TV has been the backbone of brand-building for decades: Panel
At the e4m Pride Of Brands – North, a panel of experts discussed the all-pervasive power of TV even in the age of digital
The e4m Pride of India - North awards were preceded by a day filled with engaging sessions, featuring industry stalwarts from across media, brands and beyond. The first panel of the day, moderated by Amrutha Nair, Head - Entertainment Ad Sales & Strategy, Disney Star, featured Charu Malhotra, VP & Head of Marketing, Hindware Limited; Jaikishin Chhaproo, Head Media & PR, ITC; Samir Sethi, VP & Head of Brand Marketing, Policybazaar; Archana Agarwal, VP- Media, Airtel; and Priti Murthy, President, GroupM Nexus, around the topic of “Power of TV in building brands and successful Indian businesses.”
Nair began the discussion by sharing a personal anecdote. Like most Malayalis, she and her family love football, and on the occasion of the FIFA World Cup final, they all gathered at their home in Kerala to watch Argentina versus France. And while the usual debate and discussion around players, performances and predictions followed before and during the match, as a media professional, Nair was also interested in the ratings.
Replying to a question on how large companies like ITC, with multiple brands, can make the most of the big screen impact of television, Chhaproo said "If you look at how mass brands go on their media journey, they normally go with a media mix of TV, print and OH. Once a certain level of awareness is reached, the focus shifts to getting your message recall done on a regular basis. Television plays a big role in getting your message recalled, and does it in the most cost-efficient way."
He added that consumption patterns changed, that more people, especially younger cohorts, were moving away from linear TV towards streaming TV, and that live events and other marquee events were consumed on large screens, whether on streaming platforms or linear channels.
“As advertisers, it’s our job to grab eyeballs, through whatever medium. We’ve observed that the youth also has a shorter attention span, which explains why short videos are gaining in popularity. That being said no one can deny the large impact TV has had on creating brands,” said Chhaproo.
Nair went on to ask Sethi how digitally native brands like Policybazaar could harness the power of TV, to which he replied, “Apart from a digitally native brand, we also represent a segment which is quite under-penetrated and over the past few years we have been investing heavily in expanding knowledge of the category, and TV has played a massive role. You can’t do a category-building job to this scale without television. It is still the single largest reach medium in the country.”
Sethi added that TV had been seen, especially by traditional advertisers, as a long-term brand-building medium, noting, “On the other hand we’ve also seen TV as a great performance medium as well. Apart from a long-term brand-building medium, we’ve seen it give immediate returns through ROIs on marketing spends, and we can track visits to our websites as we air campaigns on TV and see their effectiveness.”
Agarwal wryly noted that while people have been saying TV is dying for the last 15 years, “If you want reach for any product launch or any new campaign, no other medium is as impactful as television. Within a couple of days of a campaign being launched, you would have reached 70-80% of your audience.”
"Both TV and digital go hand in hand. However, when we want to increase our upper funnel to drive our performance marketing, my marketing team comes to me and says 'please, please, please do TV because that's what causes largeness for the brand' and that's what gives them a blip in search volumes and lowering their cost per acquisition and in getting quality acquisitions. From my time at Airtel, and even previously at P&G, TV has been critical for the brands,” she said while adding that different brands obviously use TV in different ways, whichever best suit their targets and needs.
Speaking more specifically about her category, the buildings material segment, Malhotra said that up till a couple of decades ago it was more of a commodities-driven industry. “Now it is a sector dwelled by established Indian players and some international ones. It's a category which doesn't want to follow a generic code of communication but wants to build brands. Is aimed at well-travelled, well-read consumers who have travelled around the world and want to have those brands and products they've seen abroad. This is of course the bath space industry, which was ignored till a couple of decades ago and now perhaps has the biggest flaunt value in houses. If you have guests coming over, the first thing you see is that your bathroom is clean and well decked.”
