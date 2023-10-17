The Advertising Club Bangalore opens entries for Big Bang Awards 2023
The awards cover a wide spectrum of creative, design, media, digital, and marketing achievements
The Advertising Club Bangalore, an esteemed institution with a legacy spanning over four decades, is thrilled to announce its flagship property - The Big Bang Awards.
The awards cover a wide spectrum of creative, design, media, digital, and marketing achievements.
Laeeq Ali, President of The Advertising Club Bangalore, shared his thoughts on this event: "As the president of this prestigious advertising club, I'm deeply honoured to announce these awards. Advertising is going through a sea change by the day, but it will remain the lifeblood of many industries. As an industry body, It is our duty to recognize and celebrate the outstanding creativity, dedication, and innovation that advertisers bring to the world and extremely proud to be doing this event for 30 years. A new executive committee has been formed and we are looking at doing the final event in a grand manner too.”
The Big Bang Awards have been a pillar of recognition for close to three decades. These awards welcome participation from all members of the advertising and marketing fraternity throughout the country. The previous event witnessed a remarkable turnout, with entries pouring in from over 40 agencies and 9 clients, representing 12 cities in India.
Just as in previous years, a high-caliber jury consisting of eminent advertising, media, and marketing professionals, hailing from diverse regions in India and the APAC, will oversee the judging process entirely online.
The Big Bang Awards for Creative Excellence will celebrate outstanding accomplishments in creative and content. Categories include Consumer, B2B, Media, Entertainment, Social Causes, Health, Fitness, Wellness, E-commerce, Integrated Marketing Campaigns, and a new category spotlighting regional campaigns in various Indian languages.
The Big Bang Awards for Design Excellence will acknowledge exceptional internal and external design expertise, encompassing Brand Identity and UX design.
The Big Bang Awards for Media Excellence and Digital Excellence will pay tribute to the innovative work carried out by Media and Digital agencies, encompassing various traditional and digital media. A new category focusing on Data and Technology is also included to recognize how data and research can be leveraged to create more effective campaigns founded on powerful insights.
Additionally, The Big Bang Awards will celebrate budding talent with awards for Young Writer (Copy/Content) of the Year, Young Art Director of the Year, and the Arvind Kumar Memorial Young Media Professional of the Year.
Malavika Harita, Chairperson of Big Bang Awards, expressed, "This period is an exciting phase for all of us at the club as well as the Jury. Year on year, we get to see some amazing work cutting across India as well as categories. With the lines blurring between technology & marketing, the approach to ideation itself has changed and I look forward to seeing lot more interesting entries marrying the traditional & the new. The theme ‘Find the Balance’ for this years big bang awards is also centred around the same thought too.”
The submissions for the Big Bang Awards are now open online at www.bigbangawards.com, with the detailed list of categories and guidelines.
The Big Bang Awards 2023 is supported by exchange4media group as the Community Partner, and Adgully, MediaNews4U as online media partners.
Women should be given importance in party responsibilities: Jothimani Sennimalai
Jothimani Sennimalai, a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha (Congress), was speaking at ABP Network's 'The Southern Rising' Summit
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 6:57 PM | 2 min read
In an empowering address at ABP Network's 'The Southern Rising' Summit, Jothimani Sennimalai, a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha (Congress), placed a spotlight on the importance of prioritizing women in pivotal party roles. During the enlightening session, "Women in Politics: A Different Kind of Leader". Sennimalai's insights not only ignited inspiration but also catalyzed transformative change.
Highlighting her personal journey, Sennimalai said, “From the time I contested panchayat elections 25 years ago till now, Politics has always been considered as a male-dominated arena. It's been a continuous learning experience in the political realm. However, progressive parties are beginning to see more women in parliamentary roles.”
The challenges she faced and the triumphs she celebrated as a woman in Indian politics. She highlighted the importance of reservation for women. Adding to this she said – “For the last 70 years’ men have been going to parliament and legislatures. No one questioned them. But if only women contest the elections, they ask, what are you going to do? This is why reservation for women is necessary”.
Sennimalai further emphasized that– “To empower women in politics, there's a need for fundamental changes in the party structure. At the party level, men are present in various positions starting from the local government to the district level. If such opportunities are given opportunities especially to women through that experience they can perform better even when they come to power”.
The session left an indelible mark, not only celebrating Sennimalai's journey but also serving as a source of motivation for aspiring women leaders in politics. "In politics, women have to first fight for their gender, and then the issues follow so be brave and follow your instincts." She concluded.
'The Southern Rising' Summit was conceptualized and instituted by ABP Network as a tribute to the exceptional growth, cultural opulence, and societal harmony exemplified by the southern states of India. It aims to celebrate the spirit and richness of southern states, united on a singular mission of driving a transformative journey for India. The summit thus witnesses profound deliberations and sharing of insights by the movers and shakers of South Indian states and Union Territories.
