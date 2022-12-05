MIB approves registration of PADMA as SRB

The body has been registered as a Level-II SRB (Self Regulatory Body) for publishers of news and current affairs content

The Print and Digital Media Association (PADMA) has been registered as an SRB (self-regulatory body) with member publishers.

MIB in an official statement share that to convey the approval of the competent authority in the ministry for registration of "Print And Digital Media Association (PADMA)" as a Level-II Self Regulatory Body for publishers of news and current affairs content as per rule 12 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

The panel PADMA as a self-regulatory body comprises Justice Mool Chand Garg, Former High Court Judge (Chairperson) Ashok Kumar Tandon, Senior Bureaucrat and Journalist ( Member) and Manoj Kumar Mishra, Senior Journalist and Writer (Member).

MIB said the Print and Digital Media Association shall perform functions laid down in the sub-rules (4) and (5) of rule 12 for the purpose of redressing grievances related to Code of Ethics under the Rules. The body shall also ensure that the member publishers have agreed to adhere to the provisions of the Rules, including furnishing the requisite information under rule 18 of the Rules.



Any change in the composition of the body and/or the membership of the publishers shall be informed to the Ministry as soon as such change takes place.

