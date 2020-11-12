Voot Kids urges children to 'unmute' themselves in new campaign

Voot Kids, with its new campaign #UnmutetheKids, calls for kids across the country to openly express themselves and share their views on what’s happening around them all these months, #Unmutethekids is to set to bring these big, small voices center stage.

Kickstarting the campaign, Voot Kids is set to introduce a series of lighthearted and endearing brand films that speak through the lens of a child. Embracing innocence and honesty amidst the new normal, each film is thoughtfully created to capture moments in a child’s life reflecting at times their reality and at times, their parents’. The philosophy of unmuting kids, empowering them, bringing their stories forward and infusing masti mein acchai in their lives, will be continued through the year with various initiatives that reflect the thought. This Children’s Day is going to be the start of a year, that’s all about Kids.

The story: The first adorable brand film observes a kid standing with a placard that says, ‘Aryan’s Bhook Hartal’ as he revolts against the ‘paani wali daal’ cooked by his father, sharing the message of ‘Ab Hum Bolenge’. Continuing with the message, the second film, again through the eyes of a little girl, who has been confined in her home, rebels against the locked parks and playgrounds. Adjusting to the new normal of work from home, the third brand film showcases a little boy who is stopped from making noise in the house while his mother is on an important work video call. With a purpose in his eyes, the little boy is determined to now expose his mother’s secrets, highlighting the message of Ab Hum Bolenge. Further in the fourth film, making an unpleasant face after being told to drink a kaadha, the kid amplifies the message of Ab Hum Bolenge.

Speaking on the campaign, Vigyeta Agrawal, Head - Marketing at Viacom18 Digital Ventures said, “This year has been full of disruption for the kids and we wanted to give them an outlet to voice their side of the story. #UnmutetheKids is our endeavour to bring this conversation mainstream and we will keep building momentum on this, throughout the year via multiple initiatives.”

With the #UnmutetheKids campaign, Voot Kids aims to give voice to the young kids by encouraging parents to tweet or send videos or pictures of the things their kids say, while living through this new normal. The campaign will be amplified through a 360-degree campaign including TV, YouTube, FB, IG and TW, along with high impact influencers-led communication that makes a clarion call to #UnmutetheKids.