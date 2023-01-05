2023 to be a growth story for print
Industry leaders predict the print sector will see a growth spurt in 2023 as advertisers return to the medium; stabilising of newsprint prices to help further
The year 2022 was a period of recovery as well as a challenging one for the print industry. While on one hand, a majority of players surpassed pre-Covid levels in terms of advertising revenue in several markets, a rise in newsprint prices did have an adverse impact on the business.
However, as we begin 2023 industry leaders are optimistic that the sector's challenging period has passed. Newsprint prices too have stabilised and is likely to drop further in the upcoming months.
According to MV Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director of Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing, 2017 and 2018 were the golden years of print and the sector is operating upwards of 75-80% in revenue compared to that period. “We are estimating to get closer to 90% in 2023 and surpass the golden period’s numbers by 2024. If we look at a decade of print starting from 2017 and our projections till 2027, one could undoubtedly say 2017 and 2018 were the golden period of print,” he asserted.
Kumar further added that there have been various discussions about print AdEx getting adversely impacted by digital. The growth of digital and digital channels of communication are undeniable. However, there is also an equal realization that the impact marketers were able to create in the minds of consumers is lagging behind, in the hunger of chasing last mile and performance-led parameters on digital, he said.
“The eroding baseline of the brands is getting marketers concerned and it will be hard for them to forsake traditional media, particularly print in that context. Even in digital the growth is mostly happening from the vernacular market. While Jio disrupted the accessibility framework, almost 90% of those new customers have also come in from tier 2 and 3 markets. Vernacular holds a big story for the future. And as a vernacular newspaper, we are optimistic of getting the benefit of that.”
Speaking of the market that they operate in, Kumar said that Kerala is the only state in India where Print’s reach surpasses that of TV. “Kerala has huge untapped potential for every single category. To educate advertisers about the same and offer them a never before solution, we have just launched a unique proposition #GatewayToKerala. It brings all our assets together - Print, TV, Radio and Digital - to create a surround impact. Content, community, engagements, experiences, quality first-party data and real RoI are part of our offerings here. As against the traditional campaign-led approach, any client can throw a specific market challenge at us and we go back with a tailor-made, efficient and compelling go-to-market strategy.”
According to a recent CRISIL Ratings report, while print media will see a healthy ad revenue growth of 15% year-on-year next fiscal, it will still trail the pre-pandemic level by 800-1000 basis points. This is due to a slow recovery in ad yields, particularly for English editions.
As for Malcolm Raphael, Senior Vice President, Times Response, "The growth of print advertising volumes in 2022–2023 compared to 2020–2021 indicated the dominance of print as a compelling option for marketers for new launches, topical communication, and brand messages."
Some of the patterns expected in 2023, as per Raphael are, a rise in consumer spending on tangible goods and services, real estate, cars, travel and tourism, retail, clothing, appliances, and consumer durables.
"The current social media upheaval and the widening gulf in trust between users of existing digital platforms present a chance for print to improve its product offerings and enhance consumer engagement. Due to the likelihood of a recession in the developed economies the following year, we may witness increased investments in developing economies like ours, which would increase demand for consumer goods and boost advertising," explained Raphael.
He also pointed out that the bigger advertisers returned in 2021 and 2022 but 2023 might be the year industry will see the smaller advertisers return as local businesses like retail stores, travel agencies, salons, and restaurants begin to recover from the impact of Covid. "In the most recent quarter, we have already noticed this."
Varghese Chandy, Vice President, Marketing & Advertising-Sales, at Malayala Manorama, shared that 2022 been the year of recovery for most media, particularly print. “We have seen that we reached the 2019 level in the last quarter. Most of the retailers have done well in catering to the pent-up demand and print has been the primary medium, especially during the festive seasons. Newspapers in Kerala saw the least drop in circulation even during Covid. We are all working towards pre-Covid numbers now,” he shared.
Chandy believes the current challenges will persist in 2023, but certain categories may be able to overcome them.
"Yield has been and will continue to be a challenge. So will the bottom line, as newsprint prices have risen to levels not seen in a year. A lot of categories, such as consumer durables and mobiles, will return to print in a big way because print is definitely delivering results. Tourism and related businesses such as hotels and airlines will thrive. Retail will continue to grow and will contribute significantly to print advertising. Print will continue to be important in areas such as health and education. More emphasis will be placed on transforming space sellers into solution providers. As a result, the emphasis on events, activation, BTL activities, strategic partnerships, and so on will increase," Chandy explained.
