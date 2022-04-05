Ad Club Bangalore to hold Big Bang Awards 2021 on April 8

The Big Bang Awards are open to all members of the advertising and marketing fraternity in the country

The Ad Club Bangalore has announced that Big Bang Awards 2021 for Excellence in Creative, Media, Digital and Marketing will be held on 8th April in Bengaluru.

The Advertising Club Bangalore is one of the oldest advertising clubs in the country, having been in existence for over 3 decades. The Big Bang Awards will be held at Ritz Carlton, Residency Road, Bangalore, 6pm onwards.

The Advertising Club Bangalore has been conducting the Big Bang awards for over 2 decades now, except for the pandemic year of 2020.

“We received over 400 entries this year from agencies and clients across the country and decided to wait till April so we could kick-start our activities for the year with an offline event, which we will be holding in Bengaluru on the 8th of April,” said Laeeq Ali, President, The Advertising Club Bangalore.

The Big Bang awards are open to all members of the advertising and marketing fraternity across the country.

The high-power jury, as in previous years, comprised of eminent advertising, media and marketing professionals, people drawn from across the country and the APAC region. The entire judging process was online.

The awards have separate categories for Consumer, B2B, Media, Entertainment and Sports, Brand and Corporate Communication and Social Causes. There is a separate category for Healthcare and Wellness covering Rx and OTC products.

The Big Bang Awards for Marketing Excellence will celebrate market-winning campaigns covering various facets of brand and marketing strategy in the ‘phygital” world.

The Big Bang Awards for Media Excellence and Digital Excellence will honour the innovative work being done by Media and Digital agencies across. different media, traditional and digital.

Malavika Harita, Chairperson of Big Bang Awards, added, “I have been involved with the Big Bang Awards for the last 20 years. This year, we saw a lot of emerging creative, media and digital agencies with innovative and exciting ideas. Adding a category for marketing excellence rounded off the entire gamut of marketing activities covered.”

The Advertising Club is paying homage to its late Executive Director Arvind Kumar by instituting two special prizes for the best young media professional below 30 years and the best media team in his name. The MAA Group will be presenting the Ayaz Peerbhoy Award for the Creative Agency of the year as they do every year.

The Big Bang Awards are sponsored by Meta (formerly Facebook) and supported by Manorama Max, Manorama News, The Hindu and many leading media houses.

