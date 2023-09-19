Sr journalist Manoj Mathur no more

Manoj Mathur, Editor, Digital, at Zee Media Regional is no more.
Zee Media has expressed deep grief over the demise of Manoj Mathur and paid tribute to him.
Mathur was associated with 'Zee Media' for a long time as Editor of 'Zee' (Rajasthan). Later the management handed him the responsibility of Editor,Digital, at Zee Media Regional.
Mathur had over two decades of experience in media. Prior to Zee Media, he was associated with 'India News' for about a year and 'ETV' for over eight years.
RK Swamy Hansa Group's Srinivasan K Swamy elected as Chairman of ABC
Riyad Mathew, Chief Associate Editor & Director of Malayala Manorama representing Publisher Members on the Council was elected as the Deputy Chairman
By e4m Staff | Sep 15, 2023 1:24 PM | 2 min read
Srinivasan K. Swamy, Executive Chairman of R K Swamy Hansa Group has
been unanimously elected as the Chairman of Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC)
for the year 2023-2024.
Swamy currently serves as Chairman of Asian Federation of Advertising
Associations, he was earlier President / Chairman of International Advertising
Association (IAA), IAA India Chapter, Confederation of Asian Advertising Agency
Associations, Advertising Agencies Association of India, Advertising Standards
Council of India, All India Management Association, Madras Chamber of Commerce
& Industry and Madras Management Association.
Swamy was also awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Advertising
Agencies Association of India (AAAI).
Riyad Mathew, Chief Associate Editor & Director of Malayala Manorama
representing Publisher Members on the Council was unanimously elected as the
Deputy Chairman of the Bureau for the year 2023-2024.
Mohit Jain, Executive Director of Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. representing
Publisher Members on the Council was unanimously elected as the Hon. Secretary
of the Bureau for the year 2023-2024.
Vikram Sakhuja, Partner & Group CEO Media & OOH of Madison
Communications Pvt. Ltd. representing Advertising Agencies Members on the
Council was unanimously re-elected as the Hon. Treasurer of the Bureau for the
year 2023-2024.
Members on the Bureau’s Council of Management for the year 2023-2024 are as
under:
Advertising Agencies Representatives
1. Srinivasan K Swamy, R K Swamy Ltd. – Chairman
2. Vikram Sakhuja, Madison Communications Pvt. Ltd. – Hon. Treasurer
3. Prasanth Kumar, Group M Media India Private Limited
4. Vaishali Verma, Initiative Media (India) Pvt. Ltd
Publishers Representatives
1. Riyad Mathew - Malayala Manorama Co. Ltd.. – Dy. Chairman
2. Pratap G. Pawar – Sakal Papers Pvt. Ltd.
3. Shailesh Gupta - Jagran Prakashan Ltd
4. Praveen Someshwar – HT Media Ltd.
5. Mohit Jain – Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. - Hon. Secretary
6. Dhruba Mukherjee – ABP Pvt. Ltd.
7. Karan. Darda - Lokmat Media Pvt. Ltd
8. Girish Agarwal – DB Corp Limited
Advertiser Representatives
1. Karunesh Bajaj, ITC Ltd.
2. Aniruddha Haldar, TVS Motor Company Ltd.
3. Shashank Srivastava, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
Secretariat
Hormuzd Masani – Secretary General
ZEE case: SAT asks Sebi if inquiry will be completed in 8 months
The SAT hearing for Punit Goenka's appeal against the Sebi order has been postponed to September 27
By e4m Staff | Sep 15, 2023 9:12 AM | 1 min read
The Securities and Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has asked Sebi if it would be able to wrap up the inquiry against Zee Entertainment Enterprises MD and CEO Punit Goenka and his father Subhash Chandra in eight months or would it require more time, media networks have reported.
The SAT hearing for Goenka's appeal against the Sebi order has been postponed to September 27.
As per reports, Sebi had earlier said that it would complete the inquiry in a span of eight months.