According to Amit Chopra, Joint Managing Director, Punjab Kesari, "The second and third quarters of the current fiscal year have been very encouraging for the print industry. In some cases, we surpassed pre-COVID advertising revenues last year, beginning in July. The year 2022 was superior to the years 2020 and 2021."
He also stated that the way a large portion of circulation has returned shows that the print industry is not going away anytime soon. People who return to print after Covid will do so for a longer period of time.
Chopra expressed his belief that the print industry will continue to grow in advertising in 2023. Because the Indian economy is doing better than the European and American economies, he believes that the number of advertisers and spends will increase in 2023. Also, nine state elections are coming this year which will also lead to an increase in political ad spending.
In terms of circulation, he stated that everyone is now attempting to increase their circulation numbers by launching new schemes and conducting door-to-door campaigns. Chopra also believes that the higher cover prices have been well received by readers, compensating for any circulation loss and higher new newsprint prices.
Regarding newsprint prices, he said after touching a peak of $900-950/tonne last year it has gone to $650/tonne and is likley to decline further to $600/tonne. "The newsprint prices have gone down and stabilised, which will drive profits for newspapers in 2023."
Times Group’s Samir Jain opens his innings as a columnist
In “The Speaking Tree” column of the Times of India, he wrote a glowing tribute to Prime Minister Modi’s mother
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 2, 2023 4:17 PM | 2 min read
Samir Jain, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, The Times Group has opened his innings as a columnist.
In “The Speaking Tree” column of the Times of India, Times Group Managing Director Samir Jain wrote a glowing tribute to Prime Minister Modi’s mother.
“I never had the good fortune of meeting Heeraben but when I met the Prime Minister a few weeks ago, the reverence and affection he expressed for her during our meeting gave me a vivid glimpse into Heeraben’s remarkable and extraordinary personality”, Jain wrote.
Jain also wrote about Prime Minister Modi’s extraordinary commitment to work.
“We grieve most when we lose our mother. And the finest tribute we can pay to her is by doing what she always wanted us to do – the right thing, the right way. That was probably why the Prime Minister, after performing her last rites and fulfilling his dharma as a son, immediately returned to his duties. His decision to do so might have surprised many, but this was a son’s quiet and dignified way of expressing love and respect for his mother."
He further elaborated that there was a guiding force in our lives, and it finds reflection in what we do.
“If we take a look at Modiji’s life or analyse his decisions as Prime Minister, we will find that commitment to duty has always been his foremost priority. Renaming Rajpath as Kartavya Path has deep significance – it was an exhortation to the citizens to do their duty to the nation, a path Modiji has followed. In the Prime Minister’s public life we clearly see that the values he holds dear were part of his upbringing,” Jain wrote in his tribute.
Millennium Post finds a new owner in publisher of Aaj Kal - Techno India
The deal is said to be a game-changer for the publication
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 28, 2022 12:32 PM | 3 min read
As with so many other industries, the Indian media landscape is going through a massive churn. We have seen major entities change hands, mindsets, and priorities as India transforms and connects to a wider global audience even as she retains her singularity. The Millennium Post is the latest publication to become part of this paradigm shift.
At a time when the print industry is recovering strongly in a post-Covid economy, Millennium Post has found fresh reprieve after finding a new majority stake owner, in what will be a game changer for the publication.
While details are still to emerge, sources say that Satyam Roy Chowdhury (MD of Techno India Group, a conglomerate that operates education, hospitality, and healthcare companies, as well as the Aaj Kal media group) has bought a majority stake in the company.
"We have a highly reputed media school and have had a presence in vernacular media. The purchase of an English language publication is part of our long-term business strategy, and to help our media school students to gain exposure in the field," said CEO Sanku Bose, speaking to e4m.
The 16-page broadsheet, and its ancillary online avatar, was started in 2012 and conceived by Durbar Ganguly, former Vice Chairman and Joint Managing Director, The Pioneer Group, who is the promoter of the broadsheet. Ganguly will remain as Director and editor of the publication. The newspaper is headquartered in Delhi with an edition in Kolkata
According to sources close to the development, while Ganguly had admitted to tough times for the organisation, he said that the introduction of new capital had revitalized the publication's future and resources. While numbers remain unconfirmed, the former proprietors were allegedly willing to sell the publication, once valued at Rs 12 crore, for Rs 8 crore. Neither parties disclosed the actual sums when asked by e4m.
As per TAM AdEx data, print ad volume rose by 14% for English dailies in 2022 compared to the pre-Covid period and 17% compared to 2021, even as it declined 7% for Hindi dailies in 2022 compared to the pre-Covid level and increased by 4% compared to 2021.
