Veteran journalist Vinod Dua's condition ‘beyond critical’

Mallika Dua, daughter of the veteran journalist, took to Instagram and stated that her father's health condition was 'beyond critical'

Veteran journalist Vinod Dua health condition is 'critical' following which has been taken to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital in Gurugram. The news was announced by his daughter, actor-comic Mallika Dua. On Monday, she took to Instagram and mentioned in her story that her father's health condition deteriorated further and is now 'beyond critical'.

"My Papaji is beyond critical in the ICU. His health had been deteriorating rapidly since April. He also is unable to come to terms with losing the light of his life. He has lived an extraordinary life and given us the same. He deserves no pain. He is immensely loved and revered and I request you all to pray that he experiences as little pain as possible," Mallika Dua wrote.

Dua, the 67-year-old journalist, is a renowned face in broadcast Hindi journalism with stints in Doordarshan and NDTV. He lost his wife Padmavati 'Chinna' Dua, a radiologist by profession, this year in June after a prolonged battle with COVID-19.

According to reports, Dua and his wife were hospitalised in Gurugram when the second wave of coronavirus was at its peak this year. Since then, the health condition of the veteran journalist has been on a decline and he has been in and out of hospitals.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)