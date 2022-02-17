Lane outside TOI Mumbai office named 'Pradeep Guha Chowk'

The signboard saying ‘Pradeep Guha Chowk’ has been placed right below the window of the room, which was the media icon’s cabin at TOI

The lane outside the iconic Times of India building in Mumbai has been named Pradeep Guha Chowk after the media icon who passed away in August last year. Guha was the newspaper’s brand and advertising chief before moving on to becoming the CEO of Zee Entertainment.

A signboard saying ‘Pradeep Guha Chowk’ has been placed right below the window of the room that was Guha’s cabin at TOI.

Guha was also associated with many industry bodies during his career with TOI. He was the President of the Indian Newspaper Society; Chairman of National Readership Studies Council; President of Advertising Club Bombay; Chairman of Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA); and later, the first Chairman of the Broadcast Audience Research Council.

Ramesh Narayan, Founder of Canco Advertising, shared a heart-warming post on social media about the lane outside the iconic Times of India building in Mumbai being named after Pradeep . Narayan, who is also Execom Member Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA), also thanked MK Anand, MD & CEO, Times Network, in the post for the initiative. Sharing a picture of the signboard that says ‘Pradeep Guha Chowk’, Narayan wrote "My friend must be smiling from above."