As previously reported on e4m, "While ad volumes for both English and Hindi dailies are showing growth, English newspapers have witnessed higher growth than the Hindi ones. Industry insiders say the discrepancy between the two is mostly attributable to the substantial volume recovery seen in English dailies, as well as the fact that key advertisers in Hindi dailies are retailers and local advertisers who haven't recovered fully yet."
As advertisers pivot to digital, and seek mass reach in an increasingly internet focused consumer base, Millennium Post is likely to follow the same trajectory.
According to sources, the Millennium Post has had strong ties with Mamata Banerjee's TMC government in West Bengal, concentrated around its reader base which may perhaps explain the slacking off of central administrative advertising, given the current unifying state of politics around the world, thereby leading to its purchase by Techno India.
Washington Post CEO draws flak for avoiding queries on layoffs
The publication has said it will go for layoffs in the first quarter of 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 16, 2022 11:51 AM | 1 min read
Washington Post CEO Fred Ryan came in for criticism from the employees for refusing to answer questions on layoffs.
The post had organised a meeting of all staff members on December 14.
Today, we came into WaPo’s so-called town hall with questions about recent layoffs and the future of the company.— Washington Post Guild (@PostGuild) December 14, 2022
Our publisher dropped a bombshell on us by announcing more layoffs and then walking out, refusing to answer any of our questions. pic.twitter.com/ajNZsZKOBr
The publication has said it will go for layoffs in the first quarter of 2023.
As part of this, Washington Post has already decided to shut down its Sunday magazine and let go off 11 newsroom employees.
At Hindustan Times, we challenged most orthodoxies: Rajan Bhalla
Bhalla, Group Chief Commercial Officer, of HT Media Ltd, opens up about his eventful tenure at the company and his plans to move on after 15 storied years
By Shantanu David | Dec 15, 2022 9:20 AM | 5 min read
“I strongly believe, when you work with a company, you draw out a professional balance sheet. On one side it’s about what you learn from the company, the different assignments, the knowledge, leadership and skill sets you acquire, and on the other side is what you contribute back to the company in terms of its growth. When the two truly balance out, you know it's time to move on,” says Rajan Bhalla, Group Chief Commercial Officer, of HT Media Ltd, as he discusses moving on from the company after a storied 15 years.
And there are a lot of stories, with Bhalla having worked across the company’s businesses, helping ideate, build, and refresh a cornucopia of brands and platforms across the media spectrum. From nurturing alliances with the likes of The Wall Street Journal, MIT, Apollo Global, Northwestern University, Star TV, News18+CNBC, and Channel News Asia – Singapore, to creating brands like Radio Nasha, Desimartini.com, htcampus.com, and shinelearning.com to conceptualising and executing multiple big brand refreshes, recent ones being Hindustan Times and Hindustan across print and digital platforms.
And then, of course, there is HT Mint, the baby of Bhalla and luminary journalist Raju Narisetti, along with one of the best international media designers, Mario Garcia. “When I joined, there were only four people, myself, Raju, the marketing head, the HR head and pretty much no one else, and thus started the journey in July 2006. And it was a fascinating journey of launching Mint in a record seven months, and a story I love to tell,” recalls Bhalla.
With HT not having a business news brand in a media landscape populated by brands like Economic Times, Financial Express, Hindu Business Line, Business Standard, DNA Money, the idea was to provide readers with refreshing clarity in business - something new, disruptive and engaging. “We challenged most orthodoxies. We questioned, why do financial papers need to be pink, why can’t they be colourful and simple with infographics, smart images and easy-to-read fonts? Why does it even need to be a broadsheet, why not a Berliner format that’s easier to handle, Why should the brand name have ‘financial or business’ as a suffix ” elaborates Bhalla, even as he chuckles over the pains of having to find a solution to printing a Berliner format in India at that time.
While Mint became a byword, with the likes of Narisetti and Sukumar R. at the editorial helm, Anup Gupta on design and Bhalla navigating the brand journey and commercial optimization, he also had his hands full with all of HT’s many pies. As a Group CMO, he developed and or executed multiple Intellectual Properties like HT Leadership Summit, HT Unwind, OTT Play Awards, HT No TV Day, HT Kala Ghoda, HT GIFA, HT Friday Jam, India’s Most Stylish, Mint-MIT Innovators under 35, Emtech India, Mint Luxury Summit, Mint Clarity through debate series, Hindustan Shikhar Samagam, Pratibha Samaaan and more, were refreshed and or established, even as existing brands were retooled.
