MIB proposes doing away with jail term for Cable TV Act violation

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has proposed to drop the terms of imprisonment for violation of the Cable TV Networks Regulation Act, say media reports.

The provision for jail terms for a company’s decision makers are to be completely done away with, the ministry has proposed.

As per the present regulations, such violations can attract imprisonment for 2 years for the first offence and for five years in case of a repeat.

The Cable TV Act also calls for penalty on TV channels found to conduct illegal transmission of content, piracy or compliance issues.

The new proposal advises penalties can be around “a graded set of penalties”, warnings, carrying apology scrolls.

It has also been proposed that broadcast licence will be revoked only in case of more than 5 instances of violations as opposed to the 3 instances current rule.