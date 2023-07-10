The man who could make coincidences happen: Pradeep Guha: The Legend I Know review
Friends and colleagues remember the myth, the legend and the man that was PG in this hard-bound book released on his birth anniversary last year
A man is known by the company he keeps, once Aristotle remarked as a benchmark of a person's character. If it were the absolute truth, it will be impossible to discern Pradeep Guha as a person for his company is legion.
The book Pradeep Guha: The Legend I Know is a pastiche of accounts from friends, family, well-wishers and colleagues who have each tried to outline the media mogul through their personal experiences and interactions with him.
As readers, we are left wondering who the real PG is. Is he the legendary media maverick known for throwing lavish Page 3 parties? Is he the thoughtful 4 am friend who could read you like a book? Or is he the pioneering firebrand student leader who once set out to take down capitalism? One may never know.
Pradeep Guha: The Legend I Know is a hardbound 180-odd paged coffee table book compiled by Jaideep Gandhi. The book is a compilation of personal accounts of over 160 people who have all known PG personally or professionally. It was released on June 6, 2022, his birth anniversary.
Each recounts stories that made a lasting impact on them and further added to the man, the myth and the legend that was PG.
The book starts with a foreword from John D'Souza, PG's college-mate and the co-founder of the Centre for Education and Documentation (a repository of news that was a blessing to scores of students before Google and the internet).
D'Souza recollects the fond memories of his friend from their shared youth: "From Taposh, that bright young boy in Laxmi Court in Wadala through to Pradeep the Activist, and the Csar, this seems to be the play."
Aarti Surendranath, who penned the opening chapter of the book, spoke about how PG opened the door of Cannes for the Indian ad world.
"He could make a coincidence happen," said Agnello Dias, Chairman and Co-Founder of Taproot India. "PG wore his influence lightly. Not like an armour across his back, but more like a casual linen jacket tossed over his shoulder."
Brand Coach Ambi Parameshwaran remembered the respect and regard with which PG treated him, a 'junior.' "I am sure he is planning on yet another big Ad Asia or Bombay Timeseque part wherever he is now."
The accounts are testimony to the fact that PG left a lasting impact on the people he met. These eulogies come from people from different walks of life such as law enforcement, politics, business, journalism, entertainment and the culinary world, showcasing how wide PG's social and professional circle was.
Police commissioner Arup Patnaik wrote glowingly about PG as "a man with transcendental abilities" with the same fervour as industrialist Mukesh Ambani who called him "one of the most persuasive and courteous people I have ever met."
Journalist Bachi Karkaria's recollection of PG is painfully honest as she grudgingly admired her "impossibly brilliant and insufferably arrogant" former boss when she was an editor at the Times of India.
"When I quit BT within a year of its launch to join my husband in Bangalore, he told me, 'Finally. I've got an editor of the right profile for Bombay Times,'" she wrote of his straightforwardness. "Pradeep Guha, as blunt as he was sharp."
Former boss Samir Jain remembered the zeal with which PG led the 150th-year celebrations of TOI and how he often regarded his workplace as a second home. "Pradeep was destined for greatness," he underscored.
Despite their distinct experiences with the man, there are certain leitmotifs in the stories that point towards the same thing. PG was indeed a man of unparalleled genius, someone who recognised people's potential and a friend whose generosity was fabled. They all seemed to remember the lavish Diwali parties he threw and the hospitality of the Guhas -- Pradeep and Papia.
The book is an easy read with short chapters peppered with candid pictures of PG. It ends with an epilogue from his friend of 35 years, Eric D'Souza. An illustration of PG graces the back cover of the book in a style that is familiar to any newspaper-reading Indian.
The book and its accounts add to the lore of the man who led many transformational changes in the Indian media landscape, and the world is only poorer for having lost him.
NCLAT disposes of appeal after Zee, IndusInd Bank settle dues
IndusInd Bank had approached NCLT, asking to initiate insolvency proceedings against Zee
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 3, 2023 2:49 PM | 1 min read
Zee Entertainment and Induslnd Bank reportedly announced that the dues between the two entities have been settled. Hence, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has disposed of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)'s order based on IndusInd's appeal, say news reports.
Both parties have been asked to bear the cost of the interim resolution professional's time.
The companies notified NCLAT that they have settled their payment dispute in March 2023.
In February, IndusInd Bank approached NCLT, asking to initiate insolvency proceedings against Zee, which came as a threat to the latter's merger with Sony. The move could have potentially stopped all transactions and asset transfers.
Deep Halder quits India Today
He was the Executive Editor at India Today Group Digital
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 1, 2023 11:16 AM | 1 min read
Sr. Journalist and author Deep Halder, who was the Executive Editor at India Today Group Digital, has quit.
Halder has been a journalist for close to two decades and has been writing on issues of development at the intersection of religion, caste and politics.
“How long is too long? 21 years is too bloody long! Time to say goodbye and sing a new song. Thank you Newsroom for letting me put my feet up. It was fun”, he Tweeted.
Halder is the author of Blood Island: An Oral History of the Marichjhapi Massacre and Bengal 2021: An Election Diary.
We are here to stay: Byju Raveendran
In an email to his employees, the CEO & Co-founder of Byju's has said that the layoffs were the last resort
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 30, 2023 9:25 AM | 1 min read
Byju's co-founder and CEO Byju Raveendran has in an email to his employees said that the layoffs at the company were taken as a 'last resort', media networks have reported quoting the mail.
