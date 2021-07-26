Wavemaker India wins media duties for Paragon

Wavemaker India has won the media mandate for Paragon Footwear, an established Indian footwear brand in India. The mandate comprises traditional media and content including social creative and digital. The account will be handled out of Bengaluru office of Wavemaker.

Wavemaker India won the account post multi-agency pitch.

Speaking on the association, Navin Thomas, Executive VP Sales & Marketing, Paragon said, “We are happy to partner with Wavemaker as our media agency. Their strong hold on media landscape clubbed with in-depth understanding of consumers dynamics is impressive. We believe the team at Wavemaker will surely help us in our journey to establish ourselves as the leading footwear brand within the young consumers too. Their volume of work in creating successful brands say it all.”

Commenting on the win, Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker said, “We are absolutely thrilled to work with a trusted brand like Paragon. Paragon has been a household name for generations in India. Their consumer focused approach, adapting to sustainable and bio-degradable ways to create environment friendly products is a huge testament to their dedication. With our AI powered platforms, we are certain to drive great efficiencies and help Paragon make a mark as a preferred brand in this changing consumer dynamics.”

“It's an honour to work with Navin and team on a brand like Paragon. The brand is at the cusp of defining its next wave of growth and an opportunity to be part of that is always exciting”, said Kishan Kumar Shyamalan, Chief Growth Officer, Wavemaker India.

