Prayer meet for Surinder Kapoor in Delhi today
Kapoor, ANI’s Chief Operating Officer, passed away on Feb 4 after a cardiac arrest
A prayer meeting will be held in Delhi on Saturday for ANI’s for Chief Operating Officer Surinder Kapoor who passed away last Saturday after a cardiac arrest.
The meet will be held from 3 to 4 pm at Constitution Club Annexe Speaker Hall on Rafi Marg.
Kapoor was 70 when he breathed his last. He was born on February 20, 1952. Kapoor had worked with ANI Chairman Prem Prakash and covered some key assignments as a photojournalist.
Paying her tributes, ANI Editor-in-Chief Smita Prakash had said Surinder Kapoor’s demise was a deep loss to ANI.
She said in a tweet that he was a mentor to many journalists and cameramen.
“A deep loss to us at ANI. He was our friend, philosopher and guide. Was at the studio and newsroom even today, A mentor to so many journalists and cameramen. Deeply mourned by the hundreds of families he blessed with love and guidance. Om Shanti,” she said.
DB Corp reports 2.6% ad rev growth for the festive quarter
The net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 48.3 crore against Rs 86.5 crore in Q3 FY2022
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 2, 2023 1:40 PM | 3 min read
DB Corp Limited (DBCL), home to flagship newspapers - Dainik Bhaskar, Divya Bhaskar, Divya Marathi and Saurashtra Samachar, today announced its financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2022.
"Dainik Bhaskar Group continues its streak of strong results, with yet another quarter of good financial performance driven by robust revival of demand in the non-metro markets coupled with strong festive demand in the quarter. These results are a testament to the omni-channel approach for delivering well-researched and pertinent news to its readers. The circulation strategy, as well as the strong editorial prowess, have been instrumental in extending leadership of the group in all markets," said the publication in its official statement.
"For the nine months ended December 31, 2022, print advertising revenues posted a healthy growth of around 31% YOY basis. For Q3 FY23, print ad revenues grew by 6.4% QOQ basis and around 4% YOY basis. However, on adjusting for the spread of the festive season, on a like to like basis, ad revenues in Q3 FY23 grew in mid-teens on a YoY basis," said the group.
In the festive quarter, the group's advertising revenue grew by 2.6% YOY and 6.3% QOQ to Rs. 4,052 million as against Rs. 395.1 crore. Consolidated ad revenue grew by 6% QoQ & 3% YOY to Rs. 405 crore. from Rs. 395 crore.
Circulation revenue stood at Rs. 115.7 crore as against Rs. 114.1 crore. Total revenue grew by 4.6% at Rs. 574.5 crore as against Rs. 549.5 crore. EBIDTA stands at Rs. 100.7 crore as against Rs. 145.9 crore considering Forex loss of Rs 2.1 crore, aided by stringent cost control measures, & despite high newsprint prices and large digital business investment for future growth.
The net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 48.3 crore against Rs 86.5 crore, considering a forex loss of Rs 2.4 crore.
Ad revenue from its radio business stood at Rs 36.2 crore versus Rs 37.6 crore. EBITDA stood at Rs 11.8 crore versus Rs 14.7 crore.
The group also commented on the reducing newprint prices: "We are hopeful that this trend will continue in the forthcoming quarter as well. Our cost optimisation measures coupled with our proven circulation strategy and robust growth in advertising revenues have translated into strong operating results. For the 9MFY23, our consolidated EBITDA grew by 6% YoY basis."
Sudhir Agarwal, Managing Director, DB Corp Ltd said: "The Indian Economy continues to be the most resilient on the global stage, and while most major economies are facing recessionary sentiments, the Indian Consumption Story has played out well in the past nine months. The festive season saw a strong revival of growth and this was primarily driven by Tier-II and beyond cities that seem to be the engines driving the growth of the economy. Our strong presence in these markets have ensured that we are key beneficiaries of robust growth in ad revenues coupled with the continued trend of advertisers turning to traditional sectors like Print for their ad spends. To ensure that we stay engaged with our loyal reader base, our teams continue to work on our omnichannel news delivery platform with significant strides being made through our digital initiatives. We continue to focus on financial prudence to strengthen our balance sheet and deliver strong returns to all our stakeholders."
