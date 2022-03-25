The Advertising Club Celebrates 22nd edition of Emvie Awards

Wavemaker Is The Media Agency Of The Year; Hindustan Unilever Limited Is Best Media Client Of The Year.

The 22nd edition of the coveted EMVIES, presented by Google, powered by COLORS and in association with The Times of India, celebrating strategic, ground breaking and high impact media campaigns by eminent media agencies concluded on Friday, 25th March, 2022 at Taj Lands’ End in Mumbai.

With a focus on Innovation, Strategy and Research and seamless Integration, The Advertising Club (TAC), this year, received 1054 entries with around 25 agencies participating in the competition to win the country’s most prestigious media award. More than 1200 professionals from the Media, Marketing, Advertising and Research fraternities, witnessed 26 Gold and 51 Silver EMVIE Trophies being presented to the worthy winners in addition to 42 Bronze Winners receiving recognition.

Wavemaker with 395 points was recognized as ‘The Media Agency of the Year also bagged the coveted the Grand EMVIE for Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd. for the Cadbury Celebrations – Not Just a Cadbury Ad (Best Response to COVID-19).

Mindshare with 375 points stood second and Lodestar with 160 points stood third. Hindustan Unilever Limited was declared as ‘The Media Client of the Year’.

The Best Implementation Team of the Year award went to Wavemaker for Mondelez India Food Pvt. Ltd for Cadbury Celebrations - Not Just a Cadbury Ad

Google, the Presenting Sponsor instituted special recognition for work done in the area of INCLUSION. The campaign that backed the honour was McDonald's - Eatqual - One Bite Closer to Equality by the agency DDB MUDRA GROUP. This will be a regular category in the EMVIE entry form from the next year.

The Times of India Group instituted the Pradeep Guha trophy for the category Young Emvie of the Year. The Pradeep Guha trophy was presented on stage by Partha Sinha, President, Dia Mirza, Distinguished Guest, and Papia Guha wife of the Late Pradeep Guha.

Aditya Swamy, Chairperson Of EMVIE’s Committee said, “It is the privilege of the The Ad Club to shine the light on the best work in our industry and it is our endeavour through our award shows to inspire our community to keep raising the bar.”

“It’s great to be back on the ground. The energy was infectious and the agency and clients had an excellent time celebrating the spirit of excellence. The winners were not only just best in class in India but they were of global standard. No wonder EMVIES is called the Oscar of media awards.” said Partha Sinha, President, The Advertising Club.

The prestigious awards was presented by Google, powered by COLORS and in association with The Times of India.

