NCP will never ally with BJP: Nawab Malik

Ruling out rumours of NCP and BJP coming together to form an alliance, Nawab Malik, Maharashtra minister and Mumbai NCP president, has said BJP has always made such offers to their party but such an alliance will never happen.

In a conversation with Kailashnath Adhikari, Managing Director, Governance Now, Malik said that when NCP was being formed and Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister of the country, an offer to ally with BJP with a Cabinet berth was made to their party supremo Sharad Pawar. Again in 1999, after the results of the assembly elections in Maharashtra, there was an offer to create a three-party alliance of NCP, BJP, and Congress, but NCP did not want to ally with BJP. The same offer was made in 2017 when BJP and Shiv Sena relations were getting strained, he said.

“In 2019, just before our present tri-party alliance was formed, Shri Ajit Pawar made a certain mistake. Pawar Saheb and everyone in the party decided not to ally with BJP. It is certain that there will be no alliance between BJP and NCP in Maharashtra. It is political gossip. There is more gossip in politics than in film industry today. But politics does not run on gossip. The truth is that there will be no alliance between NCP and BJP in the days to come. The three-party government is working well and continues to work together for its full term,” Malik said.

Malik was speaking during the webcast of Visionary Talk series held by the public policy and governance analysis platform.

Responding to a question on political instability in the state due to the recent turn of events, he said BJP is spreading lies against the three-party alliance government of NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress which has a comfortable majority of more than 170 MLAs and is running the government with the common minimum programme. He assured that the government will complete its full term of five years in Maharashtra and also said that the term ‘MahaVasuli Sarkar’ has been coined by the BJP to discredit the ruling government, and picked up by media, which is highly inappropriate

On the question of a recently reported meeting of NCP chief Sharad Pawar with Home Minister Amit Shah, Malik, who is currently the minority development, aukaf, skill development and entrepreneurship minister of Maharashtra and spokesperson of NCP, said there is no truth to such reports and no such meeting took place.

While speaking on the restrictions imposed by the government due to the surge of Covid -19 cases, Malik said they have been imposed for the welfare and good of the people and appealed everyone to cooperate with the government till the situation is normalised. He said that people must follow all Covid protocols and avoid going out in crowds.

