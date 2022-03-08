Licious ropes in Mallika Dua, Patralekhaa & Nidhi Singh for Women’s Day campaign

Licious has roped in three women influencers for its Women’s Day celebrations. The brand Licious has collaborated with stand-up comic Mallika Dua, actor Patralekhaa, and actor & artist Nidhi Singh, to create videos in which these uber talented women express their love for meat in their original, quirky style.

“Licious, has actively worked towards democratizing the kitchen by using a bevy of male protagonists in their brand communication. These men are seen cooking, entertaining guests, and engaging in light-hearted banter with family or even strangers. A decadent meat dish is nothing less than a celebration. It brings friends and family together to create unforgettable meals and memories. And in that endeavor, it is love for meat that takes the center-stage instead of gender-led biases or stereotypes!,” the brand said.

“This new set of films takes the core messaging of, for the love of meat, a notch higher. The videos portray Mallika, Patralekhaa, and Nidhi confess their unabashed love for meat by cooking up a storm using Licious’ ready-to-cook range sans any of the complications or stereotypes! The dishes are ready without the typical ‘toil’ in the kitchen, while the quality, taste, and indulgent experience stays uncompromised. The women also could not be bothered with being dainty or well-behaved around food the way society expects them to. They dig into the kebabs, chicken wings and tikkas delving deep into the magic of good food,” they added.

The films are a tribute to #BreakTheBias and enjoying scrumptious, meaty dishes.