“My heart goes out to each and every team member who is facing the difficult reality of downsizing. Tough times test us, but they also reveal our true strength. I assure you that the edtech is here to stay. We are here to stay. We have not come this far to only come this far.”
Striking an emotional note, Raveendran also mentioned in the communication that the company was “his life”. “This company is not just my work, it is my life. For 18 years, I have dedicated more than 18 hours a day to Byju's pouring my heart and soul into this mission. And I want to do this for at least 30 more years.”
Zee Media withdraws EOI for Reliance Broadcast Network
The network in its notice to bourses said it won't be bidding for RBNL
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 29, 2023 9:10 AM | 1 min read
Zee Media has reportedly withdrawn its Expression of Interest (EOI) in a notice to bourses and won't be bidding for Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd., which is currently in debt.
Through Zee Media Corporation Ltd. (ZMCL) has not specified the reason why they won't be participating in the bids. "We would like to inform you that the Company has withdrawn its EOI filed with the CIRP on June 27, 2023, and accordingly the Company shall not be participating in the resolution plan of RBNL," said Zee Media.
On May 5, the board of ZMCL had given a nod to submit the EOI with the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Professional (CIRP) of RBNL. In February, the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) directed to initiate CIRP against RBNL, which operates the Big FM radio network.
NCLT's order was over a petition filed by IDBI Trusteeship Services Ltd.
Vi spent Rs 941.2 crore on advertising & content in FY 2023
According to its annual report for the year 2022-23, the telecom company spent Rs 284 crore on advertisement & business promotion
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 29, 2023 8:39 AM | 3 min read
Indian mobile network operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) reduced its advertising, business promotion, and content costs by Rs 37.9 crore from Rs 979.1 crore in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 to Rs 941. 2 crore in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. This reduction was mostly due to a decrease in advertising and business promotion spending, the company said in its annual report for FY 2022-23.
In FY 2022-23, the company reduced its advertising and business promotion expenditure by 20.22% to Rs 284 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 against Rs 356 crore in the previous fiscal. While the content cost for the company increased by 5.47% to Rs 657.2 crore in FY23 compared to Rs 623.1 crore in FY22.
In the annual report, Vi mentioned that the company remains focused on strengthening its position in business services, especially the new and fast-growing segment of IoT and cloud services. The company launched several digital initiatives to address the changing requirements of today’s digital society enabling individuals and enterprises to get a range of benefits and value-adds.
During the year, the company also launched exciting propositions in various categories through digital offerings on platforms for Music, Videos, Gaming, Education & Jobs which are available on the Vi app as part of integrated access to its customers. All these incremental digital initiatives will improve revenue and profitability and subsequently strengthen the company's overall competitive position and revenue in the longer run.
Talking about the marketing initiatives, the company said, “Building a competitive advantage by leveraging the open signal certification of being the fastest 4G in the country, the company had launched the #BestIsGettingBetter campaign - that showcases how we are on a continuous journey to improve our network in spite of being the best to help our customers get ahead in life and thrive. It showcased stories of our network engineers’ efforts to make the best better to reassert network superiority and the campaign was extensively promoted on TV & Digital.”
Vi also did a one-of-a-kind integration with Kaun Banega Crorepati- ‘KBC Golden Week with Vi’ giving Vi consumers to get a chance to sit in the coveted hot seat. Amitabh Bachchan's video call to friends was also enabled through Vi.
With an objective to increase customer engagement and herald a new digital ecosystem, the company transitioned the Vi app into a super app, which now provides its customers with a repertoire of Movies, Shows and Live TV, Music, Games, Infotainment, Jobs and Education Services and more in addition to recharges, payments and managing their Vi account.
It also mentioned that with the objective of driving Data & Media monetization, Vi also commissioned its AI/ML-driven ad tech platform. Launched under the brand Ads, it offers advertisers unique audience segments, interest groups & targeting parameters and advertising opportunities across all telco-owned channels as well as 3rd party digital inventory under a single platform, thereby simplifying media buying, especially for SMBs.
Vi Business Ready for Next MSME Campaign has been awarded in the e4M Indian Marketing Awards 2023.
ZEEL plea: SAT defers hearing to Tuesday
Sebi has alleged Chandra and Goenka diverted public money to private entities
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 26, 2023 3:27 PM | 1 min read
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has deferred till July 27 (Tuesday) the hearing on the plea filed by Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka against the Sebi order.
Sebi has alleged Chandra and Goenka diverted public money to private entities.
SAT had last week denied interim relief to the duo against the Sebi order.
Goenka's counsel had earlier said the regulator has said it was 'curious' but had not reached a conclusion.
Harish Bhat named among Forbes top 50 global CMOs
This is the second time Bhat, Brand Custodian of Tata Sons, has been featured on the Forbes list
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 24, 2023 9:11 AM | 1 min read
Harish Bhat, Brand Custodian of Tata Sons, has been featured in the Forbes list of top 50 global CMOs.
This is the second time he has been featured on the list. Last year he was at the ninth place.
The announcement was made at the Cannes festival.
Bhat has been with Tata Group for over nine years. He is also a member of the Group Executive Council.
Others featured on the global CMO list include William White of Walmart, Marce Marcondes, Anheuser-Busch InBev; Conny Braams, Unilever, Greg Joswiak, Apple; Dirk-Jan van Hameren, CMO, Nike; Marian Lee, CMO, Netflix; Asad Ayaz, Chief Brand Officer, The Walt Disney Co; Mathilde Delhoume-Debreu, Global Brand Officer, LVMH, and number nine is Tim Ellis, CMO, National Football League.
