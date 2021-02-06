'Even companies in evolved nations have no idea how to deal with FB, Microsoft, Apple'

Veteran Journalist and Rajya Sabha MP Kumar Ketkar was in conversation with Kailashnath Adhikari, MD, Governance Now, in the latest edition of the platform's Visionary Talk series

While speaking to Kailashnath Adhikari, MD Governance Now, Veteran journalist and Rajya Sabha MP, Kumar Ketkar commented on media and the pressures they experience from various quarters while trying to disseminate news, especially in lean times when ad revenues fall. He was speaking at the webcast of the Visionary Talk series held by the public policy and governance analysis platform.

The senior journalist and writer said that the world over no company can survive and sustain if authorities put minute and micro questions because anything can be insinuated or alleged. He said that across the world, companies handle multiple businesses but even those in the most evolved nations do not have answers on how to deal with Facebook, Microsoft, Apple, and others.

Ketkar pointed out that with the economy in bad shape and the lack of ads, news organisations that run 24x7 channels are in a fix. Under such circumstances, aligning with certain vested interests is the only way they can be assured of monetary support for news of news channels.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)