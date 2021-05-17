Tributes continue to pour in for Indu Jain

Top political and business leaders, sports stars and filmstars eulogise BCCL Chairperson Indu Jain who passed away on May 13

Tributes continued to pour in for Indu Jain, chairman of the Times Group, who passed away on May 13.

Top political and business leaders, sports stars and film stars paid their tribute and recalled her great leadership in building the Times Group.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took to Twitter to pay tribute to Jain, remembering her community service initiatives and passion towards India’s progress.

“Saddened by the demise of Times Group Chairperson Smt Indu Jain Ji. She will be remembered for her community service initiatives, passion towards India’s progress and deep-rooted interest in our culture. I recall my interactions with her. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.

Home Minister Amit Shah shared, “The passing away of Smt. Indu Jain Ji, Chairperson of Times Group is deeply saddening. Nation will always remember her for the unparalleled compassion, hard work and philanthropic works. My condolences to her family and the entire Times Group in this hour of grief. Om Shanti”

Several other personalities including leaders of the opposition, sports stars and actors expressed condolences.

“Saddened to hear about the demise of Smt. Indu Jain, Times Group chairman. My heartfelt condolences to her family and to the Times Group” Tweeted Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi.

Anand Mahindra also took to Twitter to share his fond memories. He wrote, “In ‘77, I was a student filmmaker making my thesis film at the Mahakumbh & Mrs Jain (Indu Masi) was there. She once offered me a ride in her car seeing the heavy camera slung on my back; then scolded me for being more focused on my film than on taking a dip in the Ganga. I told her the camera was University property & I couldn’t risk damage to it. She said ‘Beta, is pavitra paani ke kuch boond chidkaa dena tere camera par, or teri film aur khubsurat ban jaayegi.’ I did take your advice, Indu Masi. May you continue to guide us. Om Shanti.”

“Deepest condolences to the entire Times Group family @timesofindia, on the loss of their guiding light Smt. Indu Jain ji. She touched so many lives in her own distinct manner. May her soul rest in peace”, wrote Sachin Tendulkar.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh paid his tribute too, the actor wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing away of Smt Indu Jain. She was inspirational and truly a guiding force behind @timesofindia & its various initiatives, a philanthropist who enriched many lives. May her soul rest in peace. My condolences to @vineetjaintimes & the entire times family.”

