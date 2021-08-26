NBDA unveils updated logo

The letter 'D' has been integrated into the logo to signify the inclusion of digital news broadcasters

News Broadcasters Association (NBA) which is India's largest body of news broadcasters, changed its name to News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA). The Association has now unveiled its new logo to reflect the name change.

The name NBDA reflects the addition of digital media news broadcasters as its members.

The new logo consists of two rings which are in unison with each other. This unison signifies the amalgamation of Television & Digital eco-systems. The solid blue ring represents Television eco-system and the solid colour characterizes the firm presence of news genre from ages. Digital being a new-age and a vibrant platform, is denoted by the shades of orange (gradient) in the ring as well as the letter ‘D’.

The NBDA consists of the nation's top-rated news channels and commands more than 80 per cent of news television viewership in India. With the media landscape changing drastically due to technology, enormous choices have now become available to viewers to access content on various mediums and digital seems to be the future.

Talking about the new development, NBDA President Rajat Sharma said, "I firmly believe that the NBDA will become a strong collective voice for both the broadcast and digital media. Along with commercial and regulatory issues, it will also enable the Association to defend the fundamental right of free speech and expression guaranteed to the media in the Constitution of India in a better manner."

