ (many have suspicions about its success but the figures speak for themselves) were proven hits. There was also a Rs 400 crore film that was a “designer” hit – half of its budget was spent on proving it a hit.
Yet, Bollywood makers are not much worried. They only have to recover their print and advertising (P&A) costs or a maximum of 20-25% of their budget and the rest is “OTT malik”. In short, for Bollywood makers, film release has become merely a formality, since 75% of the cost is borne by OTTs irrespective of the film’s performance in theatres. Thus, the big screen has succumbed to the small screen and has come to totally rely on it. This is ironic because they used to look down upon it in the past.
In the last one or two months, there have been some films which, if they were released in theatres, would not have grossed double digits, but they were released directly on OTT, and earned eight to ten times their budgets. As per the market buzz, an OTT platform has bought two projects of a B+ action hero at three times its value – before even theatre release. As per the industry talk, one film released during the Diwali season claimed its budget to be Rs 70 crore, but in reality, it was Rs 270 crore as Rs 200 crore had been paid to the lead star for an action game show on OTT. When that project did not materialise, the platform was compelled to produce the film to adjust the amount paid.
This has become a new trend in the industry. When a film is under production, its budget is said to be Rs 150 crore, on the day of the release it becomes Rs 75 crore and as the release progresses the figure is cut down by Rs 5 crore every day in order to match it with collection figures. That is the trick to prove it is a hit, because the makers are confident that their main revenue will come from OTTs. There is a saying in Gujarati, “Kona baapni Diwali?” (Whose father’s Diwali is it? That is, whose money is it anyway?)
Playing with figures is not a new game. Some years ago, the same trick was in trend when ‘satellite rights’ of films were sold to traditional linear TV channels. At that time too, the cost of the acquisition of ‘satellite rights’ came close to the film budgets and the deals were done in advance. But there are no free lunches – not every day. One day, ‘real’ channel bosses woke up and there was a mutual stop on such abrupt buyings. OTTs should be prepared for that fate too.
It’s not that audiences do not want to go to theatres. If that were the case, we would have not seen midnight shows of ‘Avatar’ and many South Indian films running to packed houses. People go to the theatre for films whose production reflects sincerity and where content is supreme.
Our Bollywood is over-promoted. Leading players are interested only in generating millions of likes on social media and filthy paparazzi YouTube channels. They must realise that our population is not in a few millions; there are 140 crore people here. They have, unlike earlier times, alternative choices in the powerful content on the same OTT platforms.
Currently, the media has become lenient and cooperative with Bollywood when it comes to reviews. That is a good sign but what after the first weekend? Monday speaks for itself.
Above all, the new trend of announcing boycotts of this or that film or star is proving to be the last nail in the coffin. Calls for boycott are totally undemocratic. Everybody has a right to have opinions, even strong opinions, but no one can stop others from going to theatres. If one disagrees with some viewpoint, best to leave it to our robust judiciary.
To sum up, our Bollywood is full of talent and creative people, now it must raise the bar and deliver robust, high-quality content. Otherwise, with only English and South Indian films doing real business, the days are not far when so many of multiplex screens will turn into community halls.
(The views expressed here are solely those of the authors and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com)
TVFPlay partners with Eloelo to market season 2 of TVF Pitchers, Zee5 to stream episodes
The second season of the show, which has premiered after seven years, was widely promoted by influencers on Eloelo
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 28, 2022 6:32 PM | 2 min read
TVFPlay from The Viral Fever (TVF) has partnered with Eloelo, a creator-led social gaming and live streaming platform, to market their latest show, TVF Pitchers.
Eloelo is the exclusive promoter for Season 2 of TVF Pitchers featuring a star cast comprising Naveen Kasturia, Riddhi Dogra, Arunabh Kumar, and Saurabh Mandal.
Zee5 is the exclusive streaming partner for the Pitchers 2 series. The star cast came live on Eloelo to promote the show. The shows are being exclusively aired on Zee5 only.
The second season of TVF Pitchers premiered after seven years on 23 December 2022 and was widely promoted by influencers on the Eloelo platform. The new series focuses on the hidden dynamics within new-age startups, the people behind them, and the myriad challenges they face.
“Considering the cult status TVF Pitchers has gained among fans since 2015, we knew that Season 2 had to be bigger and better. Through this partnership with Eloelo, we have broadened the reach for the show. The response on Eloelo has been amazing and has added entirely new segments of audiences to the fanbase of TVF Pitchers,” said, Yogesh Saini, TVF Marketing Head.
