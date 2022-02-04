MIB initiated action against 160 TV channels, blocked 60 channels on social media: Min

The ministry of information and broadcasting (MIB) has initiated action against 160 TV channels and blocked 60 channels on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages, saying that their content compromised the integrity and safety of the nation.

“We wish to inform you that we have initiated 160 cases against TV channels,” Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan informed the Rajya Sabha during the Question Hour.



He also said that the government was concerned about the freedom of speech and expression. Murugan was responding to a question by an opposition MP who said that the MIB was misusing the law to curb freedom of speech and expression.



Responding to a question about the action against MediaOne channel, he said, “We are not doing anything on MediaOne. Whatever permissions to channels are being given (are) after the home ministry gives security clearance. MediaOne matter is sub-judice also.”

The MIB has cancelled Malayalam news channel MediaOne's licence due to national security reasons. However, the Kerala High Court has ordered an interim stay on the licence cancellation. The HC has also asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to produce files that recommended the cancellation of licence.



“Within two months, our government initiated action against 60 channels whose content was against the nation and against the integrity and safety of the nation. We cannot tolerate it. We blocked 60 channels, including YouTube, Facebook and Twitter accounts as they disturbed the nation’s peace and security. We are concerned about the freedom of speech and freedom of expression,” the minister of state told the Rajya Sabha.

