Walt Disney’s Q3 revenue up by 4%; revenue from linear networks down 7%
Disney+ Hotstar subs went down this quarter as the company adjusted the product from one centred on IPL to one balanced with other offerings, said financial chief Kevin Lansberry
Walt Disney has reported a revenue increase of 4% at $ 22.3 billion for the third quarter ended July 1, 2023, up from $ 21.5 billion in the corresponding quarter last year.
The company’s Q3 diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations was at a loss of $ 0.25 compared to income of $0.77 in the prior-year quarter.
The company reported that the revenue from linear networks came down by 7% to $6.7 billion from $7.1 billion in the last fiscal and the operating income decreased by 23% to $1.9 billion.
However, revenue from Direct-to-Consumer Content Sales/Licensing and Other went up by 9% to $5.5 billion from $5 billion.
Disney+ Hotstar paid subscribers in Q3 ended July 1, 2023 stood at 40.4 million, down from 58.4 million in the corresponding quarter last year. The average monthly revenue per paid subscriber for Disney+ Hotstar stood at $0.59 in Q3 2023 while it was $1.20 in the same quarter last fiscal.
Domestic Channels revenues for the quarter decreased by 4% to $5.5 billion, and operating income decreased by 14% to $1.8 billion. The decrease in operating income was due to lower results at both Broadcasting and Cable, the company said.
International Channels revenues for the quarter decreased by 20% to $1.2 billion, and operating income decreased to a loss of $87 million from income of $166 million.
“The decrease in operating results was primarily due to lower advertising revenue and, to a lesser extent, an unfavorable foreign exchange impact. The decrease in advertising revenue was due to lower rates attributable to Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket programming,” the company said.
During the investors’ call, Bob Iger, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company, said, “Our results this quarter are reflective of what we’ve accomplished through the unprecedented transformation we’re undertaking at Disney to restructure the company, improve efficiencies, and restore creativity to the center of our business.”
He said, “In the eight months since my return, these important changes are creating a more cost-effective, coordinated, and streamlined approach to our operations that has put us on track to exceed our initial goal of $5.5 billion in savings as well as improved our direct-to-consumer operating income by roughly $1 billion in just three quarters. While there is still more to do, I’m incredibly confident in Disney’s long-term trajectory because of the work we’ve done, the team we now have in place, and because of Disney’s core foundation of creative excellence and popular brands and franchises.”
In segment revenues, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution came down by 1 % from $14,110 million to $ 14,004 million in the third quarter while Disney Parks, Experiences and Products saw an increase of 13% from $7,394 million in the last fiscal to $8.326 million in the current fiscal’s Q3.
Iger said that three businesses of Disney which will drive the greatest growth in value creation over the next five years are its film studios, parks businesses and streaming.
He said that Walt Disney World is still performing well above pre-COVID levels with 21% higher revenue and 29% higher operating income compared to fiscal 2019.
He announced that 3.3 million subscribers have signed up to the ad-supported Disney+ option at the end of Q3.
He also said that soon details regarding the upcoming streaming price increases will be announced.
Disney is also exploring ways to address account sharing and the best options for paying subscribers to share their accounts with friends and families.
“Later this year, we will begin to update our subscriber agreement with additional terms on our sharing policies. And we will roll out tactics to drive monetization some time in 2024,” Iger said.
The company said that ratings continue to increase on the ESPN main linear channel, even as cord-cutting has accelerated.
Talking about the announcement that ESPN has entered into an exclusive licensing arrangement with Penn Entertainment to further expand the ESPN brand into the growing sports marketplace, Iger said that this licensing deal will offer a compelling new experience for sports fans that will enhance consumer engagement.
“We're excited to offer this to the many fans who have long been asking for it. Overall, we're considering potential strategic partnerships for ESPN looking at distribution, technology, marketing, and content opportunities where we retain control of ESPN. We receive notable interest from many different entities and we look forward to sharing more details at a later date when we are further along in this,” he said.
“In closing, I returned to Disney in November, and I have agreed to stay on longer because there's more to accomplish before our transformation is complete. And because I want to ensure a successful transition from my successor….
“I'm overwhelmingly bullish about the Disney future in the beginning of the call. The work we have done over the 8 months is the core foundation of excellence and franchises and because of the unrivalled talent we have at every level here at Disney,” he said.