“And for Hindware, which is a trusted company and has built its brand over decades, TV has been the backbone of that brand building. People have grown up around Hindware, and TV has been vital as it allows us, and so many other brands, to do the kind of storytelling that helps build that brand in the long run,” added Malhotra.
Nair noted the importance of consumers’ mental availability in a cluttered media environment and asked Murthy, who has had a prolific career in building a wide range of brands, an interesting question, “Linear TV’s singular role is to provide entertainment. We create content, put it up, and expect nothing except for consumers to tune in and watch it. Meanwhile, mobile devices are clearly goal-oriented, from making calls to reading and sending messages to buying products online, besides consuming entertainment. In that context, what is the power of collective audiences on television in driving mental availability or attention for brands? What are the advantages to advertising on TV?”
Murthy observed, “I think a lot of the answers lay in what the others spoke earlier. Each of these brand custodians has spoken about how linear TV has given them returns. Interestingly, there have been several studies on screen size globally, and there are players talking about attention deficit versus attention planning now so there has been a whole shift in that matrix. Where do you get more attention on a media buy or media plan, and whether it’s on a large screen or a handheld device? I think they will both co-exist as they complement each other and bring value. However, I think the value TV brings is far more intense and has a long-term impact, as compared to a handheld device.”
“That’s from a brand perspective. From a consumer’s perspective, which I always think of first, it’s different. Younger people are especially addicted to their handsets and use them to watch all their OTT content, etc. But an 18-19-year-old is watching content on their device, not so much out of choice, but because they don’t have a TV screen for themselves, and it is being hogged by other family members. So the evolution of linear TV will happen based on the impact it will have on the consumer. An 18-19 year old will be addicted to their handset for now but as they get access to their own TVs, the consumption pattern will change, and hence the brand impact will change,” she added.
The panel went on to discuss how “big screen” viewing experience brings families together and builds shared experiences and brand conversations. TV's superior entertainment quotient gets brands to emotionally engage with audiences like no other medium can. They also agreed that TV’s powerful characters offer disproportionate associative value to brands on TV and beyond, and a presence on TV brings inherent trust in brands.
Chrome Pictures expands team of directors, producers
The production house has so far produced over 5,000 ad films
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 3:15 PM | 2 min read
Ad production house Chrome Pictures is expanding its team of directors and producers. After producing over 5,000 ad films and carving a niche in the advertising world in their 19-year journey, Chrome Pictures is all set to include a few new names to their list of directors.
The list begins with “Secret Superstar” and “Laal Singh Chaddha” fame director, Advait Chandan. The list also goes on to name Debanjolie Bhattacharjee, Aman Rai and Roopali Singhal as in-house talent, who has grown into becoming a known TV Commercial Director.
Since the success of Chrome Pictures’ feature film debut, the National-Award winning film “Badhaai Ho”, directed by Amit Sharma and his Ajay Devgn-starrer “Maidaan”, they have branched out to avenues such as production of films, OTT and more.
Their upcoming feature film production “Trial Period”, directed by Aleya Sen is set to be released in 2023. To take the new avenues ahead, Prachi Thadhani joined the team as Creative Producer, who has a career spanning over a decade and half in the Indian and International entertainment industry.
Chrome Pictures is all set to take on a much larger team of producers for meeting the high demands of the ever-growing advertising sector, along with their success with its digital wing Minikin DGWorks. Having led the TVC department for 10+ years, Napolean Daniel Amanna and Abhishek Notani are now joined by Kush Malhotra and Rajat Gulati. With more than 14 years of experience, Rajat was the Vice President, Account Management at McCann, Delhi. His prior experience also includes account management positions at agencies such as Leo Burnett and Ogilvy.
Some of the recent ad films made by Chrome Pictures are for brands like Truecaller, Netflix Cherrapunji wali Diwali, ‘Titan Raga- #BoldlyBeautiful’ starring Alia Bhatt, ‘Vi’, ‘Epigamia’ - Want to hear something new?, ‘MakeMyTrip’ starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, ‘Catch Masale’ starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, ‘Fogg’ TVC, ‘Urban Company’ & ‘Uber’.
