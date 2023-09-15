ZEE case: SAT asks Sebi if inquiry will be completed in 8 months
The SAT hearing for Punit Goenka's appeal against the Sebi order has been postponed to September 27
The Securities and Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has asked Sebi if it would be able to wrap up the inquiry against Zee Entertainment Enterprises MD and CEO Punit Goenka and his father Subhash Chandra in eight months or would it require more time, media networks have reported.
The SAT hearing for Goenka's appeal against the Sebi order has been postponed to September 27.
As per reports, Sebi had earlier said that it would complete the inquiry in a span of eight months.
On September 8, SAT refused to give interim relief to Goenka in a plea filed by him against a SEBI order that bars him from holding key managerial positions in Zee group firms and the merged Zee-Sony entity.
Goenka had earlier on August 26 moved SAT against the SEBI order.
70% DNPA members block OpenAI’s access to their websites
India’s top digital news publishers gear up to safeguard their intellectual property
By Kanchan Srivastava | Sep 13, 2023 8:44 AM | 4 min read
Days after India’s leading media conglomerates – Times Group, HT Group, DB Corp and The Hindu – blocked ChatGPT web crawler’s access to their websites, more news publishers have joined the bandwagon to resist the OpenAI’s attempt to use their unlicensed content.
The fresh list includes ABP group, Dainik Jagran, Amar Ujala, The Indian Express group, Eenadu and India TV. Sources in these companies confirmed the move.
Over 70 per cent of Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) members have already restricted access to Microsoft-backed OpenAI, publishers told e4m.
Some publishers like Network18 group and Lokmat Group are yet to take a call on the matter though.
DNPA represents India’s leading news publishers such as India Today Group, HT Group, Times Group, DB Corp, Dainik Jagran, Amar Ujala, Hindustan Times, Zee Media, ABP Network, Lokmat, NDTV, New Indian Express, Mathrubhumi, Hindu, and Network18.
exchange4media broke the news last week about how leading Indian publishers have started blocking OpenAI’s web crawler.
When asked about the development, DNPA’s Secretary General Sujata Gupta said, "Many of our members have taken action to block web crawlers and are currently in the process of updating their terms and conditions."
Global media houses like the New York Times, The Guardian, CNN and Reuters have already blocked OpenAI’s access to their online offerings. NY Times has additionally threatened to file a lawsuit against OpenAI training its Generative AI tool on copyrighted articles published by the paper.
OpenAI, which does not disclose the data that helped build the model behind ChatGPT, announced on August 8 that it will enable website operators to block its web crawler from accessing their content, although the move does not allow material to be removed from existing training datasets.
'Wish to serve the public for free, but...'
ChatGPT is based on the Large Language Model (LLM) which is trained on vast numbers of documents taken from the internet: news articles, authored essays, technical reports, blogs, social media posts among others.
Apart from MS-backed OpenAi, other tech firms like Meta and Google are also developing their own generative AI tools based on LLM.
“We wish to serve the public for free, but our content is not available for free to enterprises who content and then make money without any attribution. Publishers invest huge money to produce the content including procuring the technology and paying salaries to journalists among others to bring reports from the ground. AI platforms are simply copying our content to develop their model and then making money through subscription-free. This is unfair,” the digital head of a top TV channel said.
While chatGPT’s primary version is available for free, ChatGPT Plus, a premium version which offers faster response times and priority access to new features and improvements, is available for $20/month for the public. Its API version for business has different pricing plans.
OpenAI, which rolled out ChatGPT in November 2022, is valued at $30 billion, according to international media reports.
Another news publisher alleged, “Years ago, Google built its business model similarly. We allowed them to do so as it helped us expand our reach and scale up the content at a global level. Google gradually became a global giant but it never shared a fair share of revenue with publishers.”
It is noteworthy that DNPA dragged Google to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) two years ago alleging that the tech giant was not giving them their due share of its advertising revenue, a charge that Google has always denied. The matter is still pending at the CCI.
Publishers also seek a review of the Copyright Infringement Act that was made in 1957.
“Apart from content piracy, these bots are causing a drop in referral traffic to news websites through Google Search because people prefer advanced AI-chatbots for their queries instead of Google Search which offers limited information and some news links,” alleges a publisher.
News or other websites earn revenue if users visit their sites and click on ads displayed on their web pages.