Disney+ core subscribers grew by nearly 8 lakhs during the third quarter and its core ARPU increased by $0.11, driven by higher per-subscriber advertising revenue domestically and as well as price increases in certain international markets.
“Disney+ Hotstar subscribers declined this quarter as we adjusted our product from one centred around the IPL to one more balanced with other sports and entertainment offerings. I would also note that this business with its significantly lower ARPU compared to core Disney+ is not a material component of our overall B2C financial results,” said Kevin Lansberry, Interim Chief Financial Officer of Walt Disney.
Resolution process begins to revive UNI
The news agency has been going through financial distress and the resolution process aims to turn its fortunes for the better
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 12:14 AM | 3 min read
In a significant development in the revival process of United News of India (UNI) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), the Resolution Professional appointed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has invited Expression of Interest (EOI) from potential investors.
It must be mentioned that in May this year, the NCLT initiated Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of the 62-year-old company, one of the oldest and most credible news agencies in the country, and appointed Pooja Bahry, a veteran in the insolvency matters, as the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP).
UNI has been going through financial distress for over a decade and the Resolution Process aims to turn its fortunes for the better.
Founded in 1961, UNI is a Multilingual Agency that provides News in 3 languages - English, Hindi and Urdu - along with Photos to over 460 subscribers, which include Media organisations, Government Departments and political parties, across the country.
As required under the IBC, Bahry issued a public notice on Saturday (Aug 5), inviting Expression of Interest from the "prospective resolution applicants, who fulfil such criteria as may be laid down by him (her) with the approval of Committee of Creditors, having regard to the complexity and scale of operations of the business of the Corporate Debtor and such other conditions as may be specified by the Board".
As per the notice, available on UNI English and UNIVarta websites and published in various Newspapers across the country, the window for receipt of applications is open till August 31, 2023.
It says Resolution applicants can approach the company's Resolution Professional with Resolution Plans if they (singly, jointly or in consortium) have "the necessary expertise in running an industry/business/turnaround of stressed assets etc".
An application can be made by Private/Public Ltd Company, LLP, Body Corporate, PSUs, or Individual Investor, whether incorporated in India or outside India, with a minimum net worth of Rs 350 crore or having an annual turnover of Rs 700 crore.
A Resolution Applicant can also be a Financial Institution (FI)/Fund/Private Equity (PE) Investor/any other similar entity with minimum Assets Under Management (AUM) or Funds Deployed or Committed Funds available for investment of Rs 500 crore as on March 31, 2023.
Other criteria and conditions are also enlisted in the detailed notice.
Speaking to e4m, Bahry said, “We are genuinely hopeful that the CIRP process will be fruitfully completed and the company would again become a successful organisation and an appropriate, viable and feasible Resolution Plan will be received for UNI, which has an astounding brand value. It is a golden opportunity for prospective Resolution Applicants who genuinely have the capability to Resolve and Revive this company, which is still a very big and established brand with a wide network in the country.”
NewsClick is a dangerous global web of Chinese propaganda: Anurag Thakur
The Union Minister was responding to a recent New York Times report which claimed that the media portal was pushing China’s agenda
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 3:32 PM | 2 min read
A day after an explosive New York Times (NYT) report claimed that media portal Newsclick, financed by tech mogul Neville Roy Singham, was pushing China’s agenda, there was a huge uproar in the Parliament today.
The NYT report has also accused the Congress of defending Newsclick during an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate in 2021 into its funding.
Union information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur led the charge attacking the Congress for rushing to the defence of NewsClick when the BJP had clearly revealed its pro China tilt.
“Even newspapers like ‘The New York Times’ are now admitting that Neville Roy Singham and his NewsClick are dangerous tools of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and promoting China’s political agenda across the world. Much before NYT, India has long been telling the world that NewsClick is a dangerous global web of Chinese propaganda. Supported by like-minded forces, Neville has been furthering a dubious anti-India agenda,” Thakur said.
He said way back in the year 2021, when India’s law enforcement agencies initiated an inquiry against NewsClick based on strong evidence of money laundering, the Congress and the entire Left-Liberal ecosystem came to defend it.