'Larger-than-life experiences at affordable prices is the future of big screen'
Indian film director Ravi Adhikari weighs in on the growing power of OTT and the relevance of big-screen entertainment
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 1, 2023 8:53 AM | 4 min read
Sri Adhikari Brothers Enterprise's Karm Yuddh is a web series on Disney+Hotstar centred on the rivalry within a billionaire family. Back in October 2022, the series emerged as the most-watched show across platforms, according to the Ormax Media report. Karm Yuddh has been directed by Ravi Adhikari (son of media icon Late Shri. Gautam Adhikari and nephew of media baron Markand Adhikari), who joins us today to talk about the growing power of OTT, carrying the Adhikari Brothers' legacy forward, his future directorial ventures and more.
1. How is 'Karm Yuddh' different from the rest of the web series?
With so much content coming out on OTT nowadays, it is very important to be different to stand out in this ocean of content. Most of the content nowadays on OTT is crime or political thrillers and Karm Yuddh managed to stand out and get noticed is because of the theme and treatment of the show. A corporate family revenge drama shot on a lavish scale is something which is not on the menu of OTT platforms. Being different doesn’t mean being bizarre. In the case of Karm Yuddh it is more like giving the regular product packaged differently. The preference of the Indian masses was kept in mind throughout the making of the show. In simple words, it’s like serving samosa but with a twist.
2. Are you carrying the weight on your shoulder to carry forward your legacy?
We consider ourselves blessed to belong to a family that has redefined content decade after decade. Yes, the burden of responsibility is there on our shoulders but our upbringing has made sure that our shoulders are strong enough to carry the legacy forward and build it even more.
3. Tell us something about your film 'Dheet Patangay' which is the first film direct-to-digital on the initial outburst of covid-19.
When we started shooting the film the concept of OTT was not so strong at that time and the traditional theatrical release was the plan for us too. But by the time we were done filming and planning the release of the film the OTT market had opened a lot of avenues for new filmmakers like me But a maker always dreams of seeing his/her name on the big screen. After a lot of discussions and brainstorming we decided to go ahead with the straight-to-digital route as it offered a much more wider audience reach for the film. By the time we sold the film to Hotstar, the pandemic had surfaced and because of the lockdown the theatres were shut and the audience was on OTT. I am happy that we chose the straight-to-digital route for Dheet Patangey which garnered love and respect.
4. What future do you see in Bollywood? Will OTT overpower the big screen?
This is not the first time that Big screen dominance has been threatened. When television first came to India everyone thought now who will go to the theatres? The same happened when satellite channels came into existence. But theatrical cinema came back every time and proved that it is here to stay. This time it is a little different because of the pandemic where the audience’s habit of consuming content has changed. The audience will need to be seduced to come to the theatres. They will have to be offered a big-screen experience. But at the same time the economics should also be looked into. In Bollywood, going to the theatre has become a luxury and most of our population can’t afford that. The future of big-screen entertainment will be larger than life experience at affordable prices.
5. What are your future projects?
Three to four projects for OTT are under development right now but, due to a confidentiality agreement with the platform, can’t talk about them. Apart from that, I am in the process of writing a feature film which I plan to direct soon. Till then, I am keeping my fingers crossed.
TV has been the backbone of brand-building for decades: Panel
At the e4m Pride Of Brands – North, a panel of experts discussed the all-pervasive power of TV even in the age of digital
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 20, 2023 1:14 PM | 7 min read
The e4m Pride of India - North awards were preceded by a day filled with engaging sessions, featuring industry stalwarts from across media, brands and beyond. The first panel of the day, moderated by Amrutha Nair, Head - Entertainment Ad Sales & Strategy, Disney Star, featured Charu Malhotra, VP & Head of Marketing, Hindware Limited; Jaikishin Chhaproo, Head Media & PR, ITC; Samir Sethi, VP & Head of Brand Marketing, Policybazaar; Archana Agarwal, VP- Media, Airtel; and Priti Murthy, President, GroupM Nexus, around the topic of “Power of TV in building brands and successful Indian businesses.”
Nair began the discussion by sharing a personal anecdote. Like most Malayalis, she and her family love football, and on the occasion of the FIFA World Cup final, they all decide to gather at their home in Kerala to watch the finals - Argentina versus France. Even though the tournament was hosted on a relatively new channel families in Kerala chose to watch the tournament on linear TV and she believes it’s a true testimony of the power of television.