Coca-Cola & Disney Star strike Rs 160-crore sponsorship deal for Asia Cup, ICC World Cup
With the agreement, Coca-Cola now joins the ranks of Hindustan Unilever and Mahindra Auto as key sponsors for tournaments on Disney Star
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Sep 7, 2023 2:52 PM | 2 min read
Disney Star, the official broadcaster for the ongoing Asia Cup and the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, is believed to have sealed a sponsorship agreement of Rs 150-160 crore with FMCG giant Coca-Cola.
The beverages major is already the exclusive non-alcoholic beverage partner of the ICC for the upcoming Cricket World Cup. With this deal, Coca-Cola now joins the ranks of Hindustan Unilever and Mahindra Auto as key sponsors for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and Asia Cup on Disney Star.
“With the upcoming festive season on the horizon, it presents an exciting opportunity for a beverage brand like Coca-Cola seeking to be an integral part of the nationwide celebrations in millions of households,” said a senior industry source.
When contacted for confirmation, Disney Star refused to comment.
The second round of the Asia Cup 2023 is set to kick off on September 10th with the finals on September 17th. The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is scheduled to run from October 5th to November 19th, making it a big cricketing season for the country.
Earlier speaking at e4m’s digital conference TechManch, Arnab Roy, Vice President- Marketing, Coca-Cola India & SouthWest Asia, claimed that they are going to bring not only TVCs but also a lot of other tiny IPs into the mix to reach their large audience across India. He noted that on TV, live sports will continue to be very important.
Roy also spoke about the huge reach the ICC World Cup has across the globe and how brands can make the most of it since it is happening in India this year.
"ICC World Cup is the world's second-largest sporting event; you've got the FIFA World Cup and then you've got the ICC World Cup. Based on the brands that we have (all our mass brands), mass-reach platforms are very important. And nothing is bigger than this. But at the end of it, when you're activating these brands, you have to think about what your business objective is. Like, for us, if you take Coke, Thums Up or Sprite, we don't just need to be a part of a sponsorship, we want to be a part of the overall branding," he said.
Deccan Herald announces 'digital rebirth' with refreshed website design
The new site has a clean layout showcasing crisp content and contemporary functionality
By e4m Desk | Sep 6, 2023 3:08 PM | 2 min read
Deccan Herald (DH) celebrated its 75th anniversary with a digital rebirth. DH launched its refreshed website, presenting a clean layout, crisp content, and contemporary functionality.
Sitaraman Shankar, Editor of Deccan Herald & CEO of The Printers (Mysore), said: "We were very keen to give users something special and the team produced a design that combines the best of Print and Digital. Feedback has been great: Clearly, our top-notch journalism, commitment to speaking truth to power, and generating impact for the common man, have found an attractive digital home.”
The website maintains a national character while preserving the expertise that informs its coverage of Karnataka and Bengaluru. This redesign follows the newspaper's 2019 relaunch featuring a new masthead and tagline, the introduction of a mobile app three years ago, and the relaunch of the e-paper. The website introduces a wide array of offerings, including online-only opinion pieces, innovative storytelling formats such as web stories and news shots for quick consumption, dynamic live blogs providing a blow-by-blow account of unfolding news events, and high-quality video content. It offers e-advertisers improved ad placement to capture readers' attention, while ensuring a seamless non-disruptive reading experience for users, making it a compelling proposition.
The site's rejuvenated look is the result of meticulous work by their internal design team, including some of the country's finest designers. In an era where journalism often drowns in noise or sensationalism, Deccan Herald's new online presence radiates calm confidence. With 20 million unique users and 52 million page views, deccanherald.com remains a trusted destination for those seeking informed and insightful reporting. This transformation marks another significant milestone in Deccan Herald's journey.
Manipur clashes: FIR filed against members of Editors Guild
Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said the FIR was filed as some reports attempted to create more clashes in the state
By e4m Desk | Sep 5, 2023 10:03 AM | 1 min read
The Manipur government under Chief Minister N Biren Singh has filed an FIR against four members of the Editors Guild of India over a report about the ethnic clashes in the state, media networks have reported.
According to Singh, the FIR was filed as there were attempts to create more clashes in the state.
The government has also shared instances of what it claimed were not facts along with an error in a photo caption, which the Guild has accepted.
As per a media report, the EGI has also got a complaint from the Army saying some instances hint that the Manipur media could be "arousing passion".
