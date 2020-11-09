Bihar Congress page highest spender on Facebook ads in last one month

Going aggressive on the spends, the party’s Bihar page even went to the extent of spending an upwards of Rs 5 lakhs on a single day (November 4)

As the three-phased election in Bihar comes to a close, there is a complete turnaround on Facebook ad spends, with Congress' Bihar chapter spending upwards of Rs 58 lakh on Facebook ads nationally in the last 30 days, leaving behind BJP with Rs 25.5 lakh ad spends on the platform.

As per Facebook Ad Library, Indian National Congress (INC) Bihar spent Rs 58,59,658 between October 6 and November 4 on 1262 ads. A chunk of the spend came in the last few days between October 29 and November 4. As much as Rs 3,447,505 was spent in these seven days on ads about social issues, elections or politics by the Bihar Congress page.

Only about a month back (between August 27 and September 25, 2020), JD(U) & BJP lead the digital ad spends race on Facebook.

The Bihar BJP page spent Rs 2574788 on 641 ads in the same period. JD(U) was the seventh highest spender on Facebook in the same period. The party spent Rs 2,412,768 on 320 ads in the period spending Rs 470,409 in the last 7 days.

Other names in the overall top spenders list related to Bihar included the page of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan. The page spent Rs1017821 on 105 ads in the period. BJP’s Atmanirbhar Bihar page was also one of the top spenders nationally in the 30 days,spending Rs520984 on 151 ads on Facebook.

Nationally, allied pages of all major parties also spent handsomely on Facebook in the period. A spoof page called Rashtriya Jungle Dal became active in the last one month spending Rs830507 on 131 ads where Rs 443,104 was spent in the last 7 days.

In the same period, Bihar was the highest spender on Facebook ads. A total of Rs1.54 crore was spent only from Bihar in the last one month.

From the state, BJP Bihar was the highest spender at a total spend of Rs2,573,031 followed by JD (United)at Rs 1,849,726

Then there were other pages like Rashtriya Jungle Dal that spent Rs772,616, the INC Bihar page spent Rs700,064, Atmanirbhar Bihar spent 520,974 and some other allied pages called Bhak Budbak, Modi Sang Nitish and Bihar ka Ashok that spent Rs 394,883, Rs 372,657 and Rs372,657 respectively.