Replying to a question on how large companies like ITC, with multiple brands, can make the most of the big screen impact of television, Chhaproo said "If you look at how mass brands go on their media journey, they normally go with a media mix of TV, print and OH. Once a certain level of awareness is reached, the focus shifts to getting your message recall done on a regular basis. Television plays a big role in getting your message recalled, and does it in the most cost-efficient way."
He added that consumption patterns changed, that more people, especially younger cohorts, were moving away from linear TV towards streaming TV, and that live events and other marquee events were consumed on large screens, whether on streaming platforms or linear channels.
“As advertisers, it’s our job to grab eyeballs, through whatever medium. We’ve observed that the youth also has a shorter attention span, which explains why short videos are gaining in popularity. That being said no one can deny the large impact TV has had on creating brands,” said Chhaproo.
Nair went on to ask Sethi how digitally native brands like Policybazaar could harness the power of TV, to which he replied, “Apart from a digitally native brand, we also represent a segment which is quite under-penetrated and over the past few years we have been investing heavily in expanding knowledge of the category, and TV has played a massive role. You can’t do a category-building job to this scale without television. It is still the single largest reach medium in the country.”
Sethi added that TV had been seen, especially by traditional advertisers, as a long-term brand-building medium, noting, “On the other hand we’ve also seen TV as a great performance medium as well. Apart from a long-term brand-building medium, we’ve seen it give immediate returns through ROIs on marketing spends, and we can track visits to our websites as we air campaigns on TV and see their effectiveness.”
Agarwal wryly noted that while people have been saying TV is dying for the last 15 years, “If you want reach for any product launch or any new campaign, no other medium is as impactful as television. Within a couple of days of a campaign being launched, you would have reached 70-80% of your audience.”
"Both TV and digital go hand in hand. However, when we want to increase our upper funnel to drive our performance marketing, my marketing team comes to me and says 'please, please, please do TV because that's what causes largeness for the brand' and that's what gives them a blip in search volumes and lowering their cost per acquisition and in getting quality acquisitions. From my time at Airtel, and even previously at P&G, TV has been critical for the brands,” she said while adding that different brands obviously use TV in different ways, whichever best suit their targets and needs.
Speaking more specifically about her category, the buildings material segment, Malhotra said that up till a couple of decades ago it was more of a commodities-driven industry. “Now it is a sector dwelled by established Indian players and some international ones. It's a category which doesn't want to follow a generic code of communication but wants to build brands. Is aimed at well-travelled, well-read consumers who have travelled around the world and want to have those brands and products they've seen abroad. This is of course the bath space industry, which was ignored till a couple of decades ago and now perhaps has the biggest flaunt value in houses. If you have guests coming over, the first thing you see is that your bathroom is clean and well decked.”
“And for Hindware, which is a trusted company and has built its brand over decades, TV has been the backbone of that brand building. People have grown up around Hindware, and TV has been vital as it allows us, and so many other brands, to do the kind of storytelling that helps build that brand in the long run,” added Malhotra.
Nair noted the importance of consumers’ mental availability in a cluttered media environment and asked Murthy, who has had a prolific career in building a wide range of brands, an interesting question, “Linear TV’s singular role is to provide entertainment. We create content, put it up, and expect nothing except for consumers to tune in and watch it. Meanwhile, mobile devices are clearly goal-oriented, from making calls to reading and sending messages to buying products online, besides consuming entertainment. In that context, what is the power of collective audiences on television in driving mental availability or attention for brands? What are the advantages to advertising on TV?”
Murthy observed, “I think a lot of the answers lay in what the others spoke earlier. Each of these brand custodians has spoken about how linear TV has given them returns. Interestingly, there have been several studies on screen size globally, and there are players talking about attention deficit versus attention planning now so there has been a whole shift in that matrix. Where do you get more attention on a media buy or media plan, and whether it’s on a large screen or a handheld device? I think they will both co-exist as they complement each other and bring value. However, I think the value TV brings is far more intense and has a long-term impact, as compared to a handheld device.”