In July 2021, the Enforcement Directorate had raided NewsClick’s office and residences of its editors in connection with an alleged case of money laundering. In a statement, the news portal had said, “If the ED and the government are truthful and follow the course of law, no wrongdoing will be found and this unfortunate event will be closed. Newsclick has nothing to hide".
Affle India rev growth stayed strong in Q1 despite volatile ad environment: Elara Capital
Affle India reported revenue of Rs 4,066 million in Q1FY24, a growth of 14.3% QoQ & 17.0% YoY
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 11:37 AM | 4 min read
Elara Capital, in its analysis of global technology company Affle, said that it's India revenue growth continued to remain strong with growth of 19% YoY (22% YoY average growth in the last 3 quarters) despite of volatile ad environment. Contributions are expected from developed markets to increase sequentially in this quarter due to the acquisition of YouAppi and the realignment of market strategy and changes made by the promoter. Here is the complete statement:Affle reported revenue growth of 17.0% YoY with organic revenue growth of 4.3% YoY. The total revenue growth is expected to be higher in the coming quarters since only 2 months of YouAppi’s financials were included in Q1. India revenue growth continued to remain strong with growth of 19% YoY (22% YoY average growth in the last 3 quarters) despite of volatile ad environment; the international business grew 16.1% YoY, largely due to the acquisition of YouAppi and continued momentum in the emerging market. The organic revenue of the international markets declined 2.1% YoY but grew 2.2% QoQ.
We expect the contribution from developed markets to increase sequentially in this quarter due to 1) acquisition of YouAppi and 2) realignment of market strategy and changes made by the promoter. There has been a negative impact of ~140bps in the EBITDA margin due to consolidation of YouAppi’s financials (YouAppi has an EBITDA margin of ~8%), excluding which the margin grew 85bp YoY. Affle’s business continues to remain resilient due to its conversion and ROI linked strategy.Highlights
- Affle India reported revenue of INR 4,066mn in Q1FY24, a growth of 14.3% QoQ & 17.0% YoY. The revenue growth was broad-based coming from both CPCU business and non-CPCU business, across India & International markets.
- In Q1FY24, revenue from India stood at INR 1,249mn (30.7% of revenue, up 19.0% YoY) and international revenue stood at INR 2,815mn (69.3% of revenue, up 16.1% YoY). India growth was broad-based coming across top industry verticals and CPCU business continued to witness strong market traction whereas International business increased due to robust growth in emerging markets, continued on-ground efforts & realigned market strategy for developed markets, combined with the acquisition of YouAppi.
- For the quarter, enterprise platform revenue stood at INR 24mn (0.6% of revenue, up 0.3% YoY) whereas consumer platform revenue stood at INR 4,041mn (99.4% of revenue, up 17.1% YoY).
- EBITDA for the quarter stood at INR 781mn, up 13.2% QoQ & 13.8% YoY led by revenue growth partially offset by increase in data & inventory cost (up 14.8% QoQ & 12.9% YoY), increase in employee cost (up 13.9% QoQ & 30.3% YoY) and increase in other expenses (up 13.6% QoQ & 52.0% YoY). Although data & inventory cost as % of revenue decreased 222 bp YoY (61.1% of revenue in Q1FY24 vs 63.3% in Q1FY23). EBITDA margin stood at 19.2%, down 18 bp QoQ & 55 bp YoY mainly due to lower EBITDA margin of YouAppi.
- PAT for the quarter stood at INR 662mn, up 6.1% QoQ & 20.3% YoY led by revenue growth, increase in other income (up 31.3% YoY) and decrease in income tax (down 56.6% YoY) partially offset by increase in D&A cost (up 55.2% YoY) and increase in finance cost (up 58.0% YoY).