Women are worst sufferers in caste discrimination: Gopalkrishna Gandhi
Gopalkrishna Gandhi, former Governor of West Bengal, was speaking at ABP Network's ‘The Southern Rising’ Summit
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 6:40 PM | 2 min read
“It is good to see political parties being active and speaking fearlessly, but that’s not enough. There’s something more to be done to make our democracy real,” observed the illustrious Prof. Gopalkrishna Gandhi, former Governor of West Bengal, as he embarked on a thought-provoking journey to underline the relevance of Mahatma Gandhi at ABP Network's "The Southern Rising" Summit.
In his compelling session, "Mahatma Forever: Why We Need Him Now," he clarified that Gandhi did not seek immortality or was not keen on being relevant.
“Gandhiji learned Tamil when he was in South Africa because many of his counterparts were of Tamil origin. It was the people from the South India who propelled Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba Gandhi in South Africa towards’ struggle for India’s dignity in South Africa.” Prof. Gopalkrishna Gandhi, said speaking about the South Indian connect with Gandhi.
He outlined, “No South India in South Africa, no freedom struggle led by Gandhi in India”
Reflecting on the current issues in Indian society, he remarked, ”Untouchability may have been abolished, but has caste discrimination gone? Women are worst sufferers in caste discrimination. Do they feel safe?”
Speaking on the ongoing national and international conflicts, Gopalkrishna Gandhi remarked, “The deep suspicions between communities in our country. Internationally, the dance of destruction caused by the code of revenge and retaliation is what we are witnessing.”
As the audience leaned in, Prof. Gandhi further enriched the discussion by delving into the practical applications of Gandhian principles in the modern world. His address served as a reminder that the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi continue to resonate, offering invaluable lessons for our time.
'The Southern Rising' Summit was conceptualized and instituted by ABP Network as a tribute to the exceptional growth, cultural opulence, and societal harmony exemplified by the southern states of India. It aims to celebrate the spirit and richness of southern states, united on a singular mission of driving a transformative journey for India. The summit thus witnesses profound deliberations and sharing of insights by the movers and shakers of South Indian states and Union Territories.
Bigg Boss’ new season to begin Oct 15
Hyundai, Dabur BAE Fresh Red Gel, TRESemmé, Appy Fizz, Harpic, Ching’s Schezwan Chutney and Glance among sponsors
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 5:54 PM | 3 min read
Colors is all set to kickstart the new edition of reality show Bigg Boss on October 15, 2023. Actor Salman Khan will host the show.
“This year, the show will capture the Dil, Dimaag aur Dum of the master of the house. Top of FormUntil now viewers have seen ‘Bigg Boss’ serving justice in the right way and treating all the contestants equally but this time he will have his set of favourites. The master of the house will align with those who play with their hearts, nurture, and mentor those who engage in strategic mind games and celebrate the courageous ones,” shared a press release.
Produced by Endemol Shine India (part of the Banijay Group), Bigg Boss is co-presented by Hyundai, co-powered by Dabur BAE Fresh Red Gel, TRESemmé, and Appy Fizz, Harpic as Hygiene Partner, Special Partner Ching’s Schezwan Chutney, Smart Lock Screen Partner Glance, and Hygiene Partner Harpic.
“Bigg Boss enhances the participants’ celebrity quotient, provides non-stop entertainment to Indians over 100 days, generates social conversations that last well beyond the run-time of the show and delivers unparalleled reach and engagement to partnering brands,” Alok Jain, President – General Entertainment, Viacom18, commented.
He further added, “This year we will be disrupting the format of the show by having BIGG BOSS play the game with and on the contestants. This ethos of innovation will further extend to our sponsors and advertisers as the integrations and brand commitments playout across our television, digital and social media assets.”
Talking about the show, the host Salman Khan said, “I have a long-standing association with Bigg Boss, and I've witnessed that each edition brings novelty and sets the bar of entertainment higher. In this season, the mantras of Dil, Dimaag aur Dum have laid out three paths for the contestants and it will be an exciting watch to see their journey unfold. I'm looking forward to hosting this one-of-a-kind edition as the contestants take on this interesting challenge of teaming up with the Boss himself.”
Commenting on the association, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Bigg Boss. This collaboration with Hyundai and Bigg Boss signifies our commitment to engage with the young audience nationwide."
Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO, Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, said, “We at Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India take great pride in the splendid legacy of Bigg Boss. We are thrilled about the launch of its new season, which promises to capture emotions, chemistry, mind games, heartwarming moments, and drama. In an unprecedented move, Bigg Boss will now step into the game and team up with the contestants, who are free to choose the approach of Dil, Dimaag aur Dum."
News18 Kannada launches prime-time debate show 'Akhada'
News18 Kannada Akhada is being hosted by Hariprasada A
By e4m Staff | Oct 11, 2023 2:14 PM | 1 min read
News18 Kannada has launched ‘Akhada’, a prime-time debate show dedicated to deconstructing political developments and current affairs.
The show will be hosted by Hariprasada A, a renowned journalist with 17 years of experience in the Kannada news industry.
