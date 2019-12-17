Netflix announces three-series partnership with Viacom18 Studios' Tipping Point

The three new series produced by Tipping Point will range across thriller, romance and drama

Netflix has announced three new original series in partnership with Tipping Point, the digital content arm of Viacom18 Studios. The three inventive series join the diverse and growing slate of Netflix’s original productions made in India and watched by the world. These boundary-breaking stories, ranging from thriller to romance to drama, are produced by Tipping Point.

The series is helmed by some of India’s finest storytellers. Jamtara - Sabka Number Aayega explores the conflicts that emerge when a small town is identified as India’s phishing capital. She is a gritty story of an undercover cop’s journey discovering her sexuality and breaking stereotypes while taking down a drug cartel. Taj Mahal 1989 is a nostalgic exploration of love and longing set against the monument of enduring love.

Monika Shergill, Director, International Originals, Netflix, said, “We believe that great stories can come from anywhere and be loved everywhere. It’s exciting to partner with Viacom18 Studios and take these gripping stories to our members across India and the world. We can’t wait for fans to discover these beautifully crafted, well-produced series made by passionate and incredibly talented teams.”

Commenting on the partnership Ajit Andhare, COO – Viacom18 Studios, said, “I am delighted to partner with Netflix to debut Tipping Point’s series to the world. Each series is motivated by a film-scale mindset, honed over many years at Viacom18 Studios. We look forward to these distinctive series, with our trademark narratives, entertaining audiences in India and around the world.”

Andhare also tweeted: