Veteran journalist Vinod Dua is no more

Veteran journalist Vinod Dua passed away on Saturday. Dua had reported health concerns after he recovered from Covid-19.

Taking to social media, his daughter Mallika Dua wrote: "Our irreverent, fearless and extraordinary father, Vinod Dua has passed away. He lived an inimitable life, rising from the refugee colonies of Delhi to the peak of journalistic excellence for over 42 years, always, always speaking truth to power. He is now with our mom, his beloved wife Chinna in heaven where they will continue to sing, cook, travel and drive each other up the wall."

On 29th November, on the same platform, she stated that her father's health condition was 'beyond critical.'

He was unable to come to terms with losing the light of his life, his wife Padmavati 'Chinna' Dua, who passed away in June this year due to Covid-19. Since then, the health condition of the 67-year old journalist had been on a decline.

Dua is survived by two daughters, Bakul Dua - a clinical psychologist, and Mallika Dua - a comic actor and influencer.