“That’s from a brand perspective. From a consumer’s perspective, which I always think of first, it’s different. Younger people are especially addicted to their handsets and use them to watch all their OTT content, etc. But an 18-19-year-old is watching content on their device, not so much out of choice, but because they don’t have a TV screen for themselves, and it is being hogged by other family members. So the evolution of linear TV will happen based on the impact it will have on the consumer. An 18-19 year old will be addicted to their handset for now but as they get access to their own TVs, the consumption pattern will change, and hence the brand impact will change,” she added.
The panel went on to discuss how “big screen” viewing experience brings families together and builds shared experiences and brand conversations. TV's superior entertainment quotient gets brands to emotionally engage with audiences like no other medium can. They also agreed that TV’s powerful characters offer disproportionate associative value to brands on TV and beyond, and a presence on TV brings inherent trust in brands.
Sovereign governments decide news media laws, not tech companies in the US: Paul Fletcher
The former Australian Minister for Communications will speak at DNPA Future of Digital Media Conference 2023 today
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 20, 2023 9:33 AM | 3 min read
At a time when Big Tech monopoly has been throwing a spanner in the works of news media houses world over, the world applauded Australian goverment's moxie for bringing out the News Media Bargaining Code in 2020. The Code became a gold standard for the world as a tool to keep tech giants in line and to create an equitable environment for the dissemination of digital news.
A person who was instrumental in bringing the Code to fruition was Paul Fletcher, the former Australian Minister for Communications, along with Australian PM Scott Morrison.
Fletcher, who is in India to attend the DNPA Future of Digital Media Conference 2023 as a speaker, spoke to e4m about his experience in developing the code, his admiration for India's digital revolution and DNPA's role in taking on Big Tech.
He explained how the Australian government dealt with resistance from Google and Facebook when the draft of the code was first shared with them. "There was a bit of turbulence along the way. Google at one point threatened to withdraw Google Search services in Australia. In response to that, the PM and I met with the global experts of Microsoft who said they will be interested in expanding BING (Microsoft's search engine) in Australia. We didn't hear much more of the threat," he quipped.
Facebook, in retaliation also shut down pages of vital community services like Australian police, ambulances and the Red Cross, a move that turned out to be a PR mistake for the tech company.
"In the face of that, we held firm and there was a strong political leadership from Josh Frydenberg (Former Treasurer of Australia) and the legislation passed parliament. I am pleased to say that both Google and Facebook have since negotiated commercial deals with news media businesses nearly 20 (times) from Google and 13 from Meta," he stated.
Fletcher reiterated that his visit to India has two purposes: first to share his experience in bringing the code to fruition and second, to learn more about the extraordinary success of Indian tech companies like TCS, Infosys and Wipro. He also had some words of praise for India's tech sector, which he describes as "world-leading."
He also expressed his admiration for India's tech revolution: "To deliver services to citizens who only five or ten years ago may not even have had mobile services or a bank account, what's being achieved here is extraordinary."
Fletcher attributes the success to the Indian government, the country's IT sector and the telecom operators who stoked the digital revolution in the country.
Calling the big tech monopoly in news a "competition policy issue", Fletcher highlighted the injustice in Google and Facebook's actions. "They have got extraordinary success in digital advertising. In so doing, they are competing with news media businesses. The content they are using to successfully attract eyeballs includes content by news media businesses."
He emphasised that every country needs to make its own laws to deal with the inequality of news dissemination. "It's a very important principle for governments of sovereign countries to make, but a corollary of that is that it should be a decision made by a sovereign government, not tech businesses in the US. In a liberal democracy, you must have a diverse media."
Speaking about DNPA's role, Fletcher noted that it will help make a case to define the issue and to advocate public policy solutions. "There will be no doubt that the government will be interested in the views of DNPA like other stakeholders."
"When global companies come to a country to operate, they need to comply with the laws of the country," he signed off.
e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media Conference & Awards today
The day-long conference will bring together the best minds from across the world to explore the future of digital news media and the various challenges it faces
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 20, 2023 8:43 AM | 2 min read
The Digital News Publishers Association of India (DNPA) in association with exchange4media Group is organising its first annual conclave in India today, January 20, at Hyatt Regency, Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi. The day-long conference will bring together the best minds from across the world to explore the future of digital news media and the various challenges it faces. The conclave is a platform for cross-pollinating ideas and thoughts and sharing the latest technological developments in digital media. Industry heads and experts will also discuss regulatory or policy challenges and other issues that the media has been facing.