Speaking about their roadmap, Hemant Bhandari, Co-Founder, Producer & Director- Chrome Pictures, says, "Chrome Pictures felt the need to expand our team to accommodate the high demand that we are facing. We felt the need to introduce these individuals who will bring a fresh outlook and help achieve larger goals for Chrome Pictures. Change is constant, thus the need to explore newer ways to connect with the audiences is a must.”
Streaming a big hit in 2022 despite cinemas making a comeback
According to Data.ai’s ‘State of Mobile Report’, riding high on cricket, Hotstar attracted the most active and engaging users in India in the past year
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 8:17 AM | 2 min read
Leading streaming apps continued to dominate Indian consumers' attention in 2022 despite the reopening of cinema halls, businesses and workplaces. Mobile video remains a key trend to watch for marketers, suggests Data.ai’s “State of mobile report”.
The report further says homegrown OTT platforms like Hotstar, SonyLiv and Zee5 have seen tremendous growth in 2022 over 2021 in terms of downloads, active users and user monetisation.
The 91-page report is the annual overview of app performance trends, highlighting all the key developments in 2022.
While globally spending on mobile has slowed down, in India it is still growing. Moreover, the time spent on mobile phones in India has gone up to 4.9 hrs in 2022, from 4.5 hrs and 4.7 hours a day in 2020 and 2021, respectively.
As per the report, India is the second largest mobile spending market ($28 billion) in the world after China ($111 billion) and the US ($20 billion).
|
OTT platform
|
Avg Active Users/month 2022
In million (increase over 2021)
|
Avg Active Time/month
2022
|
Hotstar
|
133 (+15m)
|
5:57 hrs
|
Sonyliv
|
25.8 (+4m)
|
2:14 hrs
|
Zee5
|
37.4 (+5m)
|
2:00 hrs
|
Netflix
|
50.3 (+3m)
|
4:55 hrs
|
Prime Video
|
57.4 (+2m)
|
2:24 hrs
|
Jio Cinema
|
15.6 (+5)
|
1:38 hrs
|
MX Player
|
176 (+2 m)
|
6:00 hrs
|
ALTBalaji
|
2.62 (-1m)
|
0:34 hrs
(Source: Data.ai State of mobile report 2023)
Coverage of major sporting events can be a highly effective way to add new users and keep them engaged on popular streaming services, the report said.
Hotstar added close to 99 million downloads in 2022 with two peaks - in September’s first week and October last week - thanks to the live streaming of two cricket tournaments - Asia Cup and ICC Men’s World Cup.
The OTT platform of Disney star group, which has been the streaming partner of the Indian Premier League, (IPL) tops the chart in terms of active users as well. The service added 15 million new active users taking its total active user count to 133 million. They spent close to six hours every month watching the content on the platform.
MX Player, the Times Network’s platform, has been the most downloaded OTT app in India and the third most downloaded app worldwide across 2022.
The Indian OTT audience universe stands at 424 million people, according to The Ormax OTT Audience Sizing Report 2022. Of these, 119 million are active paid OTT subscriptions in India.
Prashant Singh of Zee Business Digital joins ET Now Digital as Sr. Editor
Singh has over 16 years of experience across Print, Electronic and Digital media.
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 8, 2023 8:04 PM | 1 min read
Prashant Singh former Deputy Editor Zee Business Digital has joined ET Now Digital as Sr. Editor.
Singh has over 16 years of experience across Print, Electronic and Digital media. He has been part of leading media houses like Financial Express, News18.com, Dainik Jagran, DD News in the past.
Prior to joining ET Now, Singh was associated with Zee Business Digital for close to four years. He has also worked at Financial Express Digital as Assistant Editor for almost two years and Zee Media as Correspondent and News18.com as Chief Sub Editor apart from other leading media houses.
Singh hold post graduation in Journalism from Punjab Technical University and MBA from IMT Ghaziabad.