On September 8, SAT refused to give interim relief to Goenka in a plea filed by him against a SEBI order that bars him from holding key managerial positions in Zee group firms and the merged Zee-Sony entity.
Goenka had earlier on August 26 moved SAT against the SEBI order.
Axis Finance moves NCLAT against NCLT order approving Zee-Sony merger
Axis Finance is one of the lenders or creditors of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) whose objections were dismissed by NCLT on August 10
By e4m Staff | Sep 14, 2023 4:42 PM | 2 min read
Axis Finance has on Thursday appealed in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the Mumbai bench of NCLT’s order approving the merger of media conglomerates ZEE and Sony.
Intimating the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), ZEEL said, “The Company has been served with an appeal on behalf of Axis Finance Limited against the Company before the NCLAT, Delhi, challenging the order dated August 10, 2023, passed by NCLT, Mumbai Bench, dismissing the Interlocutory Application and approving the composite scheme of arrangement amongst Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, Bangla Entertainment Private Limited and Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited (formerly Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited).”
Axis Finance is one of the lenders or creditors of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) whose objections were dismissed by NCLT on August 10.
This is the second bank that has moved the NCLAT after IDBI Bank last week approached the appellate tribunal.
On August 10, the Mumbai Bench of NCLT had given its nod to Zee's $10 billion merger with Culver Max. It had dismissed the objections raised by lenders including IDBI Trusteeship, IDBI Bank, Axis Finance, JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Co and Imax Corp.
NCLT had cleared the decks for the merger of ZEE and Sony after a roller-coaster ride of two years.
The journey of the merger began in December 2021 with ZEEL’s Board of Directors considering and approving the Scheme of Arrangement under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 (Scheme), whereby the Company and Bangla Entertainment Private Limited, an affiliate of Culver Max Entertainment Pvt Ltd (formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited), shall merge in Culver Max Entertainment Pvt Ltd.
After getting the requisite approvals and NOCs from shareholders and certain regulators, including SEBI and the Competition Commission of India (CCI), the company filed a petition with NCLT for approval of the scheme.
On July 11, the tribunal had reserved its order on the merger following hearing objections from several creditors, including Axis Finance, JC Flower Asset Reconstruction Co., IDBI Bank, IDBI Trusteeship and Imax Corp.
'Is baar, sau paar,' says India's luminaries in Sony Sports Network's Asian Games campaign
The grand campaign has the nation's stalwarts joining the broadcaster’s mission and sharing their messages for the participating athletes
By e4m Desk | Sep 14, 2023 2:10 PM | 6 min read
Ahead of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, official broadcasters, Sony Sports Network, have launched the grandest campaign in the history of the Asian Games in India. In order to ensure that the message ‘Iss Baar Sau Paar, Phir se, Hum Hongey Kamyab’ resonates across every corner of India, Sony Sports Network has garnered support from an impressive line-up of influential and iconic figures such as Union Minister of Sports, Shri Anurag Thakur, Chief of Defence Staff, Lt Gen Anil Chauhan along with Chiefs of tri-services Gen Manoj Pandey, Admiral Radhakrishnan Hari Kumar and Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari who have put their might behind the Indian athletes vying for top honours at the prestigious multi-sporting event.
Recognizing the power of collective ambition, the campaign shines a spotlight on the unsung heroes of Indian sports – those who have relentlessly dedicated themselves to their respective disciplines and are on the precipice of donning the national colours at this esteemed multi-sport event.
Among the prominent influencers of the country who have joined the broadcaster’s mission and shared their messages for the participating athletes to reach higher echelons in this edition of the quadrennial extravaganza are Amitabh Bachchan, Sudha Murty, Aamir Khan, Hema Malini, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapoor, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Kapil Sharma Mirabai Chanu, Zaheer Khan, Anju Bobby George, Raja Randhir Singh and many more. Also joining the broadcaster, was an all-star lineup of Indian sports journalists who have been covering the journeys of our sporting heroes from Dainik Jagran, Dainik Bhaskar, Rajasthan Patrika, The Telegraph, Deccan Chronicle, Dinakaran, Lokmat, Eenadu, Gujarat Samachar, Sandesh, Asomya Pratidin, Sportskeeda along with RJs from Radio City and Radio One and representatives from leading news channels Aaj Tak and NDTV 24X7.