News18 Kannada Akhada will bring together an assorted panel of opinion makers, political party spokespersons, and renowned journalists to create a platform for lively and knowledgeable debates. The show will address today's most pressing concerns, offering viewers with a complete and impartial assessment on the most demanding matters in politics and current affairs. The show is set to become the go-to source for in-depth political analysis and thought-provoking discussions in Karnataka.
The show started airing on October 5.
ABP Network to host ‘The Southern Rising' summit in Chennai
The event will explore the progress, cultural richness, and social harmony exemplified by the southern states of India
By e4m Staff | Oct 11, 2023 11:25 AM | 1 min read
ABP Network is organising ‘The Southern Rising' Summit on October 12, 2023, in Chennai.
'The Southern Rising’ Summit will celebrate and explore the exceptional progress, cultural richness, and social harmony exemplified by the southern states of India. From education and healthcare to governance models, the southern states stand as inspiring examples.
The event will be graced by Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, P. Thiaga Rajan, Minister of Information Technology & Digital Services, Tamil Nadu; Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Govt of Tamil Nadu; Rana Daggubati, Actor, Kushboo Sundar, Actor, Producer, and Politician; Kavitha Kalvakuntla, Member of Legislative Council and Worker of BRS Party; K. Annamalai, State President of BJP Tamil Nadu; Ricky Kej, Music Composer and Environmentalist, 3X Grammy Award Winner; Revathy, Actor and Director, Gurcharan Das, Author & Commentator; Musicians Mahesh Raghvan and Nandini Shankar; Suhasini Maniratnam, Actor, Director and Producer; John Brittas, Member of Parliament (CPIM); M V Rajeev Gowda, Vice-Chairperson of State Institute for Transformation of Karnataka and Ex-Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha; Digital Content Creators Chaithania Prakash and Ardhra Sajan, amongst other luminaries.
ICC WC: Star Sports expands Hindi feed to US, Canada, Australia, and Middle East
The Hindi coverage will also include Star Sports’ pre-match show ‘Cricket Live’
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 5:59 PM | 4 min read
Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, has announced the global expansion of its Hindi feed for the marquee tournament.
“Fans in the United States, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East can now savour uninterrupted coverage of all the thrilling action in Hindi. This marks the first-ever occasion where the ICC Men’s CWC is being broadcast in Hindi within these regions, accessible through both linear and digital platforms, catering to the vibrant Indian diaspora. This milestone underscores the profound significance of cultural pride—'Hindi Mein Baat Hai, Kyunki Hindi Mein Jazbaat Hai.’ (The language brings out all the emotions),” stated a press release.
The Hindi coverage on these platforms will also include Star Sports’ pre-match show ‘Cricket Live.
John Lasker, senior vice president of ESPN+, said, “Anchored by ESPNcricinfo, the leading digital destination for cricket news and information around the world, ESPN has a long history covering top-level international cricket for fans in the U.S. Presenting the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in both English and Hindi on ESPN+ is part of our continued commitment to growing an established audience of cricket fans in the States and around the world.”
Steve Crawley, Managing Director, Fox Sports, said: “We know there is a large and passionate Australian Indian cricket community so to be able to provide the Hindi feed, powered by an expert team of commentators, during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 for all Indian matches plus the semi-finals and final on FOX SPORTS gives fans more choice and more ways to enjoy the action, and that’s good for cricket and good for fans.”
Sanjog Gupta, Head- Sports, Disney Star, said, ‘’The global response to Disney Star's Hindi coverage for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 has been tremendous as we take the excitement of the tournament to hearts and homes of millions worldwide and deepen their engagement. The coverage in Hindi, in addition to the World Feed, not only makes it more accessible to the Indian diaspora but more importantly, galvanises the sense of belonging and deep emotional connection with Indian Cricket. The Hindi feed, with India-focussed storylines, distinctly Indian perspectives on non-India narratives, unique visuals including customised graphics and powered by an incredible line-up of talent, will significantly bolster the unifying experience of watching Cricket for Indians worldwide and hopefully deepen the sense of pride in being an Indian Cricket fan."
Irfan Pathan, T20 World Cup winner who is part of Star Sports "StarCast" for World Cup said, “Cricket has a unique way of uniting people, and with the Hindi feed reaching Indian fans across the globe, we are not just witnessing a tournament; we are celebrating the spirit of cricket in a language that resonates with emotions. It's a fantastic initiative that ensures every passionate Indian fan, regardless of their location, can experience the magic of the World Cup in a language that feels like home.”
India’s Cricket World Cup Winner, Harbhajan Singh, said, “I am proud to be part of StarCast’s Hindi feed that is engaging with fans overseas during the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. This allows our extended family outside our country to revel the thrilling action in their preferred language.”
India’s Cricket World Cup Winner, Gautam Gambhir, said, “I’m excited to see fans from all corners of the world coming together to celebrate this great sport in the language they love. With the Hindi feed now available globally, we are breaking barriers and ensuring that cricket enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds can enjoy all the action from the tournament together with the rest of India.”