Muted Q3FY23 for M&E due to ecomm companies slashing spends, inflation: Elara Capital
According to analysis by Karan Taurani, exhibitors saw improved performance thanks to movies like Avatar-The way of water, Drishyam 2, Kantara and Vikram Vedha
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 5, 2023 4:13 PM | 4 min read
"TV was the first traditional medium to report higher advertising revenue vs pre COVID levels last year (grew 7%-8% vs pre COVID levels)," said Karan Taurani, Senior Vice President - Research Analyst (Media, Consumer Discretionary & Internet)Elara Capital. Taurani shared his predictions for the M&E sector, noting that Q3FY23 has been relatively muted with revenues declining 5%-6%YoY vs pre COVID levels, despite positive impact of festive, primarily due to 1) lower spends by new age/e-commerce companies (cut ad. budgets by 30%-40%YoY) and 2) muted growth in FMCG vertical due to RM inflationary pressures YoY. Here are the rest of his predictions.
Expect ad revenue growth of 8.5%/ 9%/12.4% for Zee/Sun/TV today QoQ respectively led by festive season but a decline of 12.8%/1%/8% YoY due to higher base (TV medium surpassed pre-COVID levels last year). Expect subscription revenue to remain flat for Zee and a growth of 6% QoQ for Sun; this is primarily on the back of uncertainty of NTO implementation; we expect subscription revenue to grow 8%-10% over the near term helped by price hikes, as NTO 3.0 will be implemented by Feb’23.
For SUNTV, the absence of IPL and other operating revenue (movie segment revenue - no major releases this quarter) will lead to total revenue of Rs 8,563mn – decline of 17.1% YoY and up 5.1% vs pre Covid levels of FY20. Z is expected to report flat revenue growth YoY, but up 4%/3%, QoQ/ pre covid, whereas TVT’s revenue is expected to decline of 4% YoY, due to high base in Q3FY22, although up 17%/11.5%, QoQ/pre covid respectively, driven by festive quarter.
Expect EBITDA margin to grow 80bps/down 90bps/ up 350bps QoQ, helped by higher ad spends; however, margins are estimated to decline 722bps/487bps/1720 bps YoY for Z/SUNTV/TVT respectively, due to 1) pressure on content costs (TV and digital) and 2) lower ad. spends. Expect PAT to decline 53%/ 8%/ 51% YoY and grow 25%/5%/ 54% sequentially (decline 59%/up 13%/down 19% vs pre Covid levels) for Z/SUNTV/TVT respectively.
Exhibitors - Better performance QoQ on a low base; remains lower vs pre COVID
Exhibitors are expected to perform better sequentially led by strong performance of movies like Avatar-The way of water, Drishyam 2, Kantara & Vikram Vedha, while other big budget movies like Cirkus, Ram Setu, Thank God, Bhediya have performed much below expectations. The festive season led to healthy performance in Q3FY23 sequentially, however growth was subdued when compared to Q1FY23.
Box Office revenue is expected to post an 85% recovery to pre-covid level in Q3FY23. Expect PVR & INOL box office revenues to grow 18% each sequentially but decline 15% each vs pre Covid levels (Q3FY20), 1) multiple large budget Hindi films report a below par performance and 2) small/medium budget films continue to struggle. Expect other metrics like ATP to grow 19%/12% vs pre-covid (growth of 12%/6.5% QoQ) for PVR/INOL helped premium content like Avatar, while Footfalls for PVR/Inox are expected to decline 34%/27% when compared to pre-covid levels as Hindi content fails to perform on a consistent basis. SPH is expected to grow in the range of 2-3% sequentially for both PVRL & INOL helped by premium content (Avatar). Ad revenue recovery to be delayed in line with expectation and may only come back to pre-covid levels in FY24; expect ad revenue to recover towards 60% vs pre pandemic in Q3, despite festive season, primarily due to 1) muted performance of Hindi content which drives a large portion of ad.spends and 2) challenged macro environment, wherein ad. spends across verticals are under pressure. We estimate an EBITDA margin of 30%/32% for PVRL/INOL (incl INDAS), which is 360bps/90bps lower vs pre COVID levels; metrics like ATP/SPH have been able to offset some negative impact of lower footfalls and helped support profitability.
