The Ad Club Bangalore announces Big Bang Awards 2021

The Advertising Club Bangalore, one of the oldest advertising clubs in the country, having been in existence for over 3 decades announced their flagship event Big Bang, celebrating excellence in the areas of creative, media, digital and marketing. The awards will be spread over four days, starting in mid-December.

The Advertising Club Bangalore has been conducting the Big Bang awards for over 2 decades now, except for the pandemic year of 2020.

“Over the last two decades, Bangalore has emerged as the key advertising hub of South India and has become home to several international and national agencies. Apart from this, several home-grown agencies have also made a mark, making Bangalore the No. 2 city for advertising talent after Mumbai,” said Laeeq Ali, President, The Advertising Club Bangalore.

The Big Bang awards are open to all members of the advertising and marketing fraternity across the country. The last event attracted a massive number of entries from over 40 agencies and 9 clients, spread over 12 cities in India.

The high power jury, as in previous years, comprises of eminent advertising, media and marketing professionals, people drawn from across the country and the APAC region. The entire judging process is online.

This year the Big Bang Awards is being split into 4 events to be held online in December.

The Big Bang Awards for Creative Excellence will celebrate Excellence in Creative and Content. There are separate categories for Consumer, B2B, Media, Entertainment and Sports, Brand and Corporate Communication and Social Causes. There is a separate category for Healthcare and Wellness covering Rx and OTC products.

The Big Bang Awards for Marketing Excellence will celebrate market winning campaigns covering various facets of brand and marketing strategy in the ‘phygital” world.

The Big Bang Awards for Media Excellence and Digital Excellence will honour the innovative work being done by Media and Digital agencies across. different media, traditional and digital.

Malavika Harita, Chairperson of Big Bang Awards, added, “I have been involved with the Big Bang Awards for the last 20 years. This year we hope to see a lot of emerging creative, media and digital agencies with innovative and exciting ideas. Adding a category for marketing excellence will nicely round off the entire gamut of marketing activities covered.”

The Advertising Club is paying homage to its late Executive Director, Arvind Kumar, by instituting two special prizes for the best young media professional below 30 years and the best media team in his name. The MAA Group will be presenting the Ayaz Peerbhoy Award for the Creative Agency of the year as they do every year.

The entries for Big Bang Awards are open online at www.bigbangawards.com and the last date for submission entries is October 21st 2021. The rules and details are available on the same website.

The Big Bang Awards are presented by Facebook, powered by Manorama News, manoramaMAX and Mazhavil Manorama and supported by Medianews4u, Exchange4media, AdGully and MediaBrief.