TVF has also chosen Eloelo to market their new show Sixer, a story about a ragtag group of cricketers and amateurs who come together to try and win the local cricket tournament while overcoming personal odds.
Eloelo empowers micro-influencers and creators to spearhead new forms of entertainment for Bharat. Since its inception in September 2020, the platform has introduced many new entertainment formats such as live-hosted indigenous games, live interactive events hosted by celebs and influencers, and live video shows hosted by Top Rjs in the country. Eloelo’s live-streaming platform crossed 12 million users in 2022, making it the most-popular Live Adda in India with 77% of users from non-metro cities. The platform currently hosts more than 24,00,000+ live streams monthly.
“We are thrilled to partner with India’s most loved streaming platform, TVF Play. TVF Pitchers Season 2 live streams have already garnered 100K+ views and show no signs of ebbing! We look forward to a similar response for TVF Sixer on our platform as TVF’s content offerings are quite in sync with the likings of our audience across India” said Saurabh Pandey, Founder and CEO, Eloelo.
From Musk's Twitter buyout to Adani's NDTV acquisition: 5 big media deals of 2022
It was an eventful year with industrialists acquiring big media properties and pandemic-led woes bringing rivals together
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 28, 2022 8:36 AM | 4 min read
Mergers and acquisitions remained the flavour of the media industry in 2022. While the richest industrialists acquired big media houses, the pandemic-led restrictions and economic constraints forced some rivals to join hands to sail through the turbulent times. The media landscape of 2023 will be bit different thanks to these five deals that rocked the industry.
-
Elon Musk buys Twitter
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and the world’s richest person, shocked the world in April by announcing his interest to buy the social media platform Twitter.
After several ups and downs in the deal, replete with withdrawn offers, lawsuits, allegations, verification worries, and many other issues, he eventually completed the deal in October by shelling out $44 billion to acquire the microblogging platform.
Ever since his takeover, almost half of the Twitter workforce, including the boss, Parag Agrawal and top legal and policy executive, Vijaya Gadde, have been fired.
Musk has announced several new features and policies for Twitter and has kept his followers engaged on the platform.
-
Adani group takes over NDTV
Radhika and Prannoy Roy, the founders of New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV, market cap approx Rs 2,100 cr), shocked the media industry this year by selling their majority stakes to the Adani Group headed by India’s richest person Gautam Adani.
The departure of the Roys marks a significant turning point for the broadcaster that played a pivotal role in the growth of news television in India.
Adani group first bought out a company backed by the founders, acquired more shares from the open market and then got the majority of the shares held by the couple.
Adani Group now owns a 64.71% stake in the media group. The Roys will continue to own 5% of NDTV.
-
SONY-ZEE Merger gets approvals
India’s two leading media groups Sony and Zee cleared the deck for the merger by getting major approvals in 2022. The merger was first announced in 2021. The deal size is believed to be to the tune of $10 billion.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) recently approved the Sony-Zee merger with slight modifications, which will see the latter selling three of its channels to allay potential competition concerns.
The merger deal was subsequently approved by a majority of ZEEL shareholders, Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange as well.
However, some of their lenders have recently approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against the deal. Scheduled to take place on Thursday 12th January 2023, the tribunal has permitted IndusInd Bank, Axis Finance and IDBI Bank to file applications for intervening in the proposed merger.
-
PVR-INOX merger
The merger between the country’s top two multiplex chains — PVR Limited and INOX Leisure — brought the erstwhile rivals together this October making them the largest multiplex chain in the country with more than 1,500 screens.
The deal is believed to be worth $2 billion.
PVR currently operates 871 screens, spread over 181 properties across 73 cities in India. INOX operates 675 screens through 160 properties in 72 cities.
Analysts estimate the combine will command a 50 per cent share among multiplex screens and 16 per cent in the overall market including single screens. After the merger, the combined entity plans to open 200 new screens every year under the brand name PVR-INOX rather than refurbishing old properties. A CAPEX of Rs 500 crore will be pumped into setting up the new screens.
-
Moj and MX TakaTak Merger
Times Internet’s MX TakaTak and ShareChat’s Moj joined hands early this year to become India’s largest short-form video platform — a country where TikTok is still banned. The deal is believed to be worth $700 million.
MX TakaTak, which was launched by Times Internet in July 2020, had reportedly reached 150 million MAUs, across 10 languages when the deal was inked.
It will continue to function as a separate platform for now, but the two platforms’ creator base, content supply and recommendation algorithms are being integrated.