This vast consortium unites with a singular purpose: to challenge Indian athletes to transcend past records, to push boundaries, and to ignite a nationwide fervor for sports. The strategy stands clear: a united India, cheering in unison, can inspire its athletes to unprecedented heights.
Sony Sports Network’s ‘Iss Baar Sau Paar, Phir se, Hum Hongey Kamyab’ campaign is the grandest campaign ever made in the history of Asian Games in India. The campaign has attracted a host of sponsors such as Hyundai, JSW, Limca Sportz, Paisabazaar, LIC of India, Ultratech Cement, State Bank of India, Panasonic amongst others and more brands are expected to be announced by the time the Asian Games begin on 23rd September, 2023.
Comments:
Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution & International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India:
“The Asian Games is one of the grandest stages in the sporting world of Asia and the Indian contingent is training hard to add to our medal count. It’s a moment of national pride as we have stalwarts from every walk of life joining us for the campaign to rally behind our Indian athletes making this the grandest campaign ever for the Asian Games. Adding to that, we have also received great support from our sponsors who will surely benefit from the strategic partnership with Sony Sports Network for the Asian Games.”
Sandeep Mehrotra, Head Ad Sales, Network Channels, Sony Pictures Networks India:
“Over the years, multi sporting events have attracted significant viewer interest and we have done well to tap into the immense potential of non-cricket sports in India. Brands want to associate with content that is not only culturally relevant but also inspirational and evokes national pride. The 19th Asian Games on Sony Sports Network will provide advertisers the ideal platform to communicate their message to a wide demographic of receptive viewers from across the country through innovative advertising solutions. We are thrilled to witness a tremendous response for the upcoming 19th Asian Games with advertiser interest from across categories like Automobiles, BFSI, Beverage, consumer durables and others.”
Mr. Virat Khullar, AVP & Head of Marketing, Hyundai Motor India Ltd:
“Hyundai's partnership with Sony Sports Network for the Asian Games signifies a strategic commitment that extends beyond the world of sports in India. Sport serves as a formidable catalyst, fostering performance, personal growth, teamwork, and discipline among our youth. By investing in events like the Asian Games, Hyundai not only promotes youth participation but also ignites their aspirations, encouraging them to dream big and realize their full potential. This initiative is one of many in Hyundai's sports portfolio, aligned with our overarching mission of enriching vibrant and healthy communities.
Our strategic alliance with sports nurtures talent and resonates with Hyundai's global vision of 'Progress for Humanity.' In this endeavor, Hyundai goes beyond manufacturing cars; we actively contribute to the construction and promotion of a brighter future for youth through the transformative power of sports.”
Sachin Vashishtha, Chief Marketing Officer, Paisabazaar.com:
We are delighted to associate with Sony Sports Network for the 19th Asian Games, the biggest stage for sports in the continent. At Paisabazaar, we have always believed in leveraging the power of sports to take our brand to each and every household across towns and cities in India. Our association with the Asian Games is also in line with our commitment towards promoting sports and encouraging athletes across the country. This year’s Asian Games promises to be bigger and better with a record participation by the Indian contingent. We are firm believers of a long-term partnership with our media partners and with Sony Sports Network, once again, we aim to leverage the power of the broadcaster’s customised solutions for this marquee event. Paisabazaar wishes the entire Indian contingent all the best for the Games."
The 19th Asian Games will also see a first ever appearance for the Indian cricket teams at the Asian Games with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Smriti Mandhana headlining the teams. Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will be one of India's top medal hopefuls in Javelin throw followed by PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, and the doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty who have been in excellent form in recent months and are strong contenders for medals in badminton. In addition to these athletes, the runners, archers, Indian rugby, hockey and football teams, swimmers, bridge, and chess teams, amongst others, will also be competing to add to the medal tally. All these athletes will be giving their best to help India achieve its goal of the 100 medal tally for the 19th edition of the quadrennial event.