The speakers include international and Indian thought leaders from the fields of digital publishing, media regulation, competition law, technology and governance. Through various keynote sessions, panel discussions and expert presentations, the event will decode the issues involved in creating an ideal relationship between news publishers and Big Tech platforms in rebuilding the business of journalism.
DNPA represents the digital arms of the country's top media companies working in the areas of print and television. The chief guest of the event will be Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Some of the eminent speakers include Mr Paul Fletcher, Member of Parliament, Australia Former Minister of Communications, Australia, Mr Pierre Petillault, Managing Director, Alliance de la presse d'information générale (APIG), Mr Owen Meredith, Chief Executive Officer, News Media Association, Ms Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, Dr Pavan Duggal, Chairman, International Commission on Cyber Security Law among others.
Later in the day, the e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards ceremony will be held where the winners will be honoured for their cutting-edge digital initiatives that deliver on-demand governance and services to citizens in various fields. The awards celebrate the digital technology innovations that have improved citizens’ lives and promoted nation-building.
There will be a lot of acceleration between sales, marketing & IT: Sir Martin Sorrell
Sorrell was speaking to Rahul Kanwal, News Director, India Today, and Aajtak, India Today Group at the World Economic Forum in Davos
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 17, 2023 4:32 PM | 3 min read
In a conversation with Rahul Kanwal, News Director, India Today, and Aajtak, India Today Group at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Sir Martin Sorrell, the Founder and Executive Chairman of S4 Capital plc, weighed on a variety of topics.
The longest-serving chief executive of any FTSE 100 company shared his thoughts on advertising and marketing trends, the future of print and TV in the age of digital, Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover and his vision for India.
On quizzed about the ad trends that he will keep a close eye on this year, Sorrell had this to say: “Two things – One is moving down the funnel as we call it to activation and performance. So there will be an emphasis on volume, revenue growth, ROI, media mix modelling, and digital spend which is easier to measure.”
The second thing he will keep an eye out for is digital transformation. “Because margins are going to be under pressure. Most analysts are forecasting that earnings will be down this year. There will be a correction on earnings and there will be pressure on margins.”
He noted that there will be a lot of acceleration between three functions: sales, marketing and IT. “They’re coming together and they have to come together to make a case to procurement and finance – which have more power inside corporations.”
Sorrell boils it down to two crucial goals: “Top line growth and getting the cost down.”
Kanwal also asked Sorrell about his outlook for traditional media, but the advertising wizard said that his forecast is “pretty gloomy.”
By 2025, he believes that the ratio of advertising earnings to GDP (as per the US) will be around 1.5% and a large chunk of the same will come from digital media.
He added that the grip of traditional media on younger viewers is loosening and clients have been shifting their ads to platforms that are accessed more by the young.
“So the clients are saying ‘why am I spending an inordinate amount of money on classical TV or analogue TV and repeating the problem?’ Why don’t I cap it and move money to digital?’” he added. “Digital as a medium is easier to monitor, measure and perfect. Ultimately, everything will be digital in some way, shape or form.”
Kanwal also quizzed him about the growing relevance of AI in marketing. “Do you think that in the way marketing is evolving, that ultimate distribution comes down to artificial intelligence?”
Sorrell responded by saying that it will take some time. He also explained the distinction between artificial intelligence (AI) and artificial general intelligence (AGI), stating that AI is more mechanical and AGI is more sophisticated.
He also agreed with Kanwal saying that one day a programme like ChatGPT can do the media planning and it would be very effective.
Sorrell also weighed in on tech-dominated ad marketplaces that are calling the shots in advertising in recent years, especially in the age of Google and Meta and Twitter.
He also noted that Elon Musk should have stuck with a 10 per cent shareholding at Twitter, “because the upside is very little for him,” while commenting on the Tesla CEO’s struggle with advertisers. Sorrell also said that he’s “quite bullish” on India. “Two reasons, Modi has been an inspiring leader and has made brand India a greater force.”
The other reason for Sorrell’s optimism is concern about security around Taiwan and China. “India naturally benefits from this equation. It becomes the primary beneficiary of the redistribution of the supply chain.”
