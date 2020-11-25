The Ad Club Bangalore announces Big Bang Utsav 2020

The Ad Club Bangalore is putting together a series of Fun Programmes to engage with the Advertising, Media and Marketing Fraternity this festive season.

The 3 week-long series starts on Dec 4th and will be held on Friday evenings through December. It will feature events like Open Mic Comedy, a fun quiz, Singing with a Twist and many other fun activities that make it mandatory for the participant to leave their home-office for a while and just let their hair down.

The BB Utsav is presented in partnership with Facebook and is open to all from the media, marketing and advertising community as long as they are members of The Ad Club Bangalore. The Club had recently announced that membership benefits for all who enrolled from June 2020 will be valid for a 2 year a period through June 2022.

Laeeq Ali, President of The Ad Club Bangalore and Co-Founder - Origami Creative

Speaking on the BB Utsav, Laeeq Ali, President of The Ad Club Bangalore and Co-Founder - Origami Creative shared "We want to celebrate Big Bang differently this year. Considering the overall pandemic situation as well as the stress which the industry is going through, we have decided to call off the regular Big Bang Awards and the whole focus starting with Big Bang Utsav will be to celebrate as well as elevate the people. While the Big Bang Utsav is purely focused on fun and building the camaraderie within the advertising, media and marketing fraternity at large, we also plan to roll out a series of upskilling initiatives which will help the fraternity starting early next year."

Kishankumar Shyamalan - Head of the Big Bang Utsav 2020 and Chief Growth Officer - Wavemaker

Kishankumar Shyamalan - Head of the Big Bang Utsav 2020 and Chief Growth Officer - Wavemaker said "It is a very stressed environment out there currently and we wanted this program to come like a breath of fresh air. We have a series of programs spread over 3 weeks which will not just be fun, but also a refreshing break. I urge the entire advertising, media and marketing community to come, encourage your team members to join us and make this event a very memorable one."

The rules and details of each of the activities is made available on the Big Bang Utsav website (https://bigbangawards.com/) and will be shared on the Ad Club Social Media handles as well as will be widely circulated through media partners too. The event is done in partnership with Facebook and powered by Tetley Green Tea.

Entry to the fun programmes is without any registration fee for the members of the Ad Club. The BB Utsav will also be giving away some handsome rewards to all participants in the form of Cash Prizes as well as gift vouchers.

Along with the fun programmes, the Ad Club Bangalore is also inviting nominations for the Arvind Kumar Memorial Award for the most Enterprising Professional of the year in the age group of 25-40 years. Judged by an eminent jury from the industry, the winner will be announced on the last Friday of the series. Nominations are open from 27th November onwards and can be submitted on https://bigbangawards.com

For any further information or clarifications, please write to admin@adclubbangalore.net