MRUC India reports gross income of Rs 1.15 crore in FY22-23
The council has also announced the potential relaunch of the IRS study in its annual report
By e4m Desk | Sep 13, 2023 1:48 PM | 2 min read
The Media Research Users Council India (MRUCI) has reported an increase of 9.52 % in gross income to Rs 1.15 crore for the year ended March 31, 2023, as compared to Rs 1.05 crore for the year March 31, 2022.
MRUCI’s revenue from operations, which consists of subscriptions for IRS reports, declined by 22% for the year ended March 31, 2023, to Rs 14.37 lakh from Rs 18.59 lakh while other income grew 15% to Rs 1 crore from Rs 87.13 lakh. Income from membership subscriptions declined by 10.46% to Rs 32.62 lakh against Rs 36.43 lakh.
The company’s total expenditure for the year grew by 26.44 % to Rs 97.27 lakh against Rs 76.93 lakh for the year ended March 31, 2022. Employee benefit expenses of the company stood at Rs 71.06 lakh against Rs 55.89 lakh, while other expenses stood at Rs 23.17 lakh as compared to Rs 17.22 lakh. The surplus for the year was Rs 17.88 lakh against Rs 28.79 lakh in the previous fiscal.
The MRUCI in the annual report mentioned that the board has been discussing various futuristic options to restart IRS as quickly as possible. “You will soon hear the announcement on the re-launch of the IRS study,” said MRUCI.
During the financial year 2022-2023, the board appointed Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Shashank Srivastava on September 27, 2022, as a director and Divya Karani, former CEO, Media, South Asia, dentsu was appointed on February 15, 2023 as an additional director on the board of the company.
According to the annual report 2022-23, a few directors retired by rotation at the last Annual General Meeting and being eligible offered themselves for re-election which includes Sivakumar Sundaram, CEO (Publishing) and Executive Director, BCCL; Sridhar Aranala, VP Sales & Distribution THG Publishing; Parthasarathy M.A., Chief Strategy Officer, GroupM Media India and Pratap G. Pawar, Chairman, SAAM TV.
In the annual report, MRUCI said that the vacancies on the Board of Governors are to be filled at the Annual General Meeting to be held on September 26, 2023.
70% DNPA members block OpenAI’s access to their websites
India’s top digital news publishers gear up to safeguard their intellectual property
By Kanchan Srivastava | Sep 13, 2023 8:44 AM | 4 min read
Days after India’s leading media conglomerates – Times Group, HT Group, DB Corp and The Hindu – blocked ChatGPT web crawler’s access to their websites, more news publishers have joined the bandwagon to resist the OpenAI’s attempt to use their unlicensed content.
The fresh list includes ABP group, Dainik Jagran, Amar Ujala, The Indian Express group, Eenadu and India TV. Sources in these companies confirmed the move.
Over 70 per cent of Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) members have already restricted access to Microsoft-backed OpenAI, publishers told e4m.
Some publishers like Network18 group and Lokmat Group are yet to take a call on the matter though.
DNPA represents India’s leading news publishers such as India Today Group, HT Group, Times Group, DB Corp, Dainik Jagran, Amar Ujala, Hindustan Times, Zee Media, ABP Network, Lokmat, NDTV, New Indian Express, Mathrubhumi, Hindu, and Network18.
exchange4media broke the news last week about how leading Indian publishers have started blocking OpenAI’s web crawler.
When asked about the development, DNPA’s Secretary General Sujata Gupta said, "Many of our members have taken action to block web crawlers and are currently in the process of updating their terms and conditions."
Global media houses like the New York Times, The Guardian, CNN and Reuters have already blocked OpenAI’s access to their online offerings. NY Times has additionally threatened to file a lawsuit against OpenAI training its Generative AI tool on copyrighted articles published by the paper.