2nd edition of Samachar4Media's 'Media Samvad' 2023 & Awards today
The summit and awards will be held at India International Centre, New Delhi
By e4m Desk | Sep 1, 2023 8:29 AM | 2 min read
Samachar4Media is set to host the second edition of its media summit 'Media Samvad' 2023 at India International Centre, New Delhi, today.
The theme of the summit is 'Media in the Changing Scenario: Challenges and Opportunities'. It is set to be a gathering of the stalwarts associated with television, print and digital media. They will also share their views on the future of media.
The summit will be followed by awards where s4m will recognise the top 40 journalists under the age of 40 in Hindi journalism.
The Chief Guest for the awards night will be Sh Harivansh Narayan Singh, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha.
Some of the eminent speakers at the summit include: Shashi Shekhar, Editor-in-Chief, Hindustan, Karthikeya Sharma, Rajya Sabha MP and Founder, ITV Network, Alok Mehta (Padmashree), Editorial Director, ITV Network, Anuradha Prasad, Editor-in-Chief 'News 24' and Chairperson BAG Films and Media, Jagdish Chandra, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, ‘Bharat24’, Milind Khandekar, Managing Editor, Tak Channels, India Today Group, Supriya Prasad, News Director, Aaj Tak, Good News Today and India Today, Upendra Rai, CMD and Editor-in-Chief, Bharat Express News Network, and Bhupendra Choubey, Senior Journalist.
Vinod Agnihotri, Consulting Editor, Amar Ujala, Sumit Awasthi, Consulting Editor, NDTV India, Rana Yashwant, Managing Editor, India News, Shamsher Singh, Editor-in-Chief, India Daily Live, Prof. K.G. Suresh, Vice Chancellor, Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communications, Amitabh Agnihotri, Consulting Editor, TV9 Uttar Pradesh-Uttarakhand, Richa Anirudh, Senior Journalist, Lakshmi Prasad Pant, Editor, Dainik Bhaskar, Jayanti Ranganathan, Senior Features Editor, Hindustan, Vishnu Tripathi, Executive Editor, Dainik Jagran, Vinita Yadav, Founder, News Nasha, Richa Jain Kalra, Founder, Good News, Ajay Kumar, Senior Journalist, Pradeep Bhandari, Senior Journalist, Founder 'Jan Ki Baat', Ashok Srivastava, Senior Journalist, DD News, Deepak Chaurasia, Consulting Editor, Zee News, Arun Anand, Senior Journalist, Anand Narasimhan, Managing Editor (Special Projects) and Senior Anchor, CNN-News18 and Pankaj Sharma, Senior Journalist among others.
Protest outside Sachin’s house over association with fantasy game
The protest was organised by a political faction
By e4m Desk | Aug 31, 2023 1:40 PM | 1 min read
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar saw protests outside his house in Bandra, Mumbai, on Thursday over his past association with PayTM First Games.
The protest was organised by a political faction who have also threatened to go to the courts against the cricketer.
First Games announced Tendulkar as their brand ambassador in 2020. According to sources, Tendulkar was no longer associated with the brand.
With inputs from Tanzila Shaikh
'Brand Surge is an idea that uplifts the big dreams of small businesses'
Jignesh Kenia, President & Head, Corporate Strategy and Digital Transformation at, Times Network, sheds light on the network's innovative initiative for the start-up ecosystem
By e4m Desk | Aug 29, 2023 11:20 AM | 6 min read
In an ever-evolving media landscape, Times Network emerges at the forefront of change with Brand Surge, an innovative initiative tailored for the start-up ecosystem. Jignesh Kenia, President & Head, Corporate Strategy and Digital Transformation at Times Network, talks about the thought behind Brand Surge and the vast potential it holds. As the first Indian TV network to pioneer such an offering, the emphasis is on rendering the advertising space accessible and efficient, irrespective of a start-up’s stage or budget. Kenia tells us that Brand Surge is not just an advertising solution, but a partnership in a start-up’s growth story. Edited excerpts from the interview:
What was the inspiration behind launching Brand Surge?
A. Times Network believes that big dreams should not be the preserve of big brands alone. As a media network that reaches out to India's decision makers and influencers, it's our duty to catalyze this change. This idea, that even small brands should aim for a larger market share, has been the overarching thought behind Brand Surge. The next level of growth for the country is going to be driven by these start-ups. Unfortunately, over the past year, there has been a funding winter which has slowed down funding, hampering the growth of several start-ups. That is where we want to make an impact in this ecosystem and help the start-ups grow, advertise on TV, create awareness, build their brands, and meet their business objectives.
