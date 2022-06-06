Book commemorating memories of Pradeep Guha launched

The book carries short by eloquent writeups focusing on the memories of interactions between Guha and celebrities and head honchos from media, advertising, and cinema

‘Pradeep Guha The Legend I Know,’ a book commemorating the memory of the media and advertising legend was launched at an elegant event held at the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy and Recreation Club, in Mumbai, on June 5. The event also ushered in Guha’s 70th birthday on June 6. The book carries short by eloquent writeups focusing on the memories of interactions between Guha and celebrities and head honchos from media, advertising, and cinema. It also has some of Guha’s school and college friends sharing little known insights about and events from Guha’s life as a rookie.

Ad man Piyush Pandey and ex-Miss Universe Lara Dutta presented facets of Pradeep Guha’s personality and achievements in a light, nostalgic, freewheeling conversation on stage, which was followed by a reading from the book by Lara Dutta.

A larger-than-life cover of the book, set up on an easel on stage, was unveiled by Guha’s wife, Papia, son, Sanket Guha, Jaideep Gandhi , Lara Dutta , Piyush Pandey and Satya Sharan to mark the book being launched.

The guest list centred around the contributors to the book and included Mukesh Ambani, Samir Jain, Rekha, Kajol, Anu Malik, Subhash Ghai, Ravi Shashtri, Raj Nayak , Ramesh Narayan, Sam Balsara, Mohammad Khan, Agnello , Nandini Dias Shashi Sinha , I Venkat ,Vikram Sakhuja, Kailash Surendranath, Priyanka Chopra, Manisha Koirala, Prasad Bidappa, Dina Vakil, Ayaz Memon, Kumar Ketkar among many others.

Sanket Guha welcomed the guests and Papia Guha, thanked Jaideep Gandhi for spearheading the commemorative volume and also thanked the gathering wholeheartedly. Guests were also presenting with a copy of the book and a memory candle specially created for the occasion.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)