OpenAI, which does not disclose the data that helped build the model behind ChatGPT, announced on August 8 that it will enable website operators to block its web crawler from accessing their content, although the move does not allow material to be removed from existing training datasets.
'Wish to serve the public for free, but...'
ChatGPT is based on the Large Language Model (LLM) which is trained on vast numbers of documents taken from the internet: news articles, authored essays, technical reports, blogs, social media posts among others.
Apart from MS-backed OpenAi, other tech firms like Meta and Google are also developing their own generative AI tools based on LLM.
“We wish to serve the public for free, but our content is not available for free to enterprises who content and then make money without any attribution. Publishers invest huge money to produce the content including procuring the technology and paying salaries to journalists among others to bring reports from the ground. AI platforms are simply copying our content to develop their model and then making money through subscription-free. This is unfair,” the digital head of a top TV channel said.
While chatGPT’s primary version is available for free, ChatGPT Plus, a premium version which offers faster response times and priority access to new features and improvements, is available for $20/month for the public. Its API version for business has different pricing plans.
OpenAI, which rolled out ChatGPT in November 2022, is valued at $30 billion, according to international media reports.
Another news publisher alleged, “Years ago, Google built its business model similarly. We allowed them to do so as it helped us expand our reach and scale up the content at a global level. Google gradually became a global giant but it never shared a fair share of revenue with publishers.”
It is noteworthy that DNPA dragged Google to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) two years ago alleging that the tech giant was not giving them their due share of its advertising revenue, a charge that Google has always denied. The matter is still pending at the CCI.
Publishers also seek a review of the Copyright Infringement Act that was made in 1957.
“Apart from content piracy, these bots are causing a drop in referral traffic to news websites through Google Search because people prefer advanced AI-chatbots for their queries instead of Google Search which offers limited information and some news links,” alleges a publisher.
News or other websites earn revenue if users visit their sites and click on ads displayed on their web pages.
Coca-Cola & Disney Star strike Rs 160-crore sponsorship deal for Asia Cup, ICC World Cup
With the agreement, Coca-Cola now joins the ranks of Hindustan Unilever and Mahindra Auto as key sponsors for tournaments on Disney Star
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Sep 7, 2023 2:52 PM | 2 min read
Disney Star, the official broadcaster for the ongoing Asia Cup and the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, is believed to have sealed a sponsorship agreement of Rs 150-160 crore with FMCG giant Coca-Cola.
The beverages major is already the exclusive non-alcoholic beverage partner of the ICC for the upcoming Cricket World Cup. With this deal, Coca-Cola now joins the ranks of Hindustan Unilever and Mahindra Auto as key sponsors for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and Asia Cup on Disney Star.
“With the upcoming festive season on the horizon, it presents an exciting opportunity for a beverage brand like Coca-Cola seeking to be an integral part of the nationwide celebrations in millions of households,” said a senior industry source.
When contacted for confirmation, Disney Star refused to comment.
The second round of the Asia Cup 2023 is set to kick off on September 10th with the finals on September 17th. The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is scheduled to run from October 5th to November 19th, making it a big cricketing season for the country.
Earlier speaking at e4m’s digital conference TechManch, Arnab Roy, Vice President- Marketing, Coca-Cola India & SouthWest Asia, claimed that they are going to bring not only TVCs but also a lot of other tiny IPs into the mix to reach their large audience across India. He noted that on TV, live sports will continue to be very important.
Roy also spoke about the huge reach the ICC World Cup has across the globe and how brands can make the most of it since it is happening in India this year.
"ICC World Cup is the world's second-largest sporting event; you've got the FIFA World Cup and then you've got the ICC World Cup. Based on the brands that we have (all our mass brands), mass-reach platforms are very important. And nothing is bigger than this. But at the end of it, when you're activating these brands, you have to think about what your business objective is. Like, for us, if you take Coke, Thums Up or Sprite, we don't just need to be a part of a sponsorship, we want to be a part of the overall branding," he said.