Can you explain the unique value proposition of Brand Surge, especially when compared to traditional advertising methods?
A. Traditionally, the advertising on TV has been through 10 to 30 seconds of TV commercials (TVC). Most early stage start-ups do not have a TVC making it difficult for them to advertise through the traditional means. And the cost of preparing a TVC is quite exorbitant. So, we had to think about solutions where they can advertise without a TVC, and that’s where we designed innovative impact inventory to help them advertise.
What are the various advertising options available under Brand Surge, and how can start-ups determine the best fit for their brand?
A. As I mentioned above, it is a non-TVC format, which means that they can advertise without any creative video. They can opt for L bands, Aston bands to convey their messaging as well as their brand. Secondly, to meet their objectives, we can offer them content integration including integrations on shows like Start-up central. In addition, we work with brands to design innovative impact inventory that best suits their needs.
With services starting from as low as Rs. 1 lakh, how do you ensure affordability while guaranteeing a wide reach?
A. If the startups opted for normal advertising, it would have cost them anywhere between Rs 5-10 lakh. However, through Brand Surge, we offer startups highly discounted packages making it affordable for them. We offer them different channels depending on their messaging, target audience, and business objectives.
Given the potential reach of up to 25 crore viewers, can you talk about the success stories you've witnessed or anticipate seeing with this initiative?
A. It has been about three weeks since we launched Brand Surge. The early response has been pretty encouraging. In a short span of time, we are in conversations with more than 100 start-ups who are at different stages in their business, product, and funding journey. Many D2C companies find English Movies and Entertainment channels suited for their products and audiences whereas certain SaaS players are interested in Times Now, aiming to reach out to decision-makers. The concern that start-ups have is the perception that advertising on TV is expensive. Typically, start-ups lean towards digital performance marketing where the focus is mainly on conversions, shifting TV advertising to a later stage. But during the funding winter, brands realized that while chasing conversions, they overlooked building a brand or brand loyalty. Now, with Brand Surge, they see the potential in TV to help them establish their brand, build credibility, and create a long-term impact beyond mere conversions.
Why do you think it’s essential for start-ups to consider TV advertising in today's digital age?
A. TV has its unique offering today, as even now, the majority of India watches TV. While digital penetration is increasing, it hasn't reached the last mile yet. So, why should start-ups miss out on the wide reach TV offers? They should definitely consider TV as an advertising medium. The perception that it's expensive holds them back, but Brand Surge aims to change that mindset, showcasing what TV offers in terms of reaching a wider audience across the country.
What kind of support and guidance can start-ups expect from the Brand Surge team post advertising?
A. At the onset of their journey, we work closely with brands to decide the kind of messaging they wish to send out. We understand their advertising motives, and their current business objectives. Then we assist in defining their target audience to achieve those business objectives. We then align their needs with our offerings, be it general news, business news, or English entertainment, taking into consideration sub-groups like Hindi or English, music, or movies. As part of this initiative, we are also partnering with venture capital funds, angel networks, incubators, and accelerators. If any of the start-ups are looking to raise funds or want to be incubated, we facilitate introductions with these entities. Lastly, as they progress in their journey, we offer them advanced brand solutions to further their television advertising. Our commitment is to guide and support them throughout their brand journey.
As the first Indian TV network to offer such a program, what challenges did Times Network face in conceptualizing and implementing Brand Surge?
A. Firstly, we had to debunk the myth that TV advertising is expensive. We then had to determine how to communicate the idea that even early-stage start-ups could afford to advertise on TV. That's how we developed the concept of advertising on TV for Rs 1 Lakh. The next challenge was understanding how they could advertise on TV in the absence of a TV commercial. So, we brainstormed on ways they could advertise even without a TVC. Finally, our approach on sales had to be different. Interacting with start-ups is unique. We needed professionals who understood the start-up landscape, their business objectives and could customize effective solutions accordingly.
What advice would you give to start-ups looking to make the most out of their association with Brand Surge?
A. Firstly, we educate them. We help them grasp the core objectives of TV advertising. Then, we assist in defining their target audience and selecting the right platform. We present a mix of Surge offerings and guide them in choosing the best packages and platforms. Lastly, we want their relationship with TV advertising to evolve and not end with Brand Surge, we want them to make an entry and see how they can climb up the value chain on TV advertising as and when they grow and have investments to make on television. We guide them through the entire journey, from the initial pitch to exploring more advanced advertising options as they grow.
