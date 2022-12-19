The Ad Club Bangalore announces Big Bang Awards 2022

The awards will be held in the first week of February 2023

The Advertising Club Bangalore, having been in existence for over 3 decades, has announced its flagship event Big Bang, celebrating excellence in the areas of creative, design, media, digital and marketing.

The award function will be held in the first week of February 2023.

“As we move from an uncertain to a more certain environment, we are super excited to announce the next edition of the flagship Big Bang Awards. I am personally glad that we are able to keep this award running for 2 decades and based on the feedback received from many, we have done some re-engineering of the BB award categories too. We look forward to receiving entries from agencies across the country,” said Laeeq Ali, President, The Advertising Club Bangalore.

The Advertising Club Bangalore has been conducting the Big Bang awards for over 2 decades now, except for the pandemic year of 2020. The awards are open to all members of the advertising and marketing fraternity across the country. The last event attracted a massive number of entries from over 40 agencies and 9 clients, spread over 12 cities in India.

The high-power jury, as in previous years, comprises eminent advertising, media and marketing professionals, people drawn from across the country and the APAC region. The entire judging process is online.

The Big Bang Awards for Creative Excellence will celebrate Excellence in Creative and Content. There are separate categories for Consumer, B2B, Media, Entertainment, Social Causes, Health, fitness and Wellness, E-commerce, Integrated Marketing Campaigns and Social Causes. There is a new category to celebrate regional campaigns in different Indian languages.

The Big Bang Awards for Design Excellence will celebrate internal and external design expertise including Brand Identity and UX design.

The Big Bang Awards for Media Excellence and Digital Excellence will honour the innovative work being done by Media and Digital agencies across. different media, traditional and digital. Data and Technology is a new category introduced this year on how data and research can be used to create more effective campaigns based on powerful insights.

The Big Bang will also celebrate young talent with awards for Young Writer (Copy/ Content) of the Year, Young Art Director of the Year and the Arvind Kumar Memorial Young Media Professional of the Year.

Malavika Harita, Chairperson of Big Bang Awards, added, “We have added a number of new categories this year based on popular demand. Packaging, E-commerce, Regional Language Campaigns, Design, Data and Technology, in addition to all our regular categories. We are also celebrating young professionals in art, copy and content and media.”

The entries for Big Bang Awards are open online at www.bigbangawards.com and the last date for submission entries is January 10h 2023. The rules and details are available on the same website. There is an Early Bird Offer till 20th December 2022.

The Big Bang Awards are presented by Meta. exchange4media group is the Community Partner.

