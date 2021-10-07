Laeeq Ali joins WCIW/D as International Creativity Advisor of India

The World Creativity & Innovation Week (April 15-21) and World Creativity & Innovation Day (April 21) (WCIW/D) community has welcomed its newest International Creativity Advisor of India, Laeeq Ali.

Ali will join our team of 12 International Creativity Board Members on 15 October 2021. Co-founder of Bloombox Brand Engineers as well as Origami Creative Concepts, Laeeq Ali is a seasoned entrepreneur with more than two decades of experience and many creative ventures under his belt.

Ali is also President of The Advertising Club Bangalore and leads the Startup Initiatives at Confederation of Indian Industry, Karnataka. Ali is joining the ranks of many notable creatives that we are lucky to have as our WCIW/D international advisors and Creativity Ambassador.. Our International Advisors are advocates for creative thinking and innovation within their respective countries. Each of our International Creativity Ambassadors is a creative mastermind in their own right, and they are an integral part of our international community.

“With such passion for building business brands with a purpose, we are lucky to be adding Ali to our community of creative leaders, and we are excited to see how Ali furthers his passions within our community” said Jim Friedman, Ph.D., Chief Steward of World Creativity & Innovation Week/Day.