- Converted users in the CPCU business stood at 68.7mn (up 11.0% YoY) during the quarter. CPCU rate stood at INR 55 (up 5.6% YoY).Exhibit 1: Quarterly financials of Affle
(INR mn) Q1FY24 Elara E Diff (%) Q4FY23 QoQ(%) Q1FY23 YoY(%) Revenue 4,066 3,730 9.0 3,558 14.3 3,475 17.0 EBITDA 781 699 11.7 690 13.2 687 13.8 Pre-Tax Profit 701 708 -1.0 699 0.3 647 8.3 Net Profit 662 623 6.3 624 6.1 550 20.3 EPS (Rs) 5.0 5 6.3 4.7 6.1 4.1 20.3 Margins (%) EBITDA Margin 19.2 18.7 19.4 19.8 Net Margin 16.3 16.7 17.5 15.8 Source: Company, Elara Securities Research
ISA constitutes panel to define cross-media measurement
The committee is headed by Jasnoor Sibia, Brand Director, Media Operations, Proctor & Gamble
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 4, 2023 8:15 AM | 3 min read
Cross-Screen Measurement, a contentious issue that has been hurting marketers for a long time, may see the light of day by next year.
Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA), which has been mulling the issue for a long time, has now constituted an internal committee which will develop unified measurement standards for both TV and digital platforms, the advertiser's body announced Wednesday in Mumbai.
The committee is headed by Jasnoor Sibia, Brand Director, Media Operations, Proctor and Gamble.
The panel is likely to reach out to all stakeholders, including BARC, Google, Meta and others to come up with a unified measurement formula for ad viewability on mobile, TV and computers as soon as possible. “The move aims to enhance advertisers' ability to gauge their campaigns' success across various media channels,” the ISA noted.
It is noteworthy that ISA on Wednesday released a media charter and a “model agency agreement” that lists out a bunch of strict clauses to seek transparency from agencies. The agreement includes several contentious clauses such as the “right to audit” full agency turnover, including their entities and vendors and a fair share in agency rebates that has rattled the media agencies to the core.
e4m was the first to report on the inside details of the model contract that has the potential to impact the entire advertising ecosystem, especially the digital advertising
The development is significant considering the fact that India’s advertising spend touches rupees one lakh crore half of which goes into digital media.
“Advertisers’ demand for cross-media audience measurement is at an all-time high. Nowhere in the world, there is a unified system that can measure both digital and TV videos combined. In the absence of comparable data, marketers squander a huge chunk of advertising money every year”, experts say.
However, advertisers globally are working hard towards it. The Incorporated Society of British Advertisers (ISBA), for instance, rolled out a trial launch phase of the cross-media measurement platform Origin about two years ago which is being updated and a fourth version was launched in June.
With the proliferation of multi-platform and cross-media content consumption, there is a dire need for third-party measurement metrics for viewership, says an advertiser, adding, “At present, the industry has an incomplete understanding of how audiences engage with cross-media content. Fragmented metrics across various channels make it difficult to track user behaviour and performance across different platforms. The absence of a unified system leads to inconsistency in measuring the effectiveness of an ad campaign.”
Data indicate, the more touchpoints, the greater the ROI.
NCLAT defers IDBI Bank plea hearing in ZEE case
The matter will now be heard on August 17
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 10:40 AM | 1 min read
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has deferred the hearing of IDBI Bank's plea, challenging the order passed by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that has rejected its appeal to initiate insolvency against ZEE Entertainment.
The matter will now be taken up on August 17.
NCLT's order said that ZEEL was the corporate guarantor for the load taken by Siti Networks. However, the default was committed during the timeline specified under section 10A of the IBC.
IDBI Bank in March 2021 invoked the guarantee provided by ZEEL asking for a payment of Rs 61.97 crore along with interest from February 2021.
IDBI Bank approaches NCLAT after NCLT rejects plea against ZEE
The hearing has been listed for today
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 2, 2023 2:58 PM | 1 min read
The IDBI Bank has reportedly moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against Zee, challenging the order passed by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which rejected its plea to initiate insolvency against the media company.
The petition for the same has been listed for hearing today before a bench comprising Justice Ashok Bhushan and Member Barun Mitra.
Zeel informed in a regulatory filing that an appeal has been filed by IDBI Bank Limited before the NCLAT, Delhi, challenging the order passed by the NCLT dated May 19, 2023.
NCLT's order said that ZEEL was the corporate guarantor for the load taken by Siti Networks. However, the default was committed during the timeline specified under section 10A of the IBC.
According to section 10A, no application for corporate insolvency resolution process can be filed against any debtor by any financial and operational creditor for any default arising on or after March 25, 2020, for a one-year period.
The provision was inserted by the government in IBC to aid companies after the resumption of economic activities post-lockdown.