“I was part of the core team in expanding and building the Hindustan brand in the heartland, especially in UP. We did a lot of work around product differentiation and consumer-focused brand initiatives. We used to pick a strong locally relevant issue and build a huge campaign around it, as everything boiled down to the brand’s positioning. It was 'Taraki ka Naya Nazariya’ as the Hindi heartland was all about aspirations and progress,” says Bhalla, noting he came up with that particular motto in close working with the Hindustan editor Shashi Shekhar.
While helping deliver the company’s strong IRS results for many years, Bhalla was also part of the Innovation Board at HT at one point and worked with international partners like Ideo & Innosight to create processes and structures that drive an innovation culture in the company. He also worked with industry bodies and was part of the MRUC Tech-Com for many years.
“The last 15+ years at HT have been professionally very enriching, with never a dull moment. I feel proud of all the work we have accomplished as a team. It honestly never felt like a job, it was amazing to come in and create, ideate, and transform every day,” he says, adding, “HT gave me an opportunity to not just build brands and businesses but also build lifelong relationships both within the company and the industry. I will always wish the best for HT Media and am sure it will go from strength to strength.”
“I have been working for over 30 years across multiple industries – advertising (Contract), durables (Whirlpool), FMCG (PepsiCo) and media (HT). Now I want to take a pause and think about the next exciting phase of my life. I want to do something that will inspire me and help leverage my strengths built over years of working with some of the finest companies and people. For now, it’s time to sit back, reflect and plan a new meaningful future,” he concludes, sitting in his office, surrounded by a surfeit of awards and industry recognitions.
The sheets have clearly been balanced.
NYT sees walkout by employees over pay disputes
This is the first such protest by the newspaper’s staff in the last 40 years
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 9, 2022 12:39 PM | 1 min read
Staffers of New York Times staged a walkout on Thursday over disputes regarding pay and benefits at the publishing house, media reports have said.
This is the first such protest by the newspaper’s staff in the last 40 years.
According to the New York Times Guild, they representing employees who were without a contract since March 2021.
General Electric buys all ad slots of NYT print edition
Tuesday’s New York Times carried two dozen General Electric ads
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 7, 2022 12:40 PM | 1 min read
The print version New York Times on Tuesday carried two dozen ads from General Electric alone, media networks have reported.
This is the first time in NYT's history that an advertiser has bought all ad slots in the print edition meant for 3,30,000 weekday print subscribers. GE also advertised in the publication's digital edition.
The newspaper was covered with a glossy wrap carrying logos of the three GE companies.
GE’s ads were also put up on the desktop and mobile home pages, along with The Times' podcast.
The Hindu Group unveils another hard-hitting campaign for World Wildlife Conservation Day
Titled ‘The Other Obituary’, the ad features an obituary section for the flora and fauna that fell prey to human inconsideration and cruelty
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 6, 2022 12:19 PM | 2 min read
The Hindu Group has once again come up with a thought-provoking campaign for World Wildlife Conservation Day (WWCD).
Titled ‘The Other Obituary’, the ad features an obituary section for the flora and fauna that fell prey to human inconsideration and cruelty. These species don’t have a voice and therefore their death isn’t mourned and nor are their cries heard. The obits were written from the point of view of the loved ones of the beings that met the sad end. The ad was aimed at creating awareness and meaningful conversations about what can be done.
Staying true to the brand, The Hindu launched ‘Care. Community. Conversation.’ - a print-led initiative in the year 2020 to focus on being vocal about topics that are often hushed and swept under the carpet.
Aparajita Biswas, Head of Marketing at The Hindu Group said, “As a media organisation, we have always lent our voice to responsible societal and environmental concerns time and again. ‘The Other Obituary’ is very close to our hearts. To see people talking about this on social media and coming up with ideas to save wildlife make this a fulfilling initiative. This nudges us to continue our good work and make the world a better place to live in.”
Further, the editorial team came up with an exclusive insightful content titled ‘FAQ’ on The Hindu’s Sunday edition about why elephants are on the endangered list, are chances of human-animal conflict high etc. The team also did a special podcast session on Wildlife protection in India with Prerna Singh Bindra, India’s leading environmental journalist, winner of Carl Zeiss Wildlife Conservation Award and Janaki Lenin, journalist and writer, specialises in wildlife science and conservation practice in India.
The moderator of the podcast, G Sampath, who is also the Social Affairs Editor at The Hindu said, “Hundreds of species of plants and animals in India currently figure in the red list of endangered species put out by the International Union of Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Campaigns and conversations like this will help mobilize public opinion so that wildlife conservation and ecology are no longer perceived as a niche interest but acknowledged as critical concerns that must inform decision-making in public policy contexts and corporate boardrooms."