'Moneyman' Ashneer Grover to star in TVF Pitchers 2
The second season of the show will stream on ZEE5 on December 23
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 21, 2022 6:26 PM | 3 min read
Shark Tank India fans upset at Ashneer Grover's exit from the show can now rejoice. The new season of TVF Pitchers, which is set to release on December 23, 2022, will now feature Grover, the former Co-founder and Managing Director of BharatPe.
Grover who exited Shark Tank India 2 is reportedly replaced by Amit Jain, Co-founder, and CEO of CarDekho.
Grover posted on Twitter about his association:
Jab tak hai Grover, it’s not over !— Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) December 19, 2022
Watch new season of ‘TVF Pitchers’ from 23 Dec on @ZEE5India @TheViralFever #PitchersOnZee5 https://t.co/NOmdpuw9tx
The first season of the web show was released in the year 2015, when Indian audiences were new to terms like "startups", "entrepreneurship" and "unicorns." Pitchers show the entrepreneurial journey of four people making a company.
Even ZEE5 teased Grover's entry into the show with a preview: “Desh ke sabse bade pitchers ko shayad mera hi intezaar tha”
View this post on Instagram
The promo film, which was launched yesterday, showed three people in an elevator discussing a lacklustre pitch meeting with the investors, lamenting their pitch wasn’t good enough to lure them in. One of the trio thanked their lucky stars that Grover missed the pitch meeting.
Suddenly, a voice boomed from behind. As the people exited the crowded elevator, the voice is revealed to be Grover's, as he said: “Bhai kya kar raha hai tu?” He then asks them to pitch their company. The teaser ends with the actors saying: “Bad-man nahi, Money-man hai ye”.
The Internet has gone berzerk after this announcement and eagerly waiting for the show to hit their screens.
Kamaal kar diya Grover Sahab.— Amit Shama ? (@amitshama1) December 19, 2022
Jab tak hai Grover, it’s not over !
Now even Hollywood seems closer !!
Eagerly waiting!!!— Suchit ?? (@suchit27) December 19, 2022
Good decision @ZEE5India , i am sure this show will be super hit compared to shark tank.
India wants seedhi baat no bakwas.
You are Amazing. What you pulled out before Shark Tank is just outstanding. Wishing you best of luck for your new show on Zee5.— Terrificpassion (@vertigobp) December 19, 2022
Our own Elon Musk. Ashneer bhai ka jalva hoga ab toh har jagah. All the best ? ? ?— Nirmal Taylor (@N_K_Tailor) December 19, 2022
This is superrrr.... Ashneer Bhai is a rockstar... Strongly recommend everyone to read his book.... Amazingly written... He is a rockstar...— Pro Trader (@VickyTrader777) December 19, 2022
Grover was recently in the news for the backlash he received for his statement on hiring ex-SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar, calling it a "huge mistake." He has also released his book Doglapan on entrepreneurship and investing in ventures in November this year. Earlier this month, BharatPe filed a complaint against Grover seeking Rs. 88 crores for the damage that he has done to the company.
Axis Finance approaches insolvency professional to stall Zee-Sony deal: Report
Raj Kamal Saraogi has been asked by the non-banking finance company, stating that Essel Mauritius' non-compete agreement with SPE Mauritius Investments is against an SC order of August 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 10:15 AM | 2 min read
Axis Finance Ltd has reportedly approached Raj Kamal Saraogi, an insolvency professional overseeing proceedings against Subhash Chandra to stall the Zee-Sony deal with Bangla Entertainment.
The report says that the non-banking arm of Axis, in its official communication to Saraogi, stated that Chandra's Essel Mauritius has entered into a non-compete agreement with SPE Mauritius Investments, which is a Sony company as part of their merger deal. Axis Finance pointed out that the agreement is at loggerheads with a Supreme Court order of August 2022.
As per the agreement, SPE Mauritius Investments will pay a non-compete fee of Rs 1100 crore to Essel Mauritius.
The news report also says that the SC has restricted Chandra from alienating or disposing of any assets or legal rights or beneficial rights.
Saraogi was appointed by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), New Delhi, to supervise the insolvency resolution process against Chandra on the basis of an appeal filed by Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd on May 30.
While Zee, Sony and Bangla Entertainment have filed an application for NCLT's approval for their merger deal, Axis said it has filed an intervention application in the NCLT against the move.
Zee Group has two weeks to file a reply. The appeal is listed for hearing on January 16, according to the report.
The court has granted two weeks to Zee Group entities to file a reply. Rejoinder can be filed within two weeks thereafter. The application is listed for hearing on January 16.
