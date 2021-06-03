Relief for Vinod Dua as SC quashes sedition charges

However, the proposal to set up a committee to probe complaints against journalists was turned down

Updated: Jun 3, 2021 2:20 PM
Vinod Dua

Vinod Dua has been granted relief by the Supreme Court after the senior journalist was booked for sedition in May last year.

In its verdict, the apex court upheld that every journalist is entitled to protection.

A BJP leader Shyam from Himachal Pradesh had filed an FIR against Dua over his comments on PM Narendra Modi in a YouTube video.

In its judgement, the SC said: "Every journalist is entitled to the protection under the Kedar Nath Singh judgment(which defined the ambit of offence of sedition under Section 124A."

However, the bench comprising Justices UU Lalit and Vineet Saran declined the proposal to set up a committee to review complaints against journalists. They turned down Dua's request to quash any FIR against media personnel with 10 years of experience unless it is cleared by the committee