Radio - Still struggling to reach pre pandemic levels
Radio medium has been growing slowly compared to other forms of media while there has been a substantial shift of consumers towards digital. Expect ENIL/MBL to report revenue growth/decline of 14%/7% YoY (down of 40%/20.4% vs Q3FY20 – pre pandemic levels) respectively; in terms of ENIL, expect non-radio segment to recover at around 83% (vs pre pandemic levels), helped by normalisation of events/activations/concerts; Believe ENIL’s non radio business will continue to report traction over near term. Expect ENIL/MBL to report an EBITDA Margin of 20.6%/12% in Q3FY23.
Over 18,000 employees to be laid off: Amazon
CEO Andy Jassy cited uncertain economic conditions and rapid hiring in an email to staffers
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 5, 2023 11:27 AM | 1 min read
Amazon has announced that it will be laying off over 18,000 employees. The exercise will start from January 18, the ecommerce giant's CEO Andy Jassy said in an email sent to the staff, media reports stated.
He cited uncertain economic conditions and rapid hiring as reasons for the move.
As per Jassy, Amazon Stores and PXT organisations will bear the major impact of the layoffs.
Late November, Amazon India informed the labour ministry that it has not fired any employee but relieved those who opted for the separation programme and accepted a severance package.
YP Rajesh joins Reuters as India Political and General News Editor
Rajesh is a senior journalist with three decades of rich experience covering South Asia and leading large newsrooms in India
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 3, 2023 12:14 PM | 1 min read
YP Rajesh is all set to rejoin Reuters as India Political and General News Editor.
Rajesh is a senior journalist with three decades of rich experience covering South Asia and leading large newsrooms in India. His career has spanned India's top magazines and newspapers, a digital news platform, besides a decade at Reuters.
As a reporter, he has written on politics, security and diplomacy out of India, its neighbours, the US and Israel, among others; technology and general news out of Bangalore and Mumbai; and society, lifestyle, entertainment and sports from across the region.
As editor, he has led teams to award-winning coverage of the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai and Covid in India, and trained and mentored dozens of young reporters and copy editors. He was Co-Founder and Managing Editor at ThePrint, where he also hosted a weekly political economy video show.
Senior journalist Seema Chishti joins The Wire as Editor
Chishti joins The Wire after decades of experience as a reporter, author, researcher, educator, broadcaster and editor
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 2, 2023 8:03 PM | 2 min read
Senior journalist Seema Chishti has joined The Wire as Editor.
As per reports, she will be in charge of The Wire’s English, Hindi and Urdu editions and be accountable to the Editorial Board, comprising the three Founding Editors, whose primary role will remain setting the broad editorial direction and policy of The Wire, expanding its reach and ensuring its financial sustainability.
Chishti joins The Wire after decades of experience as a reporter, author, researcher, educator, broadcaster and editor. She has reported and written extensively on virtually all the major issues of the past three decades, beginning with the 1990 reforms and the demolition of the Babri Masjid, which she covered for Hindustan Times Television, a video magazine that predated the advent of news television channels in India.
Most recently, she has been working as an independent writer, publishing in both the national and international media. She is also one of the founders of The India Cable newsletter. Before that, she had been associated with The Indian Express for 14 years in various capacities, including Resident Editor, Delhi, before leaving the newspaper as Deputy Editor in 2020.
At the BBC, where she worked for several years before joining The Indian Express, Chishti served as Editor, Hindi and Head of Delhi Bureau, BBC World Service. She was also a producer and then anchor of a daily Hindi primetime news bulletin, working first out of London and then New Delhi between 1994 and 1